Boys soccer
Lewisburg 12
Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons' offense broke out in a big way in the first half against the Bulldogs, as Alfred Romano recorded a hat trick to spearhead a seven-goal half to power Lewisburg to the HAC-I victory on Friday.
Romano scored again in the second half, plus Reese Dieffenderfer and Matt Rawson added two goals apiece for Lewisburg (13-1-1, 8-0 HAC-I), which next hosts Milton in a key HAC crossover matchup with District 4 implications at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 12, Jersey Shore 0
Friday at Lewisburg
Scoring
First half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Philip Permyashkin, 38:40; Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Svilokos, 35:07; Lew-Romano, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 27:31; Lew-Romano, assist Permyashkin, 24:52; Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Matt Rawson, 17:16; Lew-Rawson, assist Romano, 9:57; Lew-Permyashkin, assist Carter Hoover, 1:04.
Second half
Lew-Rawson, assist Romano, 36:30; Lew-Romano, unassisted, 32:02; Lew-Rawson, assist Eddie Monaco, 27:14; Lew-Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 26:32; Lew-Caleb Kim, assist Monaco, 4:55.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns, 1; Henry Harrison, 2), 3; JS (Cameron Fisher), 8.
Field hockey score:
Southern Columbia 3, Milton 0
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT - Forecasted rain showers on Saturday postponed the start of the District 4 Doubles Tournament at Williamsport Area High School. The tournament will now begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Williamsport.
