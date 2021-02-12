National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31 Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44 N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25 Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30 Columbus 15 7 5 3 17 45 50 Carolina 11 8 3 0 16 39 30 Chicago 15 6 5 4 16 44 47 Dallas 11 5 3 3 13 37 30 Nashville 14 6 8 0 12 34 48 Detroit 15 3 10 2 8 29 49
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 11 8 2 1 17 37 27 St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 12 5 6 1 11 34 46 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 Montreal 14 8 4 2 18 50 38 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 46 36 Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34 Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66 Ottawa 15 2 12 1 5 32 63 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1 Columbus 6, Chicago 5 Edmonton 3, Montreal 0 Nashville 3, Detroit 2 Carolina 5, Dallas 3 Anaheim 1, Vegas 0 Los Angeles 6, San Jose 2 Calgary 3, Vancouver 1 New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Washington at Buffalo, ppd St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 8 .692 — Brooklyn 15 12 .556 3½ Boston 13 11 .542 4 Toronto 12 14 .462 6 New York 11 15 .423 7
W L Pct GB Charlotte 12 14 .462 — Atlanta 11 13 .458 — Miami 11 14 .440 ½ Orlando 9 17 .346 3 Washington 6 16 .273 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 9 .640 — Indiana 13 13 .500 3½ Chicago 10 14 .417 5½ Cleveland 10 16 .385 6½ Detroit 6 19 .240 10 WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB San Antonio 14 11 .560 — Memphis 10 10 .500 1½ Dallas 12 14 .462 2½ New Orleans 11 13 .458 2½ Houston 11 14 .440 3
W L Pct GB Utah 20 5 .800 — Portland 14 10 .583 5½ Denver 13 11 .542 6½ Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½ Minnesota 6 19 .240 14
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 — L.A. Clippers 18 8 .692 2 Phoenix 15 9 .625 4 Golden State 14 12 .538 6 Sacramento 12 12 .500 7 Thursday’s Games Boston 120, Toronto 106 Miami 101, Houston 94 Indiana 111, Detroit 95 Golden State 111, Orlando 105 Portland 118, Philadelphia 114
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Merrimack 62, CCSU 46 Mount St. Mary’s 66, LIU 60 St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 67 Wagner 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 72 SOUTH Anderson (SC) 70, Newberry 69 Austin Peay 71, UT Martin 50 Belmont 92, E. Kentucky 74 Campbell 72, SC-Upstate 71 Flagler 90, Francis Marion 76 Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 75 High Point 77, Charleston Southern 73 Jacksonville St. 76, E. Illinois 64 Longwood 57, Gardner-Webb 54 Louisiana-Monroe 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 66 Morehead St. 79, Tennessee St. 66 Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70 SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee Tech 63 South Alabama 73, Troy 70 Winthrop 80, Radford 64 MIDWEST Cedarville 73, Trevecca Nazarene 59 Drury 82, McKendree 77, OT Findlay 93, Walsh 63 Hillsdale 75, Malone 69 Indianapolis 61, Rockhurst 60 Kansas 97, Iowa St. 64 Lewis 75, William Jewell 66 Lincoln (Mo.) 80, Newman 73 Lindenwood (Mo.) 83, Maryville (Mo.) 69 Metropolitan St. 70, S.D. Mines 64 Minnesota 71, Purdue 68 Missouri Southern 103, Missouri Western 94 NW Missouri St. 87, Pittsburg St. 75 Truman St. 72, Ill.-Springfield 63, OT SOUTHWEST Ark.-Monticello 82, Henderson St. 76, OT East Central 78, Oklahoma Baptist 70 Neb.-Kearney 76, Northeastern St. 72, OT Rogers St. 69, Fort Hays St. 66 S. Nazarene 79, SW Oklahoma 78, OT SE Oklahoma 72, NW Oklahoma 65 Texas St. 63, Texas-Arlington 56 FAR WEST Arizona 70, Oregon St. 61 Boise St. 78, UNLV 66 Colorado 69, Stanford 51 E. Washington 93, Montana St. 77 Fresno St. 69, Air Force 63 Idaho St. 69, Idaho 43 Montana 80, Weber St. 67 Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64 Pacific 84, Portland 57 Southern Cal 69, Washington 54 Utah 76, California 75 Washington St. 81, UCLA 73
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Belmont 82, E. Kentucky 73 Chattanooga 74, W. Carolina 45 Florida 73, LSU 66, OT Florida St. 67, Syracuse 52 Georgia 74, Auburn 54 Georgia Southern 77, Georgia St. 69 Jacksonville St. 58, E. Illinois 56 Kentucky 71, Tennessee 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Louisiana-Monroe 51 Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 70 Mississippi 67, Alabama 62 Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 49 NC State 86, Clemson 65 South Carolina 77, Missouri 62 Tennessee Tech 81, SIU-Edwardsville 42 Troy 85, South Alabama 45 UNC-Greensboro 62, Furman 56 Virginia Tech 75, Miami 55 Wake Forest 64, Pittsburgh 61, OT Wofford 70, Samford 62 MIDWEST Drake 74, S. Illinois 70 Iowa 88, Nebraska 81 Michigan 62, Purdue 49 Rutgers 70, Northwestern 54 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 86, Mississippi St. 80 FAR WEST BYU 65, Pacific 52 Fresno St. 62, Air Force 54 Gonzaga 79, San Francisco 66 Idaho St. 63, Idaho 58 Montana 61, Weber St. 46 Montana St. 73, E. Washington 42 N. Colorado 67, Sacramento St. 50 Portland St. 75, N. Arizona 73 San Diego 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73 Santa Clara 77, Portland 76 UNLV 74, Boise St. 62 Wyoming 68, Utah St. 56
College hockey
MIDWEST Minnesota St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Tennis
Australian Open Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Third Round Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, 6-0, 1-0, ret. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Women’s Singles Third Round Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-4. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-1. Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2. Men’s Doubles First Round Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6, 7-5. Men’s Doubles Second Round Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (6), Britain, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2. James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (15), Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. Kevin Krawietz and Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-5, 6-3. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, def. Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song, South Korea, 6-4, 6-3. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 6-4. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1. Women’s Doubles Second Round Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, walkover. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-0. Heather Watson, Britain, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 7-5, 6-2. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (12), Brazil, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, 6-1, 6-2. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, vs. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2. Mixed Doubles Second Round Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (7), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5. Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9. Ben Mclachlan and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Burr, Tayron Guerrero, Alex McRae, Felix Paulino, Connor Sadzeck and Mike Wright, LHPs Jacob Lindgren, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw, C Jonathan Lucroy, INFs Tim Beckham, Marco Hernandez and Matt Reynolds and OF Nick William on minor-league contracts. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Phil Gosselin, OF Jon Jay and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston. Designated RHP Shun Yamaguchi for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP David Phelps on a one-year contract. Designated OF Derek Fisher for assignment. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Carle on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Walker Buehler on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Bauer on a three-year contract. Designated RHP Josh Sborz for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Villar on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Tony Wolters and OF Brian Goodwin on a minor league contracts. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Iorio on a one-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Alize Mack to a reserve/futures contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Charlie Strong assistant head coach/inside linebacker coach, Darrel Bevell offensive coach, Joe Cullen defensive coach, Brian Schneider special teams coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer quarterback coach/passing game coordinator, Tyler Bowen tight-end coach, Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, George Warhop offensive line coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Quinton Ganther offensive quality control coach, Will Harriger offensive assistant coach, Carlos Polk special team assistant coach, Chris Ash safeties coach, Tim Walton cornerback coach, Joe Danna nickelback coach, Tosh Lupoi defensive line coach, Sterling Lucan assistant defensive line coach, Zach Orr outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert assistant linebacker coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach and Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant coach. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Derrick Ansley secondary coach, Tom Donatell assistant secondary coach, Shaun Sarrett assistant offensive line coach, Giff Smith defensive line coach, Chris Beatty wide receivers coach, Derrick Foster running back coach, Dan Shamash offensive assistant coach, John Timu Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow, Mayur Chaudhari assistant special teams coach, Kevin Koger tight end coach, Isaac Shewmaker defensive quality control coach, Chandler Whitmer offensive quality control coach, Shane Day passing game coordinator/quarterback coach, Jay Rodgers running back coordinator/outside linebacker coach, Frank Smith run game coordinator/offensive line coach and Michael Wilhoite linebacker coach. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Karl Scott defensive back coach and Paul Guenther senior defensive assistant. NEW YORK JETS — Named Tony Oden cornerback coach, Marquand Manuel safeties coach, Mike Rutennberg linebacker coach, Jake Moreland assistant offensive line coach, Michael Ghobrial special teams assistant coach and retained Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach, James Bettcher senior defensive assistant/run game specialist, Chris Foerster changed to offensive line coach, Leonard Hankerson offensive quality control coach, Matthew Harper assistant special teams coach, Andrew Hayes-Stoker defensive quality control coach, Johnny Holland changed to linebacker coach, Klay Kubiak defensive quality control coach, August Mangin special teams quality control coach, Rich Scangarello quarterback coach, Bobby Slowik changed to offensive passing game specialist, Darryl Tapp assistant defensive line coach and Cory Undlin defensive pass game specialist/secondary coach. Signed S Kai Nacua to a one-year contract extension. Canadian Football League MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Natey Adjei. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed RB Byron Marshall, DE Malik Carney and LB Patrick Nelson. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed DB Damon Webb. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the termination of the contract for Steve Sullivan assistant general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to Rochester (AHL). ECHL FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Johnny Coughlin from professional tryout contract. Traded F Austin Mcilmurray to Wichita. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Alec Rauhsuser from reserve. Placed D Eric Williams on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs Adam Brady and Austin Farley from reserve. Placed F Kamerin Nault and D Noah Delmas on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Luc Brown from Greenville waivers and added to active roster. Acquired G Taran Kozun from Rapid City and placed on active roster. Activated D Nolan Valleau and F Tyler Bird from reserve. Placed D Matthew Spencer and F Tad Kozun on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Brett Beavais. Signed D Darren Brady to active roster. Activated D Eric Israrl snd G Adam Carlson from injured reserve. Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed D Eric Israel, G David Tendeck, F Jack Suter and D Brandon Fehd on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed LW Braylon Shmyr from Allen waivers. Wichita Thunder — Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to Stockton (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Tomas Pochettino to a designated player (DP) contract from Argentina’s Club Atletico. DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Ty Dellandrea and Nick Caamano from the taxi squad. Activated D Andrej Sekera from the non-roster/COVID list. Loaned D Taylor Fedun to the taxi squad. Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 4. DC UNITED — Named Mateus Manoel head of performance. HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed D Maynor Figueroa to a one-year contract. INTER MIAMI CF — Named Mark Prizant director of scouting and Sam Gregory director of analytics. LOUDON UNITED FC — Signed F Samson Sergi, D Wahab Ackwei and G Keegan Meyer. Acquired D Gaoussou Samake from ASEC Mimosas pending league and federation approval. United Soccer League LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Taylor Davila. COLLEGE UTRGV — Named Jai Steadman as interim head basketball coach. WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY — Named Hank Poteat football cornerback coach.
