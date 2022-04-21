Shikellamy 15,
Milton 5 (5 innings)
SUNBURY - The Braves pounded out its 15 runs off 18 hits to roll to a Heartland-I win over the Black Panthers at John O. Long Field.
Shikellamy (5-2 overall) scored 11 runs through the first three innings to take a eight-run lead over Milton (1-4), before the Braves ended the game early with a three-run fifth.
Brooklyn Wade hit a solo home run in the third inning and Kiera Nickles batted 2-for-3 and hit a solo homer in the second to lead the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. today
Shikellamy 15, Milton 5 (5 innings)
at Shikellamy
(One out when winning run scored)
Milton 021 02 — 5-9-2
Shikellamy 335 13 — 15-18-1
Miranda Hess and Anastasiya Doyle. Taylor Treas and Reagan Wiest.
WP: Treas; LP: Hess.
Top Milton hitters: Madelyn Nicholas, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), run, RBI; Kiera Nickles 2-for-3, HR (2nd, solo), 2 RBI.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Blaire Balestrini, 2-for-3, double, 4 runs, RBI; Treas, 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI; Wiest, 1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sydney Sinko, 1-for-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Alison Minnier, 4-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gweneth Wiest, 4-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ella Oakes, 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBI; Maggie Johnson, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
Loyalsock at
Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE - The Heartland-II matchup between the Lancers and the Defenders was postponed. No make-up date has been decided for the game.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 18,
Dallas 3
DALLAS - Three players scored at least three goals for the Green Dragons - Rowen Martin, Matt Spaulding, Collin Starr - as Lewisburg cruised to the nonleague win over Dallas.
Martin finished with four goals and an assist, while Spaulding had three goals and four assists and Starr also scored three goals for Lewisburg (7-0).
Also contributing on the offensive end for the Green Dragons were Matt Reish (2G), Quin Michaels (2G), Evan Gilger (1G, 3A), Alex Koontz (1G, 1A), Eric Gilger (1G), Mason Fassero (1G) and Ben Bailey (1A).
And on the defensive end, Jimmy Bailey made five saves for Lewisburg, which next plays at Lake Lehman on Saturday.
Bellefonte 13,
Mifflinburg 7
MIFFLINBURG - A hat trick by Noah Rodichok led the Wildcats, who put up a good fight against the Raiders in the CSLL contest.
Also adding goals for Mifflinburg (0-8) were Eli Erickson and Gabe Collare, along with Kolby Roush and Diego Herrara, who both tallied their first goals of the season.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 11,
Midd-West 7
LEWISBURG - A five-goal day by Ella Koontz propelled the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win over the Mustangs.
Callie Hoffman added two goals in the win for Lewisburg (3-4), while Maddy VanBuskirk, Faridah Abouied, Serena DeCosmo and Ava Markunas tallied the other goals for the Green Dragons.
Along with all of that offense, Lewisburg goalkeeper Kam Hoyt made 11 saves in the contest against Midd-West (0-4).
The Green Dragons next host Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.