Girls soccer
Meadowbrook 6
Johnstown Christian 1
DUNCANSVILLE — Amelia Yordy recorded yet another hat trick as she led Meadowbrook Christian to a 6-1 quarterfinal victory over Johnstown Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament on Thursday.
Yordy scored twice and Alyssa Canelo also scored to give Meadowbrook a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Katie Steck, Yordy and Audrey Millett scored following a Johnstown Christian goal to put the game away for the Lions.
Meadowbrook next faces Blair County Christian at 2:15 p.m. today in the semifinals.
ACAA QuarterfinalMeadowbrook Christian 6, Johnstown Christian 1at Blair County Christian SchoolFirst half
MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Kailey Devlin, 15:56. MC-Alyssa Canelo, assist Yordy, 6:00. MC-Yordy, unassisted, :50.
Second half
JC-Mary Hostetter, unassisted, 39:30. MC-Katie Steck, assist Devlin, 35:52. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 26:24. MC-Audrey Millett, assist Mattie Steck, 10:50.
Shots: MC, 22-9; Corners: MC, 7-1; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 4; Alayna Smith, 2; JC, Hope Ressler, 9.
Warrior Run 1
Selinsgrove 0
TURBOTVILLE — Braeleigh Dunkle’s second-half goal led Warrior Run to the HAC crossover victory as well as help the Defenders end a challenging season on a high note.
Dunkle’s goal was unassisted, and with four saves from Kylee Brouse it stood up for Warrior Run (4-9-2).
Warrior Run 1, Selinsgrove 0at Warrior RunSecond half
WR-Braeleigh Dunkle, unassisted.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 5-3; Corners: Selinsgrove, 7-3; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Alivia Ravy, 2; WR, Kylee Brouse, 4.
Hughesville 2
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers have their backs against the wall after Emma McGinley and Makenzie Leikeberger scored to give the Spartans the HAC-II victory.
Milton falls to 7-7 on the year and the Black Panthers are currently the No. 9 team in District 4 Class 2A, and only the top-eight teams qualify.
Milton hosts Shamokin at 11 a.m. Saturday in a virtual win or go home scenario for the Black Panthers.
Hughesville 2, Milton 0at MiltonFirst half
Hu-Makenzie Leikeberger, unassisted, 34:23.
Second half
Hu-Emma McGinley, assist Leikeberger.
Shots: Milton, 15-7; Corners: 3-3; Saves:
Hughesville, Grace Pysher, 9; Milton, Mo Reiner, 3.
Boys soccer
Milton 4
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — The Black Panthers got back on the winning side in the HAC crossover contest against the Braves following a pair of second-half goals from Carter Lilley.
Brodey Scoggins scored in the first half off a Lilley assist, plus Conner Smith also scored off a Lilley assist in the second half for Milton (11-4), which finishes its season at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shamokin.
Milton 4, Shikellamy 1at ShikellamyFirst half
Milt-Brodey Scoggins, assist Carter Lilley, 35:40.
Second half
Shik-Ryan Williams, unassisted, 53:49. Milt-Conner Smith, assist Lilley, 71:22. Milt-Lilley, assist Smith, 72:24. Milt-Lilley, assist Austin Gainer, 75:40.
Shots: Milton, 8-6; Corners: Milton, 5-2; Saves:
Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 5; Shikellamy, Dylan Zechman, 4.
Selinsgrove 3
Warrior Run 2 (OT)
SELINSGROVE — Jamison Bohner, Nick Ritter and Colin Findlay found net for the Seals in a win Thursday afternoon at Selinsgrove.
Warrior Run fell to 14-3 and will await its seeding for the District 4 Tournament.
Field hockey
Shikellamy 1
Milton 0 (OT)
MILTON — Emily Wetzel scored with 6:29 left in overtime to give the Braves the HAC-I win over the Black Panthers.
Larissa Shearer made 20 saves to lead Milton, and she finished her four-year career with 1,183 saves.
Shikellamy 1, Milton 0 (OT)at MiltonOvertime
Shik-Emily Wetzel, unassisted, 6:29.
Shots: Shikellamy, 22-2; Corners: Shikellamy, 12-2. Saves: Shikellamy, 2; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.