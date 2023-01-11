TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run wrestling coach Jeremy Betz knew that rival Milton would bring enough scrappy wrestlers into their rivalry Tuesday night to make things interesting. And, indeed, the Black Panthers, riding a modest wave of momentum from an encouraging 4-1 performance at the Lebanon Cedar Dual last Saturday, with some solid efforts from 160 through 107 managed to keep the dual meet respectable.

But a 22-0 start — bonus point wins from Sam Hall and the “Milheim steamroller” (brothers Reagen, Kaden, Cameron Milheim) set the tone in the match the Defenders rolled to a 40-27 triumph over Milton.

