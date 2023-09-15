TURBOTVILLE – The Loyalsock Lancers scored twice in the second half to come away with a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II victory over Warrior Run on Thursday to hand the Defenders their first loss of the season.
Judah Kennel scored 8:57 into the game to put Warrior Run (5-1 overall) on the board first.
The Defenders, who led in corner kicks (5-2) and shots (9-7), got five saves from Braego Cieslukowski to keep the game close.
Warrior Run next hosts Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 9,
Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG – Noah Pawling recorded a hat trick, plus Eddie Monaco IV scored twice as the Green Dragons routed the Bulldogs in the HAC-I match.
Viktor Permyashkin added a goal and three assists for Lewisburg (4-1, 2-0 HAC-I), which next plays at Shamokin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 9, Jersey Shore 0
At Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Noah Pawling, assist Viktor Permyashkin, 39:03.
Lew-V. Permyashkin, assist Caleb Meyer-Chabris, 32:10.
Lew-Pawling, unassisted, 22:48.
Lew-Eddie Monaco, assist Permyashkin, 9:30.
Lew-Pawling, assist Alex Gilmore, 4:41.
Lew-Cohen Hoover, assist Permyashkin, 1:27.
Second half
Lew-Grayson Wynings, assist Gilmore, 32:13.
Lew-Monaco, assist Isaac Ayers, 21:10.
Lew-Wynings, assist Justin Nolt, 11:14.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-1; Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Gabe Pawling), JS 5 (Ryder Fink).
Central Columbia 8,
Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG – The Blue Jays tallied six goals in the first half to run away with the HAC-II win over the Wildcats.
Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp both scored in the second half for Mifflinburg (2-5), which was out-shot 17-11, but led in corner kicks 6-3. Ben Pirraglia made 10 saves for the Wildcats.
Dreese scored on a penalty kick while Knepp’s goal was unassisted.
Mifflinburg next plays at Warrior Run at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 4,
Towanda 3
TOWANDA – Kat Bennage scored with 5:03 remaining in the game to break a tied ballgame and give the Lions the nonleague road win over the Black Knights.
Erica Stauffer and Hannah Millett both scored in the first half for Meadowbrook, which found itself tied at the half.
Kailey Devlin gave the Lions a 3-2 lead 13:25 into the second half, but the Black Knights tied the contest on a goal by Anna Dunn with 9:38 left.
Meadowbrook next plays at Belleville Mennonite today at 3:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, Towanda 3
At Towanda
First half
MC-Erica Stauffer, assist Kailey Devlin, 24:31.
MC-Hannah Millett, unassisted, 21:33.
Tow-Anna Dunn, unassisted, 18:03.
Tow-Dunn, unassisted, 1:25.
Second half
MC-Devlin, unassisted, 26:35.
Tow-Dunn, unassisted, 9:38.
MC-Kat Bennage, unassisted, 5:03.
Shots: MC, 12-5; Corner kicks: MC, 3-1; Saves: MC 2 (Emma George); Towanda 8 (Clara Glantz).
Field hockey
Lewisburg 5,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY – Whitney Berge scored twice as the Green Dragons cruised to the HAC-I win over the Braves.
Berge scored in the first and fourth quarters, while her sister, Tia, also scored in the fourth and had an assist in the third on a goal by Erica Rawson.
Avery Mast also scored for Lewisburg (4-0, 1-0 HAC-I), which dominated in shots (16-1) and penalty corners (20-1).
The Green Dragons next play at Crestwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 5, Shikellamy 0
At Shikellamy
First quarter
Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Maddy Moyers, 6:58.
Second quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, assist W. Berge (penalty corner), 7:31.
Third quarter
Lew-Erica Rawson, assist Tia Berge, 13:49.
Fourth quarter
Lew-T. Berge, unassisted, 11:13.
Lew-W. Berge, assist Mast (penalty corner), 6:35.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-1; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 20-1; Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Claire Castle, 1; Addy Shedleski, 1); Shikellamy 11 (Skyler Wiest).
Selinsgrove 6,
Milton 0
SELINSGROVE – The Seals jumped out to a five-goal lead in the first half and never looked back in taking the HAC-I victory at Harold L. Bolig Stadium.
Selinsgrove (5-2) out-shot Milton (2-5) 19-1, and the Seals also led in penalty corners 10-0.
Alexis Reigel made 10 saves to lead the Black Panthers, who next play at Muncy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Girls Volleyball
Lewisburg 3,
Danville 0
DANVILLE – Ava Motto made eight kills and nine digs to power the Green Dragons to the shutout victory over the Ironmen with scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20.
Elsa Fellon also had herself quite a day for Lewisburg (2-2). She had six kills, seven assists, five digs and one ace; plus Brooklyn Ayres had 20 digs and six aces.
Ella Vance (2 kills, 4 aces), Sydney Bolinsky (2 kills, 1 ace), Makaila Huff (3 kills) and Claire Chandler (2 aces, 9 assists) also contributed for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg’s jayvee team also won, 2-1 (21-25, 25-20, 15-13).
Lewisburg next competes at South Williamsport at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls Tennis
Montoursville 3,
Lewisburg 2
MONTGOMERY – The Green Dragons won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles, but they lost a key match at No. 1 singles in three sets to fall to the Warriors in the Queens of the Court final at Montgomery Area High School.
At No. 1 doubles, Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 over Lily Fortin and Ally Witter.
Lewisburg (5-5) also won at No. 3 singles where Dayssi Weis beat Elsa Kehrer, 6-2, 6-4.
At No. 1 singles, Erin Lowthert fell to Katelyn Good, 2-6, 6-4, 0-6.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Queens of the Court Tournament final
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
At Montgomery Area H.S.
Singles
1. Katelyn Good (M) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.
2. Jill Stone (M) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-4, 7-5.
3. Dayssi Weis (L) def. Elsa Kehrer, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (L) def. Lily Fortin-Ally Witter, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
2. Ali Ravert-Kendall Simms (M) def. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng, 6-3, 6-3.
Selinsgrove 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats won seven games against the Seals, but they fell in the nonleague match. Mifflinburg (0-9) next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0
At Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Eden Miller (S) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Siena Rodgers (S) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Holly Swartz, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. McKenna Ulery-Khylee Haines (S) def. Kaylee Swartzlander-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Miah Bassler-Nicole Webster (S) def. Chloe Albright-Alyson Houseknecht, 6-0, 6-0.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
Wednesday at Milton
Singles
1. Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Kayla Bloch (W) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Emlyn Kinley (W) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Chloe Campbell-Eden Huff (W) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-0, 6-4.
2. Emma King-Emily Waltman (M) def. Natalie Huggins-Gabby McQuillen, 6-4, 6-2.
Coed Golf
Selinsgrove 170,
Milton 195
SELINSGROVE – The Seals dominated on their home course and beat the Black Panthers by 25 strokes in the HAC-I match at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Eli Russell shot a 46 and Brayden Gower fired a 47 to lead Milton, which next competes against Shamokin at Indian Valley Country Club at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Selinsgrove 170, Milton 195
At Susquehanna Valley C.C.
Selinsgrove scorers: Parker Atwood, 40; Dom Santer, 41; Ben Bucher, 43; Brandt Shellenberger, 46. Other golfers: Ben Rowan, 48; Mac Defazio, 49.
Milton scorers: Eli Russell, 46; Brayden Gower, 47; Drake Parker, 50; Logan Shrawder, 52. Other golfers: Zach Letteer, 58; Avery Reiff, 75.
Shamokin 194,
Lewisburg 213
LEWISBURG – The Indians out-shot the Green Dragons on their home course to take the HAC-I win.
Mitchell Widerquist fired a 49 to lead Lewisburg, which next hosts its invitational at noon Saturday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Shamokin 194, Lewisburg 213
At Bucknell Golf Club, par 36
Shamokin scorers: Kennedy Petrovich, 42; Hayden Karlovich, 49; Lincoln Waugh, 51; Cru Schroyer, 52. Other golfers: Kami Kramer, 52; Matt Wagner, 55.
Lewisburg scorers: Mitchell Widerquist, 49; Zach Engle, 52; Lexi Schmadel, 54; Jacob Gose, 58. Other golfer: Ethan Zeh, 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.