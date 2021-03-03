LAPORTE — Meadowbrook Christian’s boys basketball team got behind by double digits in the first half, and the Lions couldn’t recover as the Griffins took a 56-36 victory in the District 4 Class A quarterfinal Tuesday.
Ashton Canelo scored 20 points to lead No. 6 Meadowbrook, which ends the season with a mark of 8-11 overall.
No. 3 Sullivan County (9-7) advances to the semifinals where it will play at No. 2 St. John Neumann at 1 p.m. Saturday.
District 4 Class A quarterfinalat Sullivan County High SchoolNo. 3 Sullivan County 56, No. 6 Meadowbrook Chr. 36Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 6 8 13 9 — 36 Sullivan Co. 14 13 16 13 — 56
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-11) 36
Evan Young 2 2-3 6; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Ashton Canelo 7 5-7 20; Mike Smith 1 2-2 4; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
12 9-12 36.
3-point goals:
Reed 2, Canelo.
Sullivan County (9-7) 56
Owen Schweitzer 0 0-0 0; Maddox Bahr 0 0-0 0; Alex Schweitzer 4 0-0 8; Thane Thomas 3 0-0 7; Conner Smithkors 0 0-0 0; Bryon Fitzgerald 1 2-3 4; Trey Higley 3 2-4 8; Riley King 2 3-4 8; Ben Carpenter 0 2-2 2; Gage Neary 7 1-1 18; Gerhett Parrish 1 0-0 2; Bryson Charles 0 0-0 0; Derrick Finnegan 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 10-14 56.
3-point goals: Neary 3, King, Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.