TURBOTVILLE – The Loyalsock Lancers scored twice in the second half to come away with a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II victory over Warrior Run on Thursday to hand the Defenders their first loss of the season.

Judah Kennel scored 8:57 into the game to put Warrior Run (5-1 overall) on the board first.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.