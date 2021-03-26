Women’s softball
Game 1: Kutztown 6, Lock Haven 0Game 2: Kutztown 3, Lock Haven 2at Lock HavenNote:
Despite the game two loss, Warrior Run High School graduate Madi Waltman threw an impressive game for the Bald Eagles. Waltman pitched a complete game and scattered a mere five hits despite facing 27 batters, and she only surrendered three runs.
Kutztown is 13-2, 10-2 PSAC-East. Lock Haven is 1-7, 1-7.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76 Washington 32 21 7 4 46 110 95 Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90 Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70 N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85 Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119 New Jersey 31 12 15 4 28 78 97 Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78 Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81 Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94 Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108 Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110 Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104 Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80 Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72 Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 St. Louis 33 16 12 5 37 97 106 Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106 Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0 Washington 4, New Jersey 3 Carolina 4, Columbus 3, OT N.Y. Rangers 8, Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Toronto 3, Ottawa 2, OT Chicago 3, Florida 0 Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0 Nashville 7, Detroit 1 Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 5, Vegas 1
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 39 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 18 12 4 1 1 26 59 46 Manitoba 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 49 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45 Belleville 13 4 9 0 0 8 26 41
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 15 8 5 2 0 18 54 50 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59 Cleveland 10 5 4 1 0 11 32 31 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 50 40 Lehigh Valley 13 8 3 2 0 18 42 41 WB/Scranton 14 5 5 3 1 14 43 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 35 Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 16 13 3 0 0 26 55 32 Bakersfield 18 11 6 0 1 23 65 48 San Diego 21 11 10 0 0 22 60 67 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 15 7 6 2 0 16 43 46 Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55 Ontario 20 6 12 2 0 14 64 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 4, Providence 2 Cleveland 3, Texas 1 Manitoba 4, Laval 3
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 13 .711 — Brooklyn 30 15 .667 2 New York 23 22 .511 9 Boston 21 23 .477 10½ Toronto 18 26 .409 13½
W L Pct GB Charlotte 22 21 .512 — Atlanta 22 22 .500 ½ Miami 22 23 .489 1 Washington 15 28 .349 7 Orlando 15 29 .341 7½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 14 .674 — Indiana 20 23 .465 9 Chicago 19 24 .442 10 Cleveland 17 27 .386 12½ Detroit 12 31 .279 17
W L Pct GB Dallas 23 19 .548 — San Antonio 22 20 .524 1 Memphis 21 20 .512 1½ New Orleans 19 24 .442 4½ Houston 12 31 .279 11½
W L Pct GB Utah 32 11 .744 — Denver 26 18 .591 6½ Portland 26 18 .591 6½ Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½ Minnesota 10 34 .227 22½
W L Pct GB Phoenix 29 14 .674 — L.A. Clippers 30 16 .652 ½ L.A. Lakers 28 17 .622 2 Golden State 22 23 .489 8 Sacramento 20 25 .444 10
Portland 125, Miami 122 New York 106, Washington 102 L.A. Clippers 98, San Antonio 85 Sacramento 141, Golden State 119 Philadelphia 109, L.A. Lakers 101
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 8 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Harvey from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Released LHP Wade LeBlanc from a minor league contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes and C Jake Rogers to Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Steve Cishek has requested and been granted his release from the Astros and is now a free agent.Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Andrew Albers, RHPs Luke Farrell, Ian Hamilton, Juan Minaya and Glenn Sparkman and C David Banuelos to minor league camp. TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Mitch Horacek to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb and OF Guillermo Heredia to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES — — Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Nelson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to minor league camp. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West). NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Tommy Hunter from a minor league contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Dakota Bacus and Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A East). Minor League Frontier League SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Willy Garcia. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Sanchez. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULLS — Acquired C Nikola Vucevic and F Al-Farouq Aminu from Orlando in exchange for C Wendell Carter Jr., F Otto Porter Jr, and two first-round picks with certain lottery position protections. INDIANA PACERS — Waived G Jalen Lecque. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Acquired G Norman Powell from Toronto in exchange for Gs Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired C Daniel Gafford and F/G Chandler Hutchison from the Chicago in a three-way trade that sends F Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago and C Moe Wagner to Boston. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract and LB Barkevious Mingo and DB Fabian Moreau to one-year contracts. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Matt Breida to a one-yeare contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for C Mason Cole. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White as unrestricted free agent. Signed FB Jakob Johnson. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Zach Fulton. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed LB Alex Singleton. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Donovan Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed K Ryan Succop and OT Josh Wells. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka, D Steven Kampfer and D Jack Ahcan from minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW C.J. Smith and RW Steven Fogerty from minor league taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from the minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Logan O’Conner from the minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Recalled Cs Joel L Esperance, Rhett Gardner, Justin Dowling and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Eetu Loustarinen from the minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Aarne Talvitie to a two-year entry level contract starting with the 2021-2022 season. Recalled RW Nicholas Merkley from minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Kaapo Kakko from minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — RecalledLW Samuel Morin from minor league taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Braydon Coburn from minor league taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — — Recalled D Jake Walman andC Dakota Joshua from the minor league taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Ds Luke Schenn and Andreas Borgman from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Alexander Barabanov for assignment to the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Michael Hutchinson, D Kristians Rubins and LW Alex Galchenyuk from minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Alexander Barabanov a National Women’s Hockey League NWHL — Named Kelsey Koelzer advisor to the commissioner on diversity, equity and inclusion.< < Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Suspended D Kayle Doetzel and removed from roster. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Ben Myers. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL). Signed F Oliver Cooper and G Jake Theut to a contract. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G John Lethemom from Ontario and F Shawn Cameron from Utica. Placed F Shawn Cameron and G Jacob Ingham on reserve. Activated F Brendan connolly from IR. Suspended F Brendan Connolly and removed from roster. INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester (AHL). Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Rockford (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Marc Johnstone on reserve. Signed F Marc Johnstone to a contract. TULSA OILERS — Loaned D Mike McKee to Tucson. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Brad Barone. Loaned D Hunter Skinner to Hartford. Southern Professional Hockey League MAYCON MAYHEM — Placed D Josh Victor on IR. Recalled D Derek Topatigh from ECHL. Activated RW Stathis Soumelidis from IR. Waived D Oscar Arfelt. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Nigel Robertha on a permanent transfer from PFC Levski Sofia using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)and signed him to a three-year contract with an option in 2024. LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Miguel Avalos. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Ally Haran to a one-year contract. COLLEGE CLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Vince Alexander head coach of men’s basketball program. UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Gary Brown running backs coach.
