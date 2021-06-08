Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 38 23 .623 _ Boston 37 23 .617 ½ Toronto 30 27 .526 6 New York 31 29 .517 6½ Baltimore 21 38 .356 16
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 36 23 .610 _ Cleveland 31 26 .544 4 Kansas City 29 29 .500 6½ Detroit 24 35 .407 12 Minnesota 24 35 .407 12
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _ Houston 33 26 .559 1 Seattle 30 31 .492 5 Los Angeles 28 32 .467 6½ Texas 23 38 .377 12 ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 29 23 .558 _ Atlanta 28 29 .491 3½ Philadelphia 28 30 .483 4 Washington 24 32 .429 7 Miami 25 34 .424 7½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 33 26 .559 _ Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _ St. Louis 31 29 .517 2½ Cincinnati 28 29 .491 4 Pittsburgh 23 35 .397 9½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 37 22 .627 _ San Diego 36 25 .590 2 Los Angeles 34 25 .576 3 Colorado 24 36 .400 13½ Arizona 20 41 .328 18 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5 Houston 6, Toronto 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0 Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1 Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5 Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Boston (Pérez 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:38 p.m. Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 2, Arizona 0 Philadelphia 12, Washington 6 Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 7 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-5) at Miami (López 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBrooklyn 2, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 1, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denvera, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
Tuesday, June 8: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4 Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4 Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0 Sunday, June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1 Monday, June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
Colorado 2, Vegas 2
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Sunday, June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1 Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
CollegeDivision I Softball World Series GlanceAt USA Softball Hall of Fame StadiumOklahoma CityAll Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2 Alabama 5, Arizona 1 UCLA 4, Florida St. 0
Friday, June 4
James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1 Alabama 6, UCLA 0
Saturday, June 5
Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0 Florida St. 4, Arizona 3 Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3 Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2
Sunday, June 6
Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3 Florida St. 2, No. 3 Alabama 0 James Madison vs. Oklahoma, ppd. Florida St. vs. Alabama, ppd.
Monday, June 7
Oklahoma 7, James Madison 1 Florida St. 8, Alabama 5
Championship SeriesTuesday, June 8
Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
x-TBD
TennisFrench Open ResultsMen’s SinglesFourth Round
Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, walkover. Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, ret. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (18), Italy, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-2, 6-0. Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-1, 6-3. Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (11), Croatia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-7, 12-10. Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Rajeev Ram and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-8.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to the 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Iowa (Triple-A East). MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Gus Edwards to a two-year extension. Signed OT Ja’Wuan James. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi. DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Bashaud Breeland and Amari Henderson. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Anthony McKinney on injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.
Canadian Football league
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.
Minor League HockeyEast Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Dominic Cormier and F Kelly Bent. Activated D Philip Beaulieu from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Colby McAuley from injured reserve. Activated F Samuel Laberge. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cody Sol and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed F Luke Nogard and D Cole MacDonald on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Robbie Beydoun on injured reserve retroactive to June 3. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Nolan LaPorte from injured reserve and released. Activated F Greg Meireles from injured reserve and placed on reserve. INDY FUEL — Released G Sean Romeo and D Tim Davison. Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated D Willie Raskob, G Billy Christopoulos and F Nick Hutchinson from reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta on reserve. Transferred F Cedric Lacroix from injured reserve to roster and placed on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Jordan Kilmek. Released F Darien Craighead. Activated D Connor Moore from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated Ds Macoy Erkamps and Tariq Hammond and Fs Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart and Fs Cameron Askew and Jade Miller on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Cole Fraser. Activated D Alex Lepkowski. Activated D Teigan Zahn from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed F Mason Mannek and D Brandon Fehd on reserve. Placed F Mitch Maxwell on injured reserve retroactive to June 3. WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Riley Weselowski. Activated F Anthony Beauregard from injured reserve. Activated G Evan Buitenhuis, D Mathieu Gagnon and Fs Bobby McMann and Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed Ds Garrett Schmitz and Sean Allen and Fs Peter Drinella and Brayden Watts on reserve. Reassigned G Ian Scott to Toronto (NHL).
National Women’s Hockey League
TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned D Marcos Lopez to Peru National Team. Signed F George Asomani to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.
COLLEGE
