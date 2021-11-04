MIDDLEBURG -
"(The win) just shows that if you stick to something and you don't change it and the girls buy into it, things work," said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. "We've preached (playing) simple the whole year, and we had some good, simple moments in the game tonight.
"Selinsgrove put us on our heels for about 10 minutes after we scored that first goal," Hankamer added. "I think we adapted really well, and then when we got the second goal, we just knew."
District 4 Class 3A Championship
No. 1 Mifflinburg 2, No. 3 Selinsgrove 0
at Sports Boosters Athletic Park
Scoring
Second half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Avery Metzger, 38:31; Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 17:22.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 11-7; Corner kicks: Selinsgrove, 3-2; Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 7; Selinsgrove (Kirsten Yoder), 9.
