LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Huskies to a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, Bloomsburg University women’s soccer player Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon.

Varano scored a goal in each contest last week, and both turned out to be game winners as the Huskies held on for two victories by a margin of one goal.

