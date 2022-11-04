MILTON – A packed Alumni Stadium awaited Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years, but the thousands in attendance looking for a Black Panthers’ win over Selinsgrove went home disappointed.
Milton, which has largely been able to control the line of scrimmage against its previous 10 opponents this season, couldn’t do so against Selinsgrove on Friday, nor could the Black Panthers contain junior running back Tucker Teats for that matter.
Teats ran for 164 on 27 carries, and he also scored a touchdown to lead the No. 3-seeded Seals to a 30-0 white-washing of the No. 2 Black Panthers in their Class 4A semifinal.
“We just couldn’t execute on offense at all. Selinsgrove controlled the line of scrimmage, really on both sides of the ball,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “They were able to run the football effectively, and we didn’t. We also had a couple of turnovers that hurt us, though the last one was just a kid trying to make a play.
“But realistically, Selinsgrove just controlled the line of scrimmage and that really hasn’t happened too much against us this year, and that was really the difference of the game, I think,” added Milton’s coach.
An eight-yard run by Teats got Selinsgrove (9-2) out to a 10-0 lead with 8:06 left in the second quarter.
However, a costly turnover on the ensuing possession for Milton (9-2) gave the ball right to the Seals when Ethan Miller picked off Cale Bastian at the Black Panthers’ 46.
Nine plays later Selinsgrove led 17-0 following a one-yard run by quarterback Mark Pastore on 4th-and-goal.
“Offensively, I thought our line had by far its best game of getting a push up front and getting some slope for Tucker to run the football,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks, whose team will play at Jersey Shore next Friday in the district final. “Milton was packing the box and our line was still able to get that push and get the yards.
“Credit to our offensive staff; They were patient, they were content with getting 4-5 yards a pop, they kept the clock moving, and they ground out some drives,” added Selinsgrove’s coach.
In the third quarter, it was much the same for Selinsgrove.
Five straight carries by Teats set up the Seals’ third touchdown of the night: a 39-yard strike from Pastore to Gavin Bastian that built Selinsgrove’s lead to 23-0 with 7:43 left.
A couple of costly penalties stymied Milton’s following drive, and then two 3-and-out possessions by the Black Panthers set up the team’s second turnover of the game – a 50-yard pick-six by Logan Othoudt with 2:54 remaining that clinched a shutout win for the Seals.
“Defensively, that’s the best I’ve seen our guys swarm to the football,” said Hicks. “We knew Xzavier Minium was slippery. He’s a heck of a running back, receiver or wherever they decide to put him, and he did shake some first hits, second hits, but our guys did a great job flying to the football and cleaning that stuff up.”
Minium finished with 66 combined yards in his final football game for Milton, which owes a lot to their do-it-all player for helping make the Black Panthers a force to be reckoned with the past couple of seasons.
“Xzavier is an all-purpose player that does everything for us on both sides of the ball, and he’s going to be a big loss in a lot of ways, not just on the field but off the field things,” said Davis. “He’s just a great kid and he’s going to be great in whatever he does in life, and high school football hopefully has started him in that process.
And despite the loss, coach Davis hopes his returning players keep wanting to get a taste of what it was like on Friday night – playing in front of a stadium full of screaming fans.
“I sure hope that’s what they want to do. I think it’s hard for them to understand that right now - the impact they had on this community and this school,” said Davis. “After a tough loss this is not what they wanted obviously, but I think as the dust settles so to speak, they will realize the positive impact they had on this place, and hopefully that will continue.”
District 4 Class 4A semifinal
At Milton’s Alumni Stadium
No. 3 Selinsgrove 30, No. 2 Milton 0
Selinsgrove (9-2);3;14;6;7; - 30
Milton (9-2);0;0;0;0; - 0
Scoring
First Quarter
Sel-FG, Carter Young 22, 1:33.
Second Quarter
Sel-Tucker Teats 8 run (Young kick), 8:06.
Sel-Mark Pastore 1 run (Young kick), 1:56.
Third Quarter
Sel-Gavin Bastian 39 pass from Pastore (kick failed), 7:43.
Fourth Quarter
Sel-Logan Othoudt 50 INT return (Young kick), 2:54.
Statistics
;SEL;MILT
First downs;13;4
Rushes-yards;38-198;25-74
Passig-yards;78;43
Att-Comp-Int;7-8-0;7-14-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-40;3-15
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Selinsgrove: Teats, 27-164, TD; Jarrod Bullington, 4-13; Ethan Miller, 3-15; Pastore, 3-1, TD; Corey Rumberger, 1-5. Milton: Xzavier Minium, 10-41; Cale Bastian, 8-8; Mason Rowe, 6-21; Monty Fisher, 1-4.
PASSING: Selinsgrove: Pastore, 7-8-0-78, TD. Milton: Bastian: 7-14-2-43.
RECEIVING: Selinsgrove: Gavin Bastian, 4-60, TD; Nick Rice, 2-6; Josh Domaracki, 1-12. Milton: Minium, 3-25; Fisher, 2-11; Peyton Rearick, 1-4; Trey Locke, 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.