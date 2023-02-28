WILLIAMSPORT — Kaden Milheim’s goals for the sectional, district, and regional tournaments have remained the same throughout his career: survive each tournament and advance to the next one. With the payoff of a trip to Hershey and a spot in the PIAA state tournament always the ultimate goal, winning a gold medal has always been secondary.

Last year, the Warrior Run wrestler followed that blueprint to perfection, finishing third, second, and second at 126 pounds in the respective tournaments before claiming a bronze medal at the Giant Center with a convincing 9-1 major over Jo Jo Przybycien of Fort LeBoeuf in the consolation final. A slim 4-3 loss to Brockway’s Mark Palmer in the semifinals denied him a spot in the state finals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.