NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for the third time.
Alonso was selected to his third All-Star team Sunday, and New York's lone representative on the National League squad will take part in the derby for the fourth time. He joins a field so far that also includes Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez.
“Count me in,” Alonso said Sunday night on the ESPN telecast of the Mets' game against the San Francisco Giants.
Alonso won the competition in 2019 and 2021. Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) are the only other back-to-back champions in the history of the event, which began in 1985.
The 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his rookie season, Alonso edged Guerrero 23-22 in the final round with just seconds to spare to claim a $1 million prize.
Two years later, Alonso hit 74 homers at Coors Field in Colorado and won the derby by edging Trey Mancini in the finals.
Last year at Dodger Stadium, Alonso topped Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round before losing 31-23 to Rodríguez in the semifinals.
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city's downtown.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Chicago area, saying up to 6 inches of rain had already fallen in suburban Cicero and Berwyn by midday. The NWS website warned the flooding could be “life-threatening” through 3 p.m., with numerous impassable roads, overflowing creeks and streams and flooded basements.
The Illinois State Police said parts of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed because of flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water on Interstate 55 near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city, WLS-TV reported. Trains were stopped in some parts of the city as well.
NASCAR officials had planned to complete the last half of an Xfinity Series race through the city's downtown on Sunday morning after suspending action on Saturday due to lightning. They announced around midday Sunday they had decided to cancel the race because of the rain and declared Cole Custer the winner.
NASCAR's Cup Series race started running through downtown Sunday afternoon.
The start of the Chicago Cubs' afternoon game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field remains delayed.
Ricky Castro, a meteorologist in the NWS' Chicago office in suburban Romeoville, said a storm system was pinwheeling over the area rather than moving east, giving it time to pull moisture from the atmosphere and leading to heavy rainfall. All of the concrete in the metropolitan area prevents the rain from seeping into the earth, resulting in flooding, he said.
USA Basketball fills World Cup roster with Josh Hart as last commit, source tells AP
New York guard Josh Hart has given his commitment to USA Basketball to play in this summer’s World Cup, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.
Hart is the 12th, and presumably final, person to commit to the team, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the roster has not been announced by USA Basketball. That announcement is expected at some point this month; the team begins training camp in Las Vegas in early August.
And the roster could still change, for a variety of reasons. There will be a select team chosen by USA Basketball for the World Cup squad to play and practice against in Las Vegas, and players from the select team could be elevated to the World Cup roster in case of injury or should a committed player bow out.
Hart joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the list of committed players, along with Brooklyn teammates Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.
The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.
Of the 12 players, six — Ingram (24.7), Edwards (24.6), Brunson (24.0), Haliburton (20.7), Bridges (20.1) and Banchero (20.0) — averaged at least 20 points per game in the NBA last season.
The Americans will play five warm-up games before the World Cup: Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, Aug. 12 against Slovenia and Aug. 13 against Spain in Spain, then Aug. 18 against Greece and Aug. 20 against Germany at Abu Dhabi.
The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of their stay in the tournament and have group stage games against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30.
The tournament is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. will have to finish as the best or second-best team from the Americas Region at the World Cup to automatically qualify for Paris, where the Americans will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic title.
The top two World Cup finishers from Europe and the Americas, as well as one from Africa, Asia and Oceania, will earn berths into Paris 2024.
Sunday’s Crosscutters game canceled
WILLIAMSPORT - Sunday's scheduled Williamsport Crosscutters game vs. the Trenton Thunder at Muncy Bank Ballpark has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
All tickets dated July 2 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to any remaining 2023 Cutters home game.
The Crosscutters next home game is July 4 at Muncy Bank Ballpark vs. the State College Spikes. Game time is 1:05 p.m. with the following promotions scheduled; Baseball, Hot Dogs & Apple Pie: Free apple pie for the first 500 fans, $1 hot dogs, gas grill giveaways and nine innings of our National Pastime.
