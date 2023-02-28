WILLIAMSPORT — Kaden Milheim’s goals for the sectional, district, and regional tournaments have remained the same throughout his career: survive each tournament and advance to the next one. With the payoff of a trip to Hershey and a spot in the PIAA state tournament always the ultimate goal, winning a gold medal has always been secondary.
Last year, the Warrior Run wrestler followed that blueprint to perfection, finishing third, second, and second at 126 pounds in the respective tournaments before claiming a bronze medal at the Giant Center with a convincing 9-1 major over Jo Jo Przybycien of Fort LeBoeuf in the consolation final. A slim 4-3 loss to Brockway’s Mark Palmer in the semifinals denied him a spot in the state finals.
In fact, before last Saturday night Milheim had never won a postseason tournament, finishing as a runner-up four times, third on two occasions, and fourth once. That all changed at last weekend’s District 4 Class 2A tournament at Williamsport High School when Milheim capped a 4-0 weekend with a 3-0 shutout of Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger in the 145-pound final. As the only senior in the Defenders lineup, Milheim helped lead Warrior Run to its first district team championship, 142-122.5, over Benton.
With his brother Reagan winning at 139 pounds, the district titles were the Defenders first since Zack LeBarron won at 138 pounds in 2016.
“This win was a long-time coming,” Milheim said, moments after collecting his first postseason gold medal. “Not winning those tournaments has never been that frustrating for me because it’s always been about getting to the next tournament and ultimately qualifying for states. I was confident this week because I had (Wirnsberger) figured out and knew what I had to do to beat him. I was able to execute my plan to get the win.”
Milheim’s victory over Wirnsberger will have him positioned perfectly as the top seed in another challenging bracket. He’ll face either Lane Schadel of Line Mountain or Isaac Ryan of Western Wayne in the Friday night quarterfinals with Montoursville freshman Gage Wentzel a likely semi finals opponent. Milheim has beaten Wentzel three times this season (4-3, 6-4, and 5-0), widening the gap with each meeting. Another win over Wentzel would likely hand him a finals match-up with Wirnsberger for the third-straight weekend.
Milheim is 42-3 this season. His losses this season have been to Asher Cunningham of State College, 5-0 in sudden victory overtime in the semifinals of the King of the Mountain; three-time Virginia state champion Patrick Jordon of New Kent, 4-1 in the semifinals of the the MyHouse Trojan Wars; and Wirnsberger, 2-1 in the finals of the Central Sectional tournament . He’s tied for the team lead in falls with brother, Reagan, with 24.
“Kaden has continued to improve every year,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “He has never been satisfied with his current accomplishments. Last year, he was so close to competing in the state finals and that has driven him. He grew from a lightweight to middleweight and has worked hard to gain strength and technique to help with that transition.”
Milhein, 121-23 in his career with 57 pins, committed to wrestle at American University last summer. He was just 35-13 after his first two seasons and went a disappointing 2-and-out at 106 pounds in his first sectional tournament, losing to Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel, the eventual state champion, and Benton’s Ethan Kolb, who finished 7th in the state tournament. In another loaded bracket his sophomore year, Milheim finished 4th at 113 pounds, one spot shy of the state tournament.
“Watching Kaden persevere through tough weights and setbacks as a freshman and a sophomore to earning a state medal last year was awesome,” Betz said. “Watching him win one of the toughest weights at the district tournament (this year) I think represents his grit and perseverance. I can’t think of a kid that I have coached that is more deserving of the accolades than Kaden.”
