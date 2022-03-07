MANSFIELD — Athens and Lewisburg keep finding each other in the District IV Class AAAA playoffs.
In 2020 and 2021, Athens and Lewisburg met in the district quarterfinals. Each time, Athens came out on top.
That fact was certainly not lost on the Green Dragons of Lewisburg.
“The boys used that as a little extra motivation,” said Lewisburg Head Coach John Vajl. “They said ‘they got us the last two years. Lets make the third time the charm.’"
They did just that, taking down Athens 71-58 in the District IV Class AAA Championship game at Decker Gymnasium on the campus of Mansfield University Saturday night.
Vajl said that they talked about whet they were going to see.
“They’re long and they’re very talented," he said of the Wildcats. "We’re best when we’re getting up and down the floor. We were able to do that and fortunate that when the final horn went off we were district champs.”
Lewisburg opened strong with a six-point run to break a 3-3 tie and never trailed the rest of the day. The Green Dragons opened a seven point lead late in the opening stanza and led 13-8 after a quarter. The man the Wilkdcats were having a hard time containing was Jake Hernandez. He had nine of Lewisburg's 13 points and was dominating on the inside.
That didn't last, as the Wildcats began paying hime more attention. That change slowed Lewisburg's offense slightly and as the Dragons' fire waned a bit Athens made a run.
Down six early in the second, the Wildcats looked to JJ Babcock, Tucker Brown and Mason Lister. Each put points on the board and contributed to stops on the defensive end. When Brown took a pass from Babcock and connected it was a 22-22 game with 2:52 to go in the half.
Lewisburg followed with six points at the free throw line to regain command. A foul sent Hernandez to the line and a technical foul added two more. Hernandez was also followed on the ensuing possession and hit both of those. That one-man, six-point outburst put Lewisburg up 28-22 on the way to a 33-26 halftime lead.
The third quarter felt like it was all Lewisburg. The Dragons "won the quarter" by just a 16-13 margin but the Wildcats had avery opportunity to hold a lead heading into the fourth quarter rather than being down 10. Athens hit just five of 13 free throws in the period and also had a hard time scoring from the field.
"We use didn’t make the chippies and the bunnies that we normally make," said Lister. "Those high percentage shots just weren’t falling. It just wasn’t our afternoon. Half of those shote go in and I think we have a chance of winning this game. We had it within four points with three minutes to go in the game.
The Wildcats in fact spent most of the fourth quarter down double digits. Jack Blough took back-to-back feeds from Joey Martin at the outset of the fourth for a 14-point lead.
Lewisburg may have had a sizable lead but was playing like it was down 10. Fouls, misses and turnovers helped Athens crawl back into it. All of a sudden, Tucker Brown was getting to the free throw line. He only missed twice all night, getting 14 of his 23 points from the charity stripe and made it a 10-point game.
The game bounced between an eight and 12 point Lewisburg for a while, then Athens made its final charge. In a short span, Babcock ignited a 10-2 Athens run and the scoreboard showed Lewisburg with a 60-56 edge.
Athens had a couple of opportunities to cut into or even erase that deficit, but the Dragons were having none of it. Once Vajl got his charges to settle down and Hernandez hit two free throws the worm was starting to turn. Fittingly it was Cam Michaels with the dagger. He got a steal in his back court and went coast-to-coast for a layup that basically sealed the game.
Both coaches noted that Michaels' overall play was a key to the outcome.
“Michaels is awesome," said Lister. "He’s just a great point guard. He’s quick. He just runs the floor well. He pushes the past and on a big floor like this, it’s kind of tough.”
"Michaels is the engine that makes our offense go,” said Vajl. “At times they were trying to deny him an outlet pass and we were able to get him in the lead. He was able to push the ball up and down the floor. He sees the court so well. He knows there everybody’s at He gets us going.”
And was there at the end to take care of business.
Hernandez led the Dragons with 26 points. Martin added 15, Michaels had 13 and Blough netted 11.
In spite of the defeat, Coach Lister was steadfast behind his guys.
“I’m proud of them," said the Athens coach. "They never quit. They never do. They give it everything they have. They deserve every accolade they get.”
Brown's 23 points led Athens' offense. Babcock added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks; Mason Lister had seven points, three assists and three steals; and Nalen Carling had six points and six boards
Rather than accolades, what the Wildcats get is a bus ride on Tuesday to a first-round state playoff game with the opponent and site yet to be announced.
Lewisburg will "host" the fourth-place team from District 12 at a District IV site.
