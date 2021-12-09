Field hockey
Cassie Sumfest, University of North Carolina, Lewisburg Area High School
Sumfest, a 5-foot-5 senior midfielder, started all 19 games this season for the Tar Heels (13-7) - helping lead them to their fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, and the 24th conference title in program history, before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sumfest scored six goals this season, including the game-winner 2:57 into overtime to give North Carolina a 3-2 victory over Wake Forest in the ACC quarterfinals. Sumfest also had five assists to give her 17 points on the season to go along with 28 shots on goal.
During the season Sumfest was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week when she led a Tar Heel defense that shut out No. 15 Wake Forest 1-0 on the road. The shutout was the second of the season and first in ACC play for then No. 10-ranked Carolina.
Following the season, Sumfest was named All-ACC and to the All-ACC Tournament Team, in addition to being selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South Region First Team.
Cassie West, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
West, a 5-4 senior forward, saw action in 19 matches with five starts for the River Hawks (16-4, 5-2 Landmark). West was tied for 5th on the team in goals (3), tied for third in assists (3), tied for fifth in points (9), and she had a total of 18 shots on goal this year. West also had a season-high three shots on goal against Dickinson on Sept. 8, and she played a season-high 60 minutes against Albright on Sept. 30.
Katie Koch, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
Koch, a 5-2 senior midfielder, started all 20 matches for the River Hawks this season. She was third on the team in goals (5), second on the team in assists (4), and tied for third in points with 14. Her goal and assist totals were both career highs. Koch recorded a career-high two goals, an assist, and a career-high five points at Goucher on Oct. 30. Also had a season-high four shots on goal at Keystone on Oct. 20, and she played a season-high 63 minutes against Misericordia on Sept. 28.
Following the season, Koch was honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association by being selected to the Region V Second Team. Along with her first career All-Region honor, Koch was also named to the All-Landmark Conference First Team at midfield. She was named the Landmark Player of the Week and the NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week after her performance in the Connie Harnum Classic in the first week of the season. In those two games, Koch scored the game-winner against then NO. 14 Christopher Newport and assisted on the game-tying goal in the win against then No. 5 Salisbury. On the season Koch finished with three game-winning goals, with one coming in her strongest performance of the year against Goucher on Oct. 30.
Bri Doebler, Bloomsburg University, Mifflinburg Area High School
Doebler, a 5-6 junior midfielder, started six out of the 17 games she played in this past season for the Huskies (8-10, 2-8 PSAC). Doebler didn't have any goals or assists during the season, although she did have four shots on goal. Doebler's season-high in minutes (64) came at Kutztown on Sept. 29.
Kara Koch, Bloomsburg University, Lewisburg Area High School
Koch, a 5-foot freshman midfielder, played in 17 games this season for the Huskies, starting 11 of them. Koch scored one goal this season - at Frostburg State on Oct. 3 - to go along with three assists and four shots on goal. Played a season-high 70 minutes at New Haven on Sept. 26.
