ALMEDIA — Wednesday’s Senior Legion All-Star Game may have been a showcase of the best such players from the area, but the contest would turn into a one-sided affair.
The South squad, featuring teams from Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, and Sunbury/Norry, rolled to an 8-0 victory over the North Squad at Central Columbia High School’s Don Engle Memorial Field.
Teams making up the North squad included Mifflinburg, Montandon, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, and Williamsport.
A two-run double from Bloomsburg’s Derik Fester and an RBI single by Sunbury/Norry’s Gannon Steimling staked the South squad out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Berwick’s Luke Sult followed with a two-run double to push the South’s lead to 6-0 in the fourth, and then Danville’s Lane Berkey hit an RBI single in the ninth to extend that advantage.
Playing in the game for Mifflinburg Legion Post 410 were Lucas Whittaker, Zach Wertman and Lucas Kurtz. Zeb Hufnagle was also selected for the game but didn’t attend.
Whittaker, who’ll be playing football for Lycoming College this fall, batted 1-for-4 and had one of the North squad’s three hits on the night.
Wertman, a baseball commit for Kutztown University, drew a walk and Kurtz got the start on the mound for the North squad.
Participants in the game for Montandon Post 841 were Brayden Gower, Logan Shrawder, John Hoffman, and Dominic Lytle.
Hoffman batted 1-for-2 and doubled, plus Gower drew a walk and pitched in the game for the North squad, which was managed by Montandon coach Steve Shrawder.
Danville skipper Jim Burns managed the South squad.
Senior Legion All-Star Game
At Central Columbia High School
South 040 200 002 – 8-8-3
North 000 000 000 – 0-3-1
Dominic Angelillo, Sam Staib (3), Colton Rinehimer (5), Lane Berkey (7), Luke Sult (9) and Gannon Steimling, Sult (9). Lucas Kurtz, Brayden Gower (4), Angelo Birch (5), Owen Berry (8), Logan Shrawder (9) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Angelillo. LP: Kurtz.
Top South hitters: Wyatt Shultz, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Cohen Boyer, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Derik Fester, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 RBI; Steimling, 2-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Sult, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Staib, 1-for-1, walk, run; Eli Welliver, 1-for-3, walk, run; Lane Berkey, 2-for-4, RBI, run.
Top North hitters: Brady DePasqua, walk; Whittaker, 1-for-4; Birch, walk; John Hoffman, 1-for-2, double; Logan Shrawder, 1-for-3; Brayden Gower, walk; Zach Wertman, walk.
