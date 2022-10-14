MILTON — Back-to-back losses against two of the top teams in District 4 Class 2A may have temporarily slowed the roll of Milton’s girls soccer team this season, but the Black Panthers got back on track in a big way Thursday against Danville.

Following numerous close chances at a goal in the first half, Cam Roush finally found the back of the net with 12:28 left before the break to open the floodgates as Milton took a 7-1 nonleague victory over the Ironmen at Alumni Stadium.

