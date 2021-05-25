Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 21 20 .512 _ Atlanta 23 24 .489 1 Miami 23 24 .489 1 Philadelphia 23 25 .479 1½ Washington 20 23 .465 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 21 .553 _ Chicago 24 22 .522 1½ Milwaukee 24 23 .511 2 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5 Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Diego 30 18 .625 _ Los Angeles 29 18 .617 ½ San Francisco 28 19 .596 1½ Colorado 19 29 .396 11 Arizona 18 30 .375 12
Monday’s Games
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 9, Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3 Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _ Boston 29 19 .604 ½ New York 28 19 .596 1 Toronto 23 23 .500 5½ Baltimore 17 30 .362 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 19 .587 _ Cleveland 25 20 .556 1½ Kansas City 22 23 .489 4½ Detroit 18 29 .383 9½ Minnesota 18 29 .383 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 28 21 .571 _ Houston 26 21 .553 1 Seattle 22 26 .458 5½ Texas 22 27 .449 6 Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings Cleveland 6, Detroit 5 Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1 Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Yang 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 6 .647 — Omaha (Kansas City) 10 7 .588 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 7 .562 1½ Columbus (Cleveland) 8 9 .471 3 Toledo (Detroit) 7 10 .412 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 7 11 .389 4½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 5 12 .294 6
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 5 .722 — Buffalo (Toronto) 11 7 .611 2 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 11 7 .611 2 Worcester (Boston) 11 7 .611 2 Rochester (Washington) 4 14 .222 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 4 14 .222 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 13 5 .722 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 12 5 .706 ½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 12 6 .667 1 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 9 .500 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 8 10 .444 5 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 11 .389 6 Norfolk (Baltimore) 4 14 .222 9
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 13 5 .722 — Portland (Boston) 11 7 .611 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 11 .389 6 Hartford (Colorado) 5 13 .278 8 Reading (Philadelphia) 3 15 .167 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 15 .118 10½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 13 4 .765 — Erie (Detroit) 13 5 .722 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 12 5 .706 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 11 6 .647 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 10 8 .556 3½ Harrisburg (Washington) 6 12 .333 7½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 11 7 .611 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 9 9 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 9 9 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 8 10 .444 3 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 10 .412 3½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 6 .667 — Rome (Atlanta) 10 8 .556 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 9 9 .500 3 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 9 9 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 8 9 .471 3½ Greenville (Boston) 8 10 .444 4 Hickory (Texas) 7 11 .389 5
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 5 Winston-Salem 11, Jersey Shore 5 Asheville 13, Greenville 12 Bowling Green 5, Rome 3 Wilmington 15, Aberdeen 3 Hickory 2, Greensboro 1
Tuesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 1, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 1, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 2, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 0
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 0
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 0
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Portland 1, Denver 1
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 1, L.A. Clippers 0
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 2, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA Boston 4, Washington 1 Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2 Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0 Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT Vegas 3, Minnesota 2 Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA Colorado 4, St. Louis 0 Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
WNBA EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 5 0 1.000 — New York 5 1 .833 ½ Chicago 2 1 .667 2 Atlanta 1 2 .333 3 Washington 1 3 .250 3½ Indiana 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 3 1 .750 — Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1 Phoenix 2 2 .500 1 Dallas 1 2 .333 1½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½ Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2
Monday’s Games
New York 88, Dallas 81
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
