INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA released the brackets and seeds for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, and the Lock Haven men’s wrestling team will be represented by four individuals at the national tournament, including Mifflinburg native Tyler Stoltzfus.

Anthony Noto, Gable Strickland (Benton), and Ashton Eyler join Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) are all set to compete March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

