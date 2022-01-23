LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team battled through four quarters and an overtime period against Holy Cross at Sojka Pavilion on Saturday, but a missed field goal at the buzzer which left the Bison with a 63-62 loss.
It was the first overtime game the Bison had played since December 2019, and the loss snapped a streak of four consecutive wins. Bucknell (13-5, 4-3 PL) saw three players score in double figures, led by 14 from Marly Walls. The senior also finished with five assists, six rebounds and a steal.
Taylor O’Brien (12) and Cecelia Collins (11) also eclipsed 10 points, and Carly Krsul had a team-high nine rebounds.
Holy Cross (12-6, 6-1 PL) senior Avery LaBarbera posted an impressive 30 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth consecutive double-double. The three-time All-Patriot League guard knocked down 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, pacing the Crusaders. As a team, Holy Cross hit 8-of-15 from 3-point range. Both teams shot 38 percent from the field.
The Bison led 56-55 following a turnaround jumper by Walls with 38 seconds to play in regulation, but LaBarbera made 1-of-2 at the foul line with 23 seconds to go to force the extra frame. Bucknell led again in overtime, 62-61, but LaBarbera had the final made field goal with 24 seconds left, and Bucknell missed its last two attempts before time ran out.
Bucknell played a strong first quarter, outscoring the visitors 16-9 on 46.7 percent shooting and a pair of triples from Walls. 10 of Walls’ 14 points came during the opening 10 minutes, and she contributed to the team’s first 12 points scored by assisting on a Collins layup.
The defense looked good early on as well as the Bison held Holy Cross to just 4-of-14 (28.6%) and forced four first-quarter turnovers.
Bucknell led by as many as seven early in the second, and Julie Kulesza made a pair of threes in the quarter, but the Crusaders began to heat up and went 8-of-17 (47.1%) while sinking 4-of-5 from the arc. LaBarbera herself went 3-for-3 on triples, including one from half court that beat the buzzer to put Holy Cross up 30-28 at halftime.
HOLY CROSS 63, BUCKNELL 62 (OT)Saturday at BucknellHoly Cross (12-6,6-1) 63
Oluchi Ezemma4-61-1 9, Janelle Allen 2-10 0-0 4, Addisyn Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Avery LaBarbera 11-27 3-4 30, Cara McCormack 4-8 2-2 13, Madison Demski 2-4 0-0 4, Kelly Petro 1-2 0-0 2, Grace Munt 0-21-21, Lindsay Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Steph Davis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-9 63.
Bucknell (13-5, 4-3) 62
