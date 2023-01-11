TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run wrestling coach Jeremy Betz knew that rival Milton would bring enough scrappy wrestlers into their rivalry Tuesday night to make things interesting. And, indeed, the Black Panthers, riding a modest wave of momentum from an encouraging 4-1 performance at the Lebanon Cedar Dual last Saturday, with some solid efforts from 160 through 107 managed to keep the dual meet respectable.
But a 22-0 start — bonus point wins from Sam Hall and the “Milheim steamroller” (brothers Reagen, Kaden, Cameron Milheim) set the tone in the match the Defenders rolled to a 40-27 triumph over Milton.
Betz’s squad improved to 3-1 and will host Towanda Thursday night while Milton dropped to 8-6 and will travel to Central Mountain Thursday. Both teams are in action this weekend as the Defenders travel to the Gettysburg Duals and Milton heads to Elmira, NY, for the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament.
Milton never recovered from the Defenders quick start as Sam Hall used a 6-point second period to fuel a 12-0 major decision over Quinn Keister in the opening bout at 133. The Milheim brothers — a combined 52-7 this season — rolled up back-to-back-to-back second period falls to hand Warrior Run a 22-0 advantage after 152 pounds.
But the Black Panthers managed wins in five of the next six bouts. Alex Hoffman finally discovered some offense in the closing 30 seconds of his bout with Isaiah Betz, erasing a 4-0 second period deficit with a pair of late takedowns that handed him a dramatic 6-5 decision.
Milton seemed headed to another win at 172 when Aiden Keiser converted a pair of early takedowns but Cole Shupp wore down Keiser and caught him at the edge of the mat for a third period fall. Shupp’s fall was critical as Cale Bastian converted a third period takedown to get past Conner Parker, 3-2, at 189 and Trey Locke and Paul Rohland followed with second period falls.
When Ty Locke, at 107, used a four-takedown effort to dominate Cohen Zechman for an 8-4 decision, the Black Panthers had trimmed the Defenders lead to 28-21.
“The final score might be a little closer than some people thought it was going to be, but I don’t really think we had a great effort tonight even in some of the matches we won,” said Milton coach Josh Anspach. “It’s still only January but we have to be more offensive minded in these kinds of matches.”
Betz’s description of the rivalry victory was succinct, “It’s a win. We wanted our guys to get a chance to have some good matches with their better kids and we got that.”
The teams traded forfeits at the next two weights to lock up the win for Warrior Run and the Defenders Tyler Ulrich provided the final margin with a second period pin at 127.
Warrior Run 40, Milton 27
132: Sam Hall (WR) maj. dec. Quinn Keister, 12-0.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Chase Lytle, 2:36.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Alex DeHart, 2:49.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Alex Parker, 2:28.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Isaiah Betz, 6-5.
172: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Aiden Keiser, 4:49.
189: Cale Bastian (M) dec. Connor Parker, 3-2.
215: Trey Locke (M) pinned Jalan Hall, 3:06.
285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Peyton Snyder, 3:32.
106: Ty Locke (M) dec. Cohen Zechman, 8-4.
113: Tyler Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
120: Gavin Hunter (WR) won by forfeit.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:37.
