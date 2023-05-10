DANVILLE — Lewisburg’s boys and girls track and field teams ended the year by sweeping Danville in a Heartland-II dual meet Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.
Lewisburg’s boys took a 79-70 win.
The Green Dragons won 10 events on the day, with Ezra Zook winning two individual events — the long jump (19-2) and triple jump (37-3).
Other wins came from Tyler Kitchens in the 100HH (16.17), Jonathan Hess in the 1600 (4:49.48), Haneef Shavers in the 300IH (42.71), Thomas Hess in the 800 (2:05.98), Kieran Murray in the 3200 (10:08.09), Jackson Ramsey in the high jump (5-6), and Jacob Gose in the shot put (42-0).
In the girls’ meet, which the Green Dragons won 91-59
Double-event winners for Lewisburg were Maddie Ikeler in the 100H (16.20) and 300H (48.,72), Asha Hohmuth in the 100 (13.34) and 400 (1:03.64), and Layla Lacchab in the long jump (16-2) and the triple jump (31-10).
BoysLewisburg 79, Danville 70
3200R: Lewisburg, 8:11.51. 110HH: 1. Tyler Kitchens, L, 16.17; 2. Haneef Shavers, L; 3. Skylar Simpson, D. 100: 1. Jackson Clarke, D, 10.83; 2. Carson Persing, D; 3. Nick Coleman, L. 1600: 1. Jonathan Hess, L, 4:49.48; 2. Justin Nolt, L; 3. Sam Nied, D. 400R: Danville, 47.77. 400: 1. Gavin Fry, D, 55.60; 2. Jack Johnson, L; 3. Marino Cardello, L. 300IH: 1. Shavers, L, 42.71; 2. Simpson, D; 3. Kristian Edwards, L. 800: 1. Thomas Hess, L, 2:05.98; 2. Max DeHart, D; 3. Micah Zook, L. 200: 1. Clarke, D, 22.31; 2. Coleman, L; 3. Daniel Leao, L. 3200: 1. Kieran Murray, L, 10:08.09; 2. Nathanial Girmay, D; 3. Adam Gallo, D. 1600R: Danville, 3:46.05. High jump: 1. Jackson Ramsey, L, 5-6; 2. Nolan Frantz, D; 3. Mason Drew, D. Pole vault: 1. Gavin Holcombe, D, 12-6; 2. Michael Hernandez, L; 3. Ethan Riedhammer, D. Long jump: 1. Ezra Zook, L, 19-2; 2. Robert McTammany, L; 3. Hayden Gemberling, D. Triple jump: 1. E. Zook, L, 37-3; 2. Gemberling, D; 3. Grayson Wynings, L. Shot put: 1. Jacob Gose, L, 42-0; 2. Ken Rivera, L; 3. Gunner Battenberg, L. Discus: 1. Justin Kutcher, D, 121-9; 2. Troy Raup, D; 3. Rivera, L. Javelin: 1. Collin Geise, D, 141-3; 2. Easton Breach, D; 3. E. Zook, L.
GirlsLewisburg 91, Danville 59
3200R: Lewisburg, 9:57.82. 100H: 1. Maddie Ikeler, L, 16.20; 2. Sarah Sharp, D; 3. Emma Bolton, L. 100: 1. Asha Hohmuth, L, 13.34; 2. Torrence Spicher, L; 3. Maddy Moyers, L. 1600: 1. Victoria Bartholomew, D, 5:34.0; 2. Maya Sak, L; 3. Ava Satteson, L. 400R: Danville, 52.58. 400: 1. Hohmuth, L, 1:03.64; 2. Lydia Weaver, D; 3. Alexandra Romanot, D. 300IH: 1. Ikeler, L, 48.72; 2. Maya Hasenbalg, D; 3. Brenna Ross, D. 800: 1. Bella Johns, D, 2:24.77; 2. Jenna Binney, L; 3. Bartholomew, D. 200: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, L, 27.07; 2. Hohmuth, L; 3. Moyers, L. 3200: 1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 11:42.91; 2. Bartholomew, D; 3. Sak, L. 1600R: Danville, 4:16.22. High jump: 1. Sharp, D, 5-0; 2. Maddie Still, L; 3. Hasenbalg, D. Pole vault: 1. Ella Mirshahi, L, 8-6; 2. Annika Ikeda Shields, L; 3. Orissa Reed, L. Long jump: 1. Layla Lachhab, L, 16-2; 2. Emily Chillis, D; 3. Hazel Buonopane, L. Triple jump: 1. Lachhab, L, 31-10; 2. Morgan Strieby, L; 3. Haylee Gemberling, D. Shot put: 1. Ava Ross, D, 31-1; 2. Nayeli Williams, D; 3. Buonopane, L. Discus: 1. Williams, D, 87-7; 2. Anna Drouin, L; 3. McKenna Meadows, L. Javelin: 1. Still, L, 97-0; 2. Teagan Osunde, L; 3. Jillianne Donner, L.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — Landen Murray won the long jump (18-10) and the triple jump (37-11 1/2 to highlight the HAC-II meet for the Wildcats.
In the girls meet, Elizabeth Sheesley won the triple jump (31-0) and Katrina Bennage won the javelin (108-0).
Boys
100: Arnold Troup (Miff) 11.16; Cole Bradley (CC); Nicholas Shukausky (CC). 200: Bradley Remley (CC) 23.59; Maguire Blake (CC); Jacob Hunsinger (CC). 400: Maguire Blake (CC) 53.44; Jacob Hunsinger (CC); Greyson Shaud (CC). 800: Aiden McNelis (CC) 2:07.49; Adam Shearer (Mont); Malachi Moyer (Miff). 1600: Collin Dreese (Miff) 4:43.96; Aiden McNelis (CC); Kellon Brubaker (Miff). 3200: Weston Fry (Mont) 11:04.44; Jacob Bear (Mont); Tyler DeVore (Mont). 110H: Josiah Schans (Mont) 14.87; Aiden Huntington (CC); Sean Ravert (Mont). 300H: Cole Bradley (CC) 41.12; Aiden Huntington (CC); Bryant Groff (Miff). 400R: Central Columbia, 44.16. 1600R: Central Columbia, 3:32.59. 3200R: Central Columbia, 10:38.44. High jump: Ben Rohrbach (CC) 5-10; Andrew Beagle (CC); Simon Snook (Miff). Pole vault: Bryce Eberhart (Mont) 12-0; Zach Bailey (CC); Landen Murray (Miff) and Jaxon Crabb (CC). Long jump: Landen Murray (Miff) and Andrew Beagle (CC), 18-10; Jaxson Hoffman (CC); Sean Grodotzke (Miff). Triple jump: Landen Murray (Miff) 37-11 1/2”; Logan Welkom (CC); AJ Sedor (CC). Shot put: Maddix Karns (CC) 43-1; Josh Worthington (CC); Clayton Ackerman (CC). Discus: Brayden Brown (CC) 138-0; Nate Fisher (Mont); Lincoln Huber (CC). Javelin: Lincoln Huber (CC) 166-8; Maddix Karns (CC); Josh Worthington (CC).
Girls
