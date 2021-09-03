ALMEDIA - Don't look now, but Milton is undefeated, and the winner of three-straight football games dating back to the last game of the '20 season. Two of those wins are over neighborly rival, Warrior Run, including Friday's 48-14 win at Central Columbia High School.
With both teams playing the role of road warriors this season due to campus construction, the game - a home game for Milton - was scheduled in Columbia County.
Freshman Chris Doyle had another impressive performance out of the backfield, rushing 11 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns - 47 and 60 yards. Peyton Rearick also had a rushing touchdown and Milton scored a pair of defensive touchdowns as the Black Panthers ended up running away with the victory.
It was an impressive performance from a team that has struggled in recent years, but suddenly finds itself as one of the teams to watch, with offensive weapons aplenty.
"One of the things we wanted to do - in week one we really leaned on Xzavier (Minium) and (Chris) Doyle," said Milton Coach Phil Davis. "We wanted to spread the wealth this week. We do have playmakers."
After rushing for three TDs last week, Minium carried the ball just six times for 22 yards, but scored a 2-yard scamper and also added a 78-yard interception run.
Milton's push up front clearly wore down the Defenders, who were playing their first game of the season after missing week one due to COVID. The Defenders were without head coach Chris Long on Friday.
There were bright spots for the Defenders. Sophomore QB Ryan Newton found wideout playmaker Derek Thomas on scoring strikes of 29 and 15 yards.
Milton, though, flexed its muscle throughout. The offensive line shined as it paved the way for Milton's stable of backs, which tallied over 300 yards on the ground.
"I thought our running backs ran really hard today," said Davis. "Early on I think we tried to kick it out too much. We settled in and played much better in the second half."
Davis said he challeneged the line at halftime, and they clearly got the message.
Defensively, Milton head the Defenders to just 44 yards on the ground. Newton finished with 128 yards and the two scores through the air.
"They were lights out," said Davis of the defense. "We preach rally to the ball, getting turnovers. It was nice to see them making plays on defense."
Milton opened with a 13-play drive that consumed just over six minutes of clock before Xzavier Minium found the end zone from two yards out.
The defense then forced Warrior Run into a three and out. A bad snap floated over the head of punter Logan Blair and Milton's Tory Locke was there to pounce on it in the end zone for a 12-0 lead. A PAT and two-point conversion failed after the first two scores.
Luke Goodwin then picked off Newton and ran it in from 39 yards out. Trace Witter added the PAT for a 19-0 lead.
Newton found Thomas for a nice 29-yard score four minutes into the second quarter as the Defenders cut the lead to 19-7.
Milton got back to work, though and Doyle broke free to score from 47 yards out. Then it was Rearick's turn as he sprinted in from 39 yards out. Milton led 33-7 at the half.
Minium found the end zone again in the third when he picked off Newton and ran it back 78 yards. Doyle scampered for a 60-yard score as well to cap the Milton scoring.
Warrior Run scored with the clock in mercy mode as Newton hooked up with Thomas on a 15-yard scoring strike over the middle.
Davis said he's starting to see some confidence in his team, and it's a welcome sight.
"I see a team that's dealt with adversity in every way you can deal with it," he said. "They love to play for each other and they don't let things bother them. It speaks volumes for these kids."
Milton's two-game streak is the longest in a season since 2013, when the Panthers upended Central Columbia, Carson Long Military Academy, Shamokin and Selinsgrove during a four-game win streak.
Milton scored just 52 points in seven games a season ago, and has already amassed 67 points in just two games this year. Milton's three wins in a row account for the program's win total over the last two seasons, plus two games this season. Warrior Run last won a game on the field in November 2019, when it topped Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. The Defenders were awarded a forfeit over Mount Carmel a season ago.
The Defenders travel to Montgomery next week. Milton is at Danville, where it hosts Holy Redeemer in the Tomato Bowl.
Milton 48, Warrior Run 14
at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 0 7 0 7 - 14
Milton 19 14 15 0 - 48
Scoring
1st quarter
M - Xzavier Minium 2 rush, PAT failed, 6-0, 5:51
M - Trey Locke punt block recovery, 2-point failed, 12-0, 4:00
M - Luke Goodwin 39 INT, Trace Witter PAT, 19-0, 2:54
2nd quarter
WR - Derek Thomas 29 rec from Ryan Newton, Gavin Hunter PAT, 19-7, 8:42
M - Chris Doyle, 47 rush, PAT failed, 25-7, 7:34
M - Peyton Rearick 39 rush, Minium to Rearick 2 points, 33-7, 6:29
3rd quarter
M - Minium 78 INT, Doyle 2 point, 41-7, 8:02
M - Doyle 60 rush, Witter PAT, 48-7, 1:09
4th quarter
WR - Thomas 15 rec from Newton, Hunter PAT, 48-14, 4:24
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Milton: Doyle 11-185, 2TDs; Minium 6-22, TD; Rearick 6-83, TD; Chris Aviles-Robles 3-11; Izayah Minium 1-9; Dominic Lytle 1-19; Ryder Willis 1-4; Warrior Run: Justin Blair 12-30; Dominick Springer 3-3; Logan Smedley 4-4; Team 1(-8), Newton 2-0; Roman Pierce, 2-15
Passing: Milton: X. Minium 3-6-0, 30 yards; I. Minium 0-0-0; Warrior Run: Newton 10-23-3, 128 yards, TD
Receiving: Milton: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Warrior Run: Thomas 8-103 2TD; Ian Jones 1-15; Springer 1-10
INTS: Minium, Goodwin, Quardir Herbert
