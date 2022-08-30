LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Huskies to a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, Bloomsburg University women’s soccer player Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon.
Varano scored a goal in each contest last week, and both turned out to be game winners as the Huskies held on for two victories by a margin of one goal.
In the season-opening win against Mercyhurst on Thursday, Varano’s goal came in the 84th minute when she chipped the ball into an open net after receiving the ball from Lauren Bull (Central Columbia), who sent a lob pass over the goalkeeper and into the box near the far-post to her open teammate. The goal ended up being the lone score of the game and the Huskies held on for a 1-0 victory.
On Sunday against Goldey-Beacom, Varano scored again in the second half as the Huskies held on for another one-goal victory over the Lightning. Varano’s goal came less than seven minutes into the second half and stretched the Huskies’ lead to 2-0 as sophomore teammate Ellie Rowe (Central Columbia) connected on a long-range shot in the first half to give Bloomsburg the lead. Varano’s goal proved to be vital, however, as Goldey-Beacom scored with under nine minutes to play but could not tie the game back up before the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Varano and the Huskies (2-0, 0-0 PSAC) will look to improve upon last week’s success with a pair of games this week. Bloomsburg will begin conference play on Wednesday when it travels to Mansfield (1-0, 0-0 PSAC) to take on the Mounties at 4:00 PM. Then on Saturday, the Huskies will host West Chester (1-0, 0-0 PSAC) at Steph Pettit Stadium in a rematch of a 2021 PSAC Tournament Quarterfinals game.
Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR
CINCINNATI — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night.
Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims.
Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.
This was Pujols’ 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.
Pujols hit his first career home run in 2001 with the Cardinals.
Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.
The slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to 4-3.
Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets.
The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
Agent: Barrett agrees to contract extension with Knicks
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said Monday night.
ESPN first reported the agreement, saying the four-year deal could be worth up to $120 million.
Barrett is entering his fourth season with the Knicks and has seen his scoring numbers climb in each of the last two years. He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, then 17.6 points in 2020-21 and 20.0 points this past season.
And he’s done it all as a starter; Barrett has come off the bench in just one of his first 198 NBA regular season games.
The 6-foot-6 wing out of Duke was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He will make about $11 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal, and the extension will start with the 2023-24 season.
