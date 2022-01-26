National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 29 18 .617 — Philadelphia 28 19 .596 1 Toronto 23 22 .511 5 Boston 25 24 .510 5 New York 23 25 .479 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 30 17 .638 — Charlotte 26 22 .542 4½ Washington 23 25 .479 7½ Atlanta 21 25 .457 8½ Orlando 9 39 .188 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 29 17 .630 — Milwaukee 30 19 .612 ½ Cleveland 29 19 .604 1 Indiana 17 31 .354 13 Detroit 11 36 .234 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 32 17 .653 — Dallas 27 21 .563 4½ New Orleans 18 29 .383 13 San Antonio 18 30 .375 13½ Houston 14 34 .292 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 18 .625 — Denver 25 21 .543 4 Minnesota 24 23 .511 5½ Portland 20 27 .426 9½ Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 37 9 .804 — Golden State 35 13 .729 3 L.A. Lakers 24 24 .500 14 L.A. Clippers 24 25 .490 14½ Sacramento 18 31 .367 20½
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 117, New Orleans 107 Toronto 125, Charlotte 113 Denver 110, Detroit 105 Boston 128, Sacramento 75 L.A. Clippers 116, Washington 115 L.A. Lakers 106, Brooklyn 96 San Antonio 134, Houston 104 Golden State 130, Dallas 92 Minnesota 109, Portland 107
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m. New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100 Boston 39 24 13 2 50 122 107 Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139 Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125 Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110 Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111 Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94 Washington 43 23 11 9 55 139 118 Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139 N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94 New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145 Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 40 29 8 3 61 167 118 Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120 St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116 Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119 Chicago 42 15 20 7 37 99 137 Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129 Anaheim 44 21 16 7 49 130 126 Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118 Calgary 37 19 12 6 44 120 94 San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128 Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119 Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 3 Ottawa 5, Buffalo 0 Dallas 5, New Jersey 1 Carolina 4, Vegas 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3 Florida 5, Winnipeg 3 Nashville 4, Seattle 2 Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Adelphi 87, St. Michael’s 69 Alfred 89, Houghton 53 Assumption 90, S. Connecticut 70 Baruch 81, City College (NY) 73 Emory & Henry 91, Virginia-Wise 82 Endicott 66, New England 63 Gettysburg 63, Muhlenberg 48 Hamilton 71, SUNY-IT 58 Iona 74, Siena 57 Lancaster Bible 71, Penn St.-Abington 61 Lehman 112, Hunter 101 Maine-Farmington 72, Thomas (Maine) 67 Maryland 68, Rutgers 60 Medgar Evers 85, Brooklyn College 74 Nichols 96, Roger Williams 86 Oswego St. 78, Geneseo 68 Penn College 86, Penn St.-Berks 52 Pittsburgh 64, Syracuse 53 Richmond 70, Rhode Island 63 SUNY-Delhi 87, SUNY-Morrisville 67 Salve Regina 69, Wentworth 56 St. Mary’s (Md.) 84, Gallaudet 53 St. Rose 84, St. Anselm 70 Stonehill 80, American International 70 Temple 61, Cincinnati 58 UConn 96, Georgetown 73 Villanova 67, DePaul 43 W. New England 85, Curry 65 Yale 83, Columbia 72
SOUTH
Averett 71, Pfeiffer 56 Bluefield St. 86, King (Tenn.) 74 Coll. of Charleston 74, William & Mary 73 Covenant 67, Berea 48 Duke 71, Clemson 69 Fayetteville St. 53, Virginia Union 45 Georgia 82, Alabama 76 Kentucky 82, Mississippi St. 74, OT N. Kentucky 73, Wright St. 63 NC Wesleyan 98, Methodist 87 Piedmont 73, Brevard 54 Randolph Macon 80, Bridgewater (Va.) 51
MIDWEST
Akron 60, Cent. Michigan 56 Auburn 55, Missouri 54 Ball St. 81, Miami (Ohio) 64 Baptist Bible 96, Ecclesia 79 Benedictine (Ill.) 71, Concordia (Ill.) 58 Bowling Green 85, E. Michigan 71 Dayton 68, Fordham 61 Eureka 124, Greenville 119 Fontbonne 74, Principia 67 Illinois 56, Michigan St. 55 Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72 Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 64 Lincoln Christian 73, Maranatha Baptist 70 Minn.-Morris 97, Trinity Bible Lions 68 Muskingum 75, Capital 72 N. Dakota St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 56 North Central 88, Oak Hills 73 Ohio 74, N. Illinois 62 Toledo 86, Buffalo 75
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 74, Kansas St. 49 St. Mary’s (Texas) 93, St Edwards 85 Texas 73, TCU 50 Trinity (FL) 92, Southwestern (Texas) 73
FAR WEST
Air Force 63, San Jose St. 53 Boise St. 65, Wyoming 62 Colorado 82, Oregon 78 Colorado St. 77, Nevada 66 Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60 UC Santa Barbara 72, CS Northridge 45 UCLA 75, Arizona 59
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Iowa 107, Penn St. 79 Manhattan 66, St. Peter’s 56 St. John’s 80, Georgetown 52 West Virginia 66, TCU 54
SOUTH
Kentucky 67, Auburn 55 Longwood 77, High Point 64 NC A&T 75, UNC-Asheville 68 Radford 56, Charleston Southern 52 SC-Upstate 71, Gardner-Webb 68
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 67, New Mexico St. 64 Wichita St. 70, East Carolina 55
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 61, Loyola Marymount 55 UC Santa Barbara 61, CS Northridge 54
Tennis
Australian Open ResultsWednesday at Melbourne ParkMelbourne, AustraliaSurface: Hardcourt outdoorWomen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-5, 6-1. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Women’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Mixed DoublesSemifinals
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Oscar Colas and Erick Hernandez from Cuba on minor league contracts. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Andy Basora, Emmanuel Reyes, Junior Sanchez, Jeremy Santos, Yimi Presinal, Yuniol Marte, Luis Valdez, Richi Valdez, Pineda Werner and Carlos De La Rosa, 1B Manuel German, CFs Raimer Medina, Luis Tejeda, Erick Torres and Henry Ramos, SSs Charles Nova, Angel Pierre, Ivan Sosa, and Josi Novas, LHP Juan Ozuna from the Dominican Republic; LHPs Jesus Franco and Agustin Herrera from Mexico; RHP Henson Leal, C Jose Medina and SS Alexander Orasma from Venezuela; RHP Swandrick Oduber from Aruba; C Juan David Olmos and LHP Edinson Salgado from Colombia on minor league contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey vice president of player personnel and Jared Banner vice president of player development, Andrew Basset to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager, Garrett Chiado director of pro analytics, Chris Jones director of research and development, Dan Codos architect of baseball systems in research and development, Alex Smith assistant director of major league data, Danny Hultzen major league pitching strategist, Adam Unes assistant director of minor league operations, Jacob Eisenberg assistant director of research and development, Ryan Otero assistant director of pitching incentives, Eli Shayer to senior software engineer/analyst of research & development, Kyle Chin manager of baseball technology & systems, Zack Brusso software engineer of baseball systems, Sam Abrams coordinator of pro scouting, Ben Martin analyst/research & development/development coach, Bryan Guo assistant of baseball operations, Sarah Ketring assistant of minor league operations, Jasmine Horan analyst of research & development/pro personnel, Allyson Darragh coordinator of minor league operations & player support, Steve Boros and Jason Cooper to senior pro personnel specialists, Jake Ciarrachi and Kyle Phillips special assignment scouts, Thad Weber pro personnel specialist, Max Brill and Steven Nagy pro scouts, Matt Sherman regional supervisor of amateur scouting and Manuel Rodríguez manager of international operations. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Stan Conte senior director of medical services, Lee Meyer head athletic trainer, Richard Lembo and Ben Potenziano assistant athletic trainers, Erika Gonzalez-Rebull dietitian, Lee Tressel strength and conditioning coach, Amanda Sartoris assistant strength and conditioning coach, Andrew Turpin physical therapist and Koji Tanaka massage therapist. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Dr. Todd Franco, Dr. Darren A. Frank and Dr. Ravi Ved the doctors and medical professionals for all the players, coaches and staff.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.
Frontier League
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired INF Nate Fisbeck from the Boise (PL). WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Cal Djursakovic to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Agreed to terms with general manager James Jones on a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Nolan Cooney to a reserve/future contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced TE Lee Smith is retiring. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a reserve/future contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Damion Square to the practice squad. Released DT Doug Costin from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QBs Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling, WR Chris Blair, CB Kabion Ento, S Innis Gaines, LBs La’Darius Hamilton and Ray Wilborn, C Michal Menet, K J.J. Molson and T/G Cole Van Lanen to reserve/future contracts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced WR Josh Gordon cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad. Activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to a reserve/future contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale to a reserve/future contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced coach Sean Payton to retire. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Jarrod Wilson. TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired linebacker coach Jim Haslett and assistant special team coach Matt Edwards. Signed DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and LB Nate Hall to reserve/future contracts. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Drew Desjarlais.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D John Moore to Providence from loan. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve. Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL) loan. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL) loan. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua, D Calle Rosen and LW Alexey Toropchenko to Springfield (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Zachary Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL) to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Ashton Sautner from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed Ds Jacob Friend and Jordan Sambrook to professional tryout contracts (PTO). CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Jack LaFontaine. Reassigned Ds Derek Topatigh to Atlanta (ECHL) from loan and Daniel Brickley to Norfolk (ECHL). COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Matthew Boucher from Utah (ECHL) loan. Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah. STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Matt Greenfield from Kansas City (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Returned Ds Noel Hoefenmayer to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius, RW Patrick McGrath and G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed LW Kolten Olymnek to a standard player contract (SPC). CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Bair Gendunov to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed F Brandon Yeamans on the reserve list. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Jordan Sambrook to Charlotte (AHL). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to the active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Bradley Lalonde to a standard player contract (SPC). IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded F Zack Andrusiak to Cincinnati (ECHL). Signed F William Knierim to the active roster. Claimed D Ryan Orgel from South Carolina waivers. Placed D Michael Prapavessis on the reserve list. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Jack Berry from the reserve list. Loaned G Corbin Kaczperski to Syracuse (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Ryan Harrison from the reserve list. Placed F Nick Pastujov on the reserve list. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Austin Lotz from his standard player contract (SPC). Traded D Paul Meyer to Adirondack (AHL). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed G Bailey Brkin from Rapid City waivers. TULSA OILERS — Traded D Trey Phillips to Adirondack (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Devon Paliani.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Announced that the club has waived and exercised its one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on MF Ulises Segura. Signed G Damian Las to a one-year contract having received homegrown rights via a trade with Chicago Fire FC in exchange for their 2022 MLS SuperDraft second round selection and conditional general allocation money (GAM) should Las meet certain performance-based metrics. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Troy Lesesne assistant coach. ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired an international roster slot from CF Montréal for the 2022 season in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and a third round 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Anton Sorenson to a two-and-a-half-year contract. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Justin Von Steeg from LA Galaxy to a one-year contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tanner Beason to a three-year contract. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned G Evan Newton to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC through the end of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE
