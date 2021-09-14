LEWISBURG – Jordan Miller is one of the hottest goal-scorers around, and on Monday the Bucknell sophomore striker earned his first career Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week award.
Miller scored three goals in a 48-hour span to lift the Bison to two victories over the weekend, and he now has four goals in his last three games. Those happen to be the first four collegiate goals for Miller, who came to Bucknell as a defender but has been making the most of his move to forward. He now leads the Patriot League in goals this season.
Miller typically enters in the first half as a substitute, and he has provided an immediate game-changing spark in recent games. His first career goal gave Bucknell a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute at Saint Peter’s on Sept. 4, and on Friday at Mount St. Mary’s he scored the opening tally in the 24th minute. The Mountaineers tied the game shortly after, but Miller broke the deadlock with his second of the night with about eight minutes left in regulation to send the Bison to a 2-1 win.
On Sunday, Miller once again scored the first goal of the match, a 32nd-minute tally off a feed from Patrick O’Hara. Bucknell went on to win 2-1 when Eddie Perez-Pelaez headed home a corner kick with five minutes remaining.
Miller is the first Bison to score a goal in three straight games since Matt Thorsheim in 2019 against Saint Francis (Pa.), Colgate and George Mason. The last Bucknell player to score in four straight was Jesse Klug in 2015.
The Bison will look to build on their two-game winning streak on Wednesday when they visit Saint Francis at 4 p.m. That will serve as a final tune-up for Patriot League play which starts Saturday evening at Lafayette.
Sloan named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With his foot central to a pair of wins for the Lycoming College men’s soccer team, sophomore Dylan Sloan has earned the MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
Sloan assisted the game-winning goal in the Battle for the Boot, a 2-0 win over rival Susquehanna and he followed that by scoring the game-winner with 11 seconds left in Lycoming’s 1-0 win over Ithaca on Sunday afternoon.
The midfielder has started all five games for the Warriors this year and he is tied for second on the squad with three points.
Sloan is the first Warrior honored as a conference offensive player of the week since Kalu Ume earned MAC Commonwealth plaudits on Oct. 28, 2019. He is the first player honored by the MAC Freedom since Jeff Kocher earned his last of five MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week awards on Oct. 10, 2005. The Warriors were a member of the MAC Freedom from 2007-19.
The Warriors (3-1-1 overall) get back on the field on Wednesday when they head to Lancaster Bible for a 6 p.m. game.
Penn State and Villanova to kickoff at noon
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Football's contest against Villanova on Sept. 25 will be a noon kickoff on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
Penn State holds a 5-3-1 all-time record vs. Villanova, with the last matchup coming in 1951.
Penn State faces off with Auburn in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 44-13 victory over Ball State.
