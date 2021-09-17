College field hockey
Bloomsburg 3, Mansfield 2 (OT)Notes:
Bloomsburg and Mansfield needed every last second and then some to determine a winner. Down to their second to last shoot out chance, sophomore Alicia Carr finally broke the tie with the only goal of the shootout and junior Abby Shaffer shut the door on the Mounties to give Bloomsburg the win. With the victory, the Huskies improved to 3-2 on the year while the Mounties dropped to 3-2. Three minutes into the second quarter, junior Meghan Longenhagen, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, pushed the Husky lead to 2-0 thanks to a helper from freshman Kara Koch, a Lewisburg High grad. Koch led Longenhagen into the center of the box and she beat the keeper to her right.
Women’s tennisSusquehanna 8, Lycoming 1Notes:
First-year Rei Saar won her first dual meet singles match for the Warriors Thursday afternoon, but the River Hawks took the non-conference win. Saar defeated Susquehanna’s Eliza Mahoney, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 5 singles, as she leads the Warriors with a 3-1 singles mark after also reaching the MAC Individual Championship semifinals last week. Also for Lycoming, sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold fell in their respective matches at No. 1 and 4 singles, as well as No. 1 and 2 doubles.
Records:
Susquehanna is 1-0. Lycoming is 0-1.
College football
SOUTHAlabama A&M 30, Bethune-Cookman 27Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Ohio 14 West Alabama 80, North American Stallions 0
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38
North
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16
Thursday’s Games
Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ Philadelphia 74 72 .507 3 New York 72 75 .490 5½ Miami 62 84 .425 15 Washington 60 86 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½ Chicago 66 81 .449 23½ Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 52 .646 _ z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1 San Diego 76 70 .521 18½ Colorado 68 78 .466 26½ Arizona 47 99 .322 47½ z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0 San Diego 7, San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _ Toronto 82 64 .562 8½ Boston 83 65 .561 8½ New York 82 65 .558 9 Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 83 63 .568 _ Cleveland 71 73 .493 11 Detroit 70 77 .476 13½ Kansas City 66 80 .452 17 Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 86 60 .589 _ Oakland 79 67 .541 7 Seattle 78 68 .534 8 Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14 Texas 54 92 .370 32 Thursday’s Games L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 7, Kansas City 2 Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2 Houston 12, Texas 1 Friday’s Games Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 25 6 .806 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9½ Washington 12 18 .400 12½ New York 11 20 .355 14 Atlanta 8 23 .258 17 Indiana 6 24 .200 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10½ x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles 74, Atlanta 68
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 4 55 47 29 Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21 Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33 New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27 D.C. United 10 10 4 34 39 33 CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30 Atlanta 8 7 9 33 32 28 Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34 New York 6 11 5 23 25 28 Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38 Cincinnati 4 11 8 20 23 42 Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19 Colorado 12 4 7 43 34 23 LA Galaxy 11 8 5 38 37 37 Portland 10 10 4 34 34 41 Real Salt Lake 9 9 6 33 40 35 Los Angeles FC 9 9 6 33 37 34 Minnesota United 8 8 7 31 24 29 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40 San Jose 6 9 9 27 28 35 Houston 4 10 11 23 28 37 Austin FC 5 15 4 19 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, September 14
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie Miami 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York 1
Wednesday, September 15
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0 CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2 D.C. United 3, Chicago 0 Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1 Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3
Friday, September 17
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 18
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at New England, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 19
Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, September 25 North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 26
