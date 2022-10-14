MILTON — Back-to-back losses against two of the top teams in District 4 Class 2A may have temporarily slowed the roll of Milton’s girls soccer team this season, but the Black Panthers got back on track in a big way Thursday against Danville.
Following numerous close chances at a goal in the first half, Cam Roush finally found the back of the net with 12:28 left before the break to open the floodgates as Milton took a 7-1 nonleague victory over the Ironmen at Alumni Stadium.
Mackenzie Lopez, Sammy Roarty and Ryen Roush all punched in two goals apiece to lead the rout for the Black Panthers (10-5).
“Absolutely (it feels good to get the win). We had two tough teams in a row, so it’s great to get another ‘W’ under our belt,” said Milton coach Rod Harris, whose team is fighting for one of the final playoff spots in Class 2A.
“It’s really important to build momentum leading into districts.”
Cam Roush scored off a beauty of a through ball from Roarty that broke a scoreless drought for the Black Panthers that lasted more than 3 hours of game time.
Less than 3 minutes later Lopez made it 2-0 when she scored off a rebound. Ryen Roush was credited with the assist after getting the initial shot on goal.
Then with 5:51 remaining in the opening half Milton took a 3-0 lead off a corner kick from Maddie Zeiber, which was driven in by Roarty near the far post.
So, after more than 180 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Black Panthers got three goals in a span of less than 7 minutes against Danville (5-9-1).
“It took us a little bit to get going, but we played hard and once we scored one goal it allowed us to relax and to really play,” said Harris. “The energy level was through the roof tonight. Our entire team was invested in that game and the win!!”
That was clearly evident in the second half when Ryen Roush scored twice, plus Lopez and Roarty both notched their second goals of the game to make the outcome a no-doubter for the Black Panthers.
The aforementioned trio once again led Milton to a favorable outcome, and they are doing it when coach Harris and the team needs them the most.
“We need our leaders and play makers to step up and take control of games, especially this late in the season,” said Harris. “We need to continue to build momentum.”
Roarty also added a pair of assists in the win, plus Zeiber finished with two and Ryen Roush had one.
Defensively, Morgan Reiner made 10 saves, including several clutch ones in the first half to keep Danville off the board.
The Ironmen, however, did sneak one past Reiner in the second half when Maddie Merrell scored off a Maren Bowman assist.
Milton, which led in shots (27-16) and in corner kicks (11-2), will look to keep the wins coming when it next plays at Wellsboro at 1 p.m. Saturday for a nonleague contest.
And with the season rapidly winding down, Harris likes where his girls are at right now.
“Yes, we are in a good spot to build momentum and really prepare for the playoffs,” he said.
MILL HALL — Mikayla Long recorded her second hat trick this week as the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland-I victory over the Wildcats.
In the first half, a goal by Long was sandwiched between goals by Caroline Blakeslee and Maria Bozella as Lewisburg (10-5) took a 3-0 lead into the half.
Long then scored twice in the second half, with both goals coming assisted, to help the Green Dragons pull away.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 5, Central Mountain 0
Lew-Caroline Blakeslee, assist Sophie Kilbride, 33:00.
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Blakeslee, 26:55.
Lew-Maria Bozella, unassisted, 7:31.
Lew-Long, unassisted, 36:45.
Lew-Long, unassisted, :07.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 6-3; Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 1; CM (Jones), 4.
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Camp Hill at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Benton at Warrior Run (for Oct. 19), rescheduled to 4 p.m.
