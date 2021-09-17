College field hockey

Bloomsburg 3, Mansfield 2 (OT)Notes:

Bloomsburg and Mansfield needed every last second and then some to determine a winner. Down to their second to last shoot out chance, sophomore Alicia Carr finally broke the tie with the only goal of the shootout and junior Abby Shaffer shut the door on the Mounties to give Bloomsburg the win. With the victory, the Huskies improved to 3-2 on the year while the Mounties dropped to 3-2. Three minutes into the second quarter, junior Meghan Longenhagen, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, pushed the Husky lead to 2-0 thanks to a helper from freshman Kara Koch, a Lewisburg High grad. Koch led Longenhagen into the center of the box and she beat the keeper to her right.

Women’s tennisSusquehanna 8, Lycoming 1Notes:

First-year Rei Saar won her first dual meet singles match for the Warriors Thursday afternoon, but the River Hawks took the non-conference win. Saar defeated Susquehanna’s Eliza Mahoney, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 5 singles, as she leads the Warriors with a 3-1 singles mark after also reaching the MAC Individual Championship semifinals last week. Also for Lycoming, sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold fell in their respective matches at No. 1 and 4 singles, as well as No. 1 and 2 doubles.

Records:

Susquehanna is 1-0. Lycoming is 0-1.

College football

SOUTHAlabama A&M 30, Bethune-Cookman 27Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Ohio 14 West Alabama 80, North American Stallions 0

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

North

W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

Thursday’s Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ Philadelphia 74 72 .507 3 New York 72 75 .490 5½ Miami 62 84 .425 15 Washington 60 86 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½ Chicago 66 81 .449 23½ Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 52 .646 _ z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1 San Diego 76 70 .521 18½ Colorado 68 78 .466 26½ Arizona 47 99 .322 47½ z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0 San Diego 7, San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _ Toronto 82 64 .562 8½ Boston 83 65 .561 8½ New York 82 65 .558 9 Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 83 63 .568 _ Cleveland 71 73 .493 11 Detroit 70 77 .476 13½ Kansas City 66 80 .452 17 Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 86 60 .589 _ Oakland 79 67 .541 7 Seattle 78 68 .534 8 Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14 Texas 54 92 .370 32 Thursday’s Games L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 7, Kansas City 2 Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2 Houston 12, Texas 1 Friday’s Games Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 25 6 .806 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9½ Washington 12 18 .400 12½ New York 11 20 .355 14 Atlanta 8 23 .258 17 Indiana 6 24 .200 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10½ x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles 74, Atlanta 68

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 4 55 47 29 Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21 Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33 New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27 D.C. United 10 10 4 34 39 33 CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30 Atlanta 8 7 9 33 32 28 Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34 New York 6 11 5 23 25 28 Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38 Cincinnati 4 11 8 20 23 42 Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19 Colorado 12 4 7 43 34 23 LA Galaxy 11 8 5 38 37 37 Portland 10 10 4 34 34 41 Real Salt Lake 9 9 6 33 40 35 Los Angeles FC 9 9 6 33 37 34 Minnesota United 8 8 7 31 24 29 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40 San Jose 6 9 9 27 28 35 Houston 4 10 11 23 28 37 Austin FC 5 15 4 19 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie Miami 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday, September 15

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0 CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2 D.C. United 3, Chicago 0 Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1 Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at New England, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, September 25 North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from New York Yankees then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jorge Lopez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Petricka for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Justin Dunn to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Cody Reed to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on rehab assignments. TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to ACL Diamonbacks (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Michael Chavis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent INF Adrian Sanchez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after he cleared waivers. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Jarrell Brantley. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Demarcus Lawrence on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad. Claimed DB Corey Ballentine off waivers from the N.Y. Jets. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. Released S Shawn Davis from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted C Matt Skura, WR C.J. Board and TE Chris Myarick from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DB Brady Breeze from the reserve/COVID-19 list but he remains on injured reserve. Canadian Football League CFL — Fined DL A.C. Leonard one additional game due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers. Fined Saskatchewan S Mike Edem and undisclosed amount for a tourist hit on WR Nic Demski in a game against Winnipeg on Sept. 11. Fined Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris an undisclosed amount for grabbing DB Christian’ facemask in a reckless and unsafe manner in a game against Saskatchewan on Sept. 11. Fined Winnipeg OL Drew Desjarlais an undisclosed amount for instigating an altercation in a game against Saskatchewan on Sept. 11. Fined Calgary OL Justin Lawrence an undisclosed amount for a chop-block against DL Jake Ceresna in a game against Edmonton on Sept. 11. Fined Edmonton LB Nyles Morgan an undisclosed amount for kicking OL Bryce Bell in a game against Calgary on Sept. 11.

