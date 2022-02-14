College wrestling
Lock Haven 24, Edinboro 16
125: Anthony Noto (LHU) fall Chris Merlo (EU) 4:26, 6-0 133: Gable Strickland (LHU) dec. Cameron Soda (EU) 7-2, 9-0 141: Gabe Willochell (EU) maj. dec. Tyler Dilley (LHU) 9-1, 9-4 149: Ryan Burgos (EU) fall DaShawn Farber 5:50, 9-10 157: Ben Barton (LHU) tech fall PJ Gohn (EU) 24-9 (7:00), 14-10 165: Ashton Eyler (LHU) maj. dec. Dylan Kohn (EU), 18-4, 18-10 174: Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) dec. Joey Arnold (EU), 7-0, 21-10 184: Ethan Ducca (EU) dec. Colin Fegley (LHU), 3-2, 21-13 197: Cody Mulligan (EU) dec. Parker McClellan (LHU) 6-3, 21-16 285: Isaac Reid (LHU) dec. Max Millin (EU) 8-1, 24-16
Bloomsburg 27, Cleveland State 18
125: Logan Heil (Cleveland State) over Bronson Garber (Millersburg, Pa./Upper Dauphin) (Bloomsburg) (MD 14-1) 0-4 133: Cole Rhone (Benton, Pa./Benton Area) (Bloomsburg) over Jake Manley (Cleveland State) (Dec 4-2) 3-4 141: Josh Mason (New Ringgold, Pa./Blue Mountain) (Bloomsburg) over Hunter Olson (Cleveland State) (Fall 2:39) 9-4 149: Cade Balestrini (Sunbury, PA/Shikellamy) (Bloomsburg) over Joey Caprella (Cleveland State) (Fall 1:39) 15-4 157: Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) (Bloomsburg) over Ryan Granger (Cleveland State) (Fall 4:44) 21-4 165: Riley Smucker (Cleveland State) over Trenton Harder (Gardners, Pa./Bermudian Springs) (Bloomsburg) (MD 16-2) 21-8 174: Anthony Rice (Cleveland State) over Matt Benedetti (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) (Bloomsburg) (MD 12-3) 21-12 184: DeAndre Nassar (Cleveland State) over Bruno Stolfi (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) (Bloomsburg) (Dec 3-2) 21-15 197: Benjamin Smith (Cleveland State) over David Tuttle (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville) (Bloomsburg) (MD 19-7) 21-19 285: Shane Noonan (Hazleton, Pa./Hazleton Area) (Bloomsburg) over Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) (Fall 2:42) 27-19 Cleveland State — Unsportsmanlike Conduct 0 -1
Women’s wrestling
Lock Haven 25, Hiram 15
101: No Contest 109: Kylee Bentley (HC) pinned Alayna Gil (LHU) (2:17) / HC 5-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) win on HC forfeit / 5-5 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) win on HC forfeit / LHU 10-5 130: Lily Sherer (LHU) pinned Bethany Smith (HC) (1:11) / LHU 15-5 136: Madison Matta (LHU) win on HC forfeit / LHU 20-5 143: No Contest 155: Jessica Johnson (LHU) win on HC forfeit / LHU 25-5 170: Kinora Hayes (HC) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 25-10 191: Joree Ybarra (HC) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 25-15 101: No Contest
East Stroudsburg 26, Lock Haven 15
109: Madison Packer (LHU) tech falled Janieliz Cotto (ESU) / 11-0 (2:18) / LHU 4-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) dec. Natalie Dunn (ESU) / 14-10 / LHU 7-1 123: Emily Klein (ESU) pinned Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) (3:18) / LHU 7-6 130: Mia Macaluso (ESU) pinned Lily Sherer (LHU) (1:22) / ESU 11-7 136: Madison Matta (LHU) tech falled Cameron Nunez (ESU) / 11-0 (2:05) / 11-11 143: Rachel DeGiulio (ESU) win on LHU forfeit / ESU 16-11 155: Jessica Johnson (LHU) tech falled Avia Bibeau (ESU) / 10-0 (2:41) / ESU 16-15 170: Bri Simsic (ESU) win on LHU forfeit / ESU 21-15 191: Shola Cascan (ESU) win on LHU forfeit / ESU 26-15
Men’s lacrosse
Bucknell 14, Robert Morris 12Saturday at Robert Morris
The Bison (2-0, 0-0 PL) had five players register at least three points en route to their victory over the Colonials (0-2, 0-0 ASUN). In addition, while clinging to a one-strike lead, they held Robert Morris without a goal for the final 13:56 of the game. For Bucknell, Connor Davis followed up his record six-goal debut with a team-best five-point performance (4g-1a). His fellow freshman, Cam Doolan, recorded his first three collegiate goals a week after registering five assists at Mercer.
Women’s lacrosse
Canisius 14, Bucknell 12Saturday at Bucknell
Canisius broke open a tight game with a four-goal run in the fourth quarter and defeated Bucknell 14-12 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium. Laurel McHale and Tatumn Kohlbrenner hit career highs with four goals apiece for the Bison, while Skylar McArthur tallied five for the Golden Griffins.
Men’s baseball
Lock Haven 3, Virginia State 2Virginia State 3, Lock Haven 0Saturday at Virginia State
Lock Haven is 2-3. VSU is 3-1.
Indoor track and field
David Hemery Valentine Invite
Lock Haven’s Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, ran an indoor PR, clocking in a 15:16.89. It was a best by 34 seconds.
Susquehanna University Invitational
Bloomsburg’s Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg graduate, won the 800-meter run with a PSAC-time of 1:59.37.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 22 .607 — Boston 33 25 .569 2 Toronto 31 24 .564 2½ Brooklyn 29 27 .518 5 New York 25 32 .439 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 37 20 .649 — Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½ Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½ Washington 25 30 .455 11 Orlando 13 45 .224 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 36 21 .632 — Cleveland 35 22 .614 1 Milwaukee 35 22 .614 1 Indiana 19 39 .328 17½ Detroit 12 44 .214 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 40 18 .690 — Dallas 33 24 .579 6½ New Orleans 22 34 .393 17 San Antonio 22 35 .386 17½ Houston 15 40 .273 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 35 21 .625 — Denver 31 25 .554 4 Minnesota 30 27 .526 5½ Portland 23 34 .404 12½ Oklahoma City 17 39 .304 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 46 10 .821 — Golden State 42 15 .737 4½ L.A. Clippers 28 30 .483 19 L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½ Sacramento 22 36 .379 25
Saturday’s Games
Portland 112, New York 103 San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114 Sacramento 123, Washington 110 Memphis 125, Charlotte 118 Denver 110, Toronto 109 Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93 Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101 Miami 115, Brooklyn 111 L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97 Phoenix 132, Orlando 105 Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115
Sunday’s Games
Boston 105, Atlanta 95 Minnesota 129, Indiana 120 Monday’s Games Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m. Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. Orlando at Denver, 9 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123 Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167 Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145 Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116 New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129 Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134 Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Philadelphia 2 Boston 2, Ottawa 0 Columbus 2, Montreal 1 Vancouver 3, Toronto 2 Winnipeg 5, Nashville 2 St. Louis 5, Chicago 1 Minnesota 3, Carolina 2 Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Montreal 3 Ottawa 4, Washington 1 Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2 Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m. Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 44 24 14 3 3 54 139 122 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 43 23 18 2 0 48 144 126 WB/Scranton 43 19 19 2 3 43 109 130 Lehigh Valley 42 16 18 6 2 40 116 135 Bridgeport 45 17 20 4 4 42 121 137
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 151 106 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Rochester 43 23 15 3 2 51 151 152 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 43 27 9 4 3 61 139 111 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Milwaukee 46 23 19 2 2 50 136 137 Rockford 39 19 16 3 1 42 109 117 Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116 Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133 Texas 38 13 17 5 3 34 112 134
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 39 25 8 3 3 56 161 121 Bakersfield 36 19 10 4 3 45 118 106 Henderson 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 105 Colorado 42 22 14 3 3 50 137 124 Abbotsford 38 19 15 3 1 42 129 115 San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Laval 5, Syracuse 1 Charlotte 2, Bridgeport 0 Cleveland 2, Utica 1 Hartford 2, Rochester 1 Hershey 5, Belleville 4 Springfield 5, Providence 1 WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Milwaukee 5, Texas 3 Rockford 4, Chicago 3 Stockton 6, Ontario 5 Colorado 8, Tucson 1 Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 2 Henderson 7, Bakersfield 5
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m. Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Promoted Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL).
Olympics
Figure skating
Mixed Team
Ice Dance
1. France (Gabriella Papadakis; Guillaume Cizeron), 136.15. 2. ROC (Victoria Sinitsina; Nikita Katsalapov), 131.66. 3. United States (Madison Hubbell; Zachary Donohue), 130.89. 4. United States (Madison Chock; Evan Bates), 130.63. 5. Italy (Charlene Guignard; Marco Fabbri), 124.37. 6. Spain (Olivia Smart; Adrian Diaz), 121.41. 7. Canada (Piper Gilles; Paul Poirier), 121.26. 8. ROC (Alexandra Stepanova; Ivan Bukin), 120.98. 9. Britain (Lilah Fear; Lewis Gibson), 115.19. 10. United States (Kaitlin Hawayek; Jean-Luc Baker), 115.16. 11. Canada (Laurence Fournier Beaudry; Nikolaj Soerensen), 113.81. 12. China (Wang Shiyue; Liu Xinyu), 111.01. 13. Canada (Marjorie Lajoie; Zachary Lagha), 108.43. 14. ROC (Diana Davis; Gleb Smolkin), 108.16. 15. Finland (Juulia Turkkila; Matthias Versluis), 105.65. 16. Armenia (Tina Garabedian; Simon Proulx Senecal), 101.16. 17. Czech Republic (Natalie Taschlerova; Filip Taschler), 101.10. 18. Ukraine (Oleksandra Nazarova; Maksym Nikitin), 97.34. 19. Georgia (Maria Kazakova; Georgy Reviya), 97.25. 20. Poland (Natalia Kaliszek; Maksym Spodyriev), 96.99.
Freestyle skiing
Women
Freeski Slopestyle
Qualification
1. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 86.15 (Q). 2. Johanne Killi, Norway, 86.00 (Q). 3. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 79.38 (Q). 4. Maggie Voisin, United States, 72.78 (Q). 5. Anastasia Tatalina, ROC, 72.03 (Q). 6. Kirsty Muir, Britain, 70.11 (Q). 7. Marin Hamill, United States, 69.43 (Q). 8. Silvia Bertagna, Italy, 68.90 (Q). 9. Tess Ledeux, France, 68.13 (Q). 10. Katie Summerhayes, Britain, 66.56 (Q). 11. Olivia Asselin, Canada, 64.68 (Q). 12. Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland, 63.46 (Q). 13. Megan Oldham, Canada, 63.10. 14. Lara Wolf, Austria, 62.56. 15. Anni Karava, Finland, 61.73. 16. Margaux Hackett, New Zealand, 54.93. 17. Alia Delia Eichinger, Germany, 50.68. 18. Darian Stevens, United States, 50.01. 19. Sandra Eie, Norway, 49.08. 20. Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland, 48.96. 21. Ksenia Orlova, ROC, 45.31. 22. Dominique Ohaco, Chile, 44.85. 23. Yang Shuorui, China, 39.05. 24. Elisa Maria Nakab, Italy, 32.70. 25. Laura Wallner, Austria, 30.70. 26. Abi Harrigan, Australia, 26.31. 27. Caroline Claire, United States, DNS.
Snowboarding
Women
Snowboard Big Air
Qualification
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand, 176.50 (Q). 2. (17) Kokomo Murase, Japan, 171.00 (Q). 3. (2) Reira Iwabuchi, Japan, 158.50 (Q). 4. (14) Laurie Blouin, Canada, 156.25 (Q). 5. (1) Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan, 154.25 (Q). 6. (24) Anna Gasser, Austria, 153.50 (Q). 7. (15) Tess Coady, Australia, 136.25 (Q). 8. (25) Annika Morgan, Germany, 132.25 (Q). 9. (13) Rong Ge, China, 129.75 (Q). 10. (18) Jasmine Baird, Canada, 129.50 (Q). 11. (8) Melissa Peperkamp, Netherlands, 128.25 (Q). 12. (19) Hailey Langland, United States, 127.50 (Q). 13. (9) Bianca Gisler, Switzerland, 127.25. 14. (11) Sarka Pancochova, Czech Republic, 123.00. 15. (5) Jamie Anderson, United States, 119.75. 16. (10) Klaudia Medlova, Slovakia, 113.25. 17. (12) Kamilla Kozuback, Hungary, 110.50. 18. (20) Urska Pribosic, Slovenia, 106.75. 19. (28) Courtney Rummel, United States, 101.00. 20. (6) Carola Niemelae, Finland, 100.75. 21. (22) Brooke Voigt, Canada, 96.00. 22. (3) Enni Rukajarvi, Finland, 89.25. 23. (16) Ariane Burri, Switzerland, 85.00. 24. (30) Evy Poppe, Belgium, 81.75. 25. (27) Katie Ormerod, Britain, 69.75. 26. (7) Ekaterina Kosova, ROC, 63.00. 27. (29) Hanne Eilertsen, Norway, 57.25. 28. (26) Lea Jugovac, Croatia, 24.25. 29. (21) Lucile Lefevre, France, 20.00. 30. (23) Julia Marino, United States, DNS.
Bobsled
Women
Monobob
Heat 3
1. Kaillie Humphries, United States, 1:04.87. 2. Breeana Walker, Australia, 1:05.16. 3. Elana Meyers Taylor, United States, 1:05.28. 4. Christine de Bruin, Canada, 1:05.38. 5. Mariama Jamanka, Germany, 1:05.47. 6. Laura Nolte, Germany, 1:05.70. 7. Huai Mingming, China, 1:05.71. 8. Cynthia Appiah, Canada, 1:05.78. 9. Ying Qing, China, 1:05.82. 10. Nadezhda Sergeeva, ROC, 1:05.83. 11. Karlien Sleper, Netherlands, 1:05.85. 12. Margot Boch, France, 1:06.01. 13. Melanie Hasler, Switzerland, 1:06.21. 14. Kim Yooran, South Korea, 1:06.41. 15. Andreea Grecu, Romania, 1:06.46. 16. Katrin Beierl, Austria, 1:06.57. 16. Giada Andreutti, Italy, 1:06.57. 18. Viktoria Cernanska, Slovakia, 1:06.62. 19. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, Jamaica, 1:06.92. 20. Lidiia Hunko, Ukraine, 1:07.47.
