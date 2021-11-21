ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Bloomsburg University wrestling team finished 10th overall at the Navy Classic, Saturday. Shane Noonan took fourth in the 285-pound bracket while Cade Balestrini, a Shikellamy grad, finished sixth in the 149-pound bracket.
Noonan opened the Classic with a 4-3 decision over Max Harar of Bucknell before falling to Michael McAleavey in the second round. Noonan moved to the consolation bracket and earned 13-3 major decision over Luke Niemeyer. He then pinned Alex Esposito of Rutgers at 3:15 to move on to the fourth-place match. Noonan defeated Max Millin before falling to Grady Griess for the fourth-place finish.
Belistrini earned a bye in the first round of his bracket before beating Joseph Eisho of Michigan State 4-0 to move to the third round. After a medical forfeit gave Balestrini a spot in the final four of the brackets, a 3-1 decision in favor of Kody Komara sent Balestrini to the consolation bracket. He faced Patrick Ryan of American and dropped an 8-1 decision to capture sixth place.
Junior Bronson Garber dropped his opening round match at 125 pounds before getting a 12-1 major decision win over Jordan White of the Citadel he earned his second win of the afternoon with a 9-3 decision over Grant Treaster of Navy.
Josh Mason went 2-1 on the day in the 141-pound bracket after a fall in the second round sent him to the consolation bracket. Mason earned a bye through his first round in the bottom bracket before he earned a major decision, 8-0, over Louis Fegley of VMI. Mason then pinned Michael Cetta at 6:20 for his second win of the day.
Tanner Culver pinned Joel Diaz of VMI at 1:16 in the 174-pound bracket and Bruno Stolfi got a fall in the first round of the 184-pound bracket at 3:34 over Isaiah Reinert of Lock Haven.
The Huskies will take a short break for the Thanksgiving holiday before traveling to Clarion University for their first Mid-American Conference (MAC) dual of the season at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.