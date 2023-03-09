INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA released the brackets and seeds for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, and the Lock Haven men’s wrestling team will be represented by four individuals at the national tournament, including Mifflinburg native Tyler Stoltzfus.
Anthony Noto, Gable Strickland (Benton), and Ashton Eyler join Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) are all set to compete March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Noto leads the way as he’s listed as the No. 8 seed at 125 pounds, and Stoltzfus was slotted at No. 31 at 174 pounds. Strickland is seeded No. 29 at 133 and Eyler is No. 31 at 157.
Stoltzfus, who has been ranked among the nation’s most dominant Division I wrestlers all season, is set to make his NCAA debut. He’s 32-12 on the season with 13 pins.
Bucknell’s Phipps among at-large selections for NCAA ChampionshipsLEWISBURG – Bucknell junior Kurt Phipps was among the 47 wrestlers to receive an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee. Phipps was one of four in the 133-pound weight class to be selected.
Phipps, who placed seventh at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships over the weekend, is 31-11 on the year and was listed 33rd in the country when Intermat released its updated rankings on Tuesday. He’s also currently No. 15 in the latest ratings percentage index.
Entering last weekend’s tournament as the No. 3 seed, Phipps reached the EIWA quarterfinals before falling to Columbia’s Angelo Rini. He posted a win over Franklin & Marshall’s Pat Phillips in the blood round but was knocked out of contention for an automatic qualification with a loss to American’s Jack Maida. He ended his weekend with a pin against Brown’s Hunter Adrian to finish seventh.
Phipps, a native of Irwin, Pa. and the younger brother of former Bucknell wrestler and two-time NCAA qualifier Drew Phipps ‘20, will make his way onto the national stage for the first time. He also placed seventh at the 2021 EIWA Championships.
The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, ratings percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.
Phipps will join teammates Dorian Crosby (285) and Dylan Chappell (149) at the NCAA Championships, which will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. March 16-18. Bucknell last sent three wrestlers to the national championships in 2017. The NCAA brackets and seeding will be unveiled on NCAA.com on Wednesday.
Penn State heads to NCAAs with five top-three seedsUNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State wrestling team will have five top-three seeds for the 2023 NCAA Championships. This marks the 10th time in head coach Cael Sanderson’s tenure at Penn State that his squad has nine or more qualifiers. Penn State’s two top-seeds are returning national champions Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Carter Starocci (174).
Bravo-Young is the No. 1 seed at 133 and will face the winner of the 32/33 pigtail between McGwire Midkiff of North Dakota State and Jack Maida of American in the first round. Bravo-Young won his third straight Big Ten title on Sunday. He is 16-0 overall and 8-0 vs. the field at this year’s tournament.
Starocci is the No. 1 seed at 177 and will face the winner of the 32/33 pigtail between No. 32 Will Miller of Appalachian State and No. 33 John Worthing of Clarion in his first bout. Starocci won his second straight Big Ten title on Sunday. He is 19-0 this season and 11-0 vs. the field.
True freshman Levi Haines is the No. 2 seed at 157. He will meet No. 31 Ashton Eyler of Lock Haven in his first NCAA tournament bout. Haines won the Big Ten title this past Sunday. He is 21-1 this season and 12-1 vs. the field.
Returning All-American Greg Kerkvliet is the No. 3 seed at 285. He will battle No. 30 Hayden Copass of Purdue in the opening round. Kerkvliet took second place at the Big Ten tourney on Sunday. He is 15-2 this year and 7-2 vs. the field.
Returning NCAA Champion Aaron Brooks is the No. 3 seed at 184 and will take on the No. 30 Matthew Waddell of Chattanooga in the opening round. Brooks won his third straight Big Ten championship on Sunday. He is 12-1 overall and 8-1 vs. the field.
Returning NCAA Champion Max Dean is the 9 seed at 197. He will face No. 24 Levi Hopkins of Campbell in the opening round. Dean took second at Big Tens on Sunday. He is 20-3 on the year and 9-3 vs. the field.
Beau Bartlett is the No. 6 seed at 141. He will take on No. 27 Shannon Hanna of Campbell in the first round. Bartlett placed third at the Big Ten Championship tourney on Sunday. He is 22-2 this season and 12-2 vs. the field.
Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness is the 13 seed at 149. He will meet No. 20 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan in his first NCAA tourney battle. Van Ness took fourth at his first Big Ten tourney on Sunday. He is 19-6 on the year and 9-6 vs. the field.
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo is the No. 13 seed at 165. He will face No. 20 Holden Heller of Pittsburgh in his first NCAA championship match. Facundo placed seventh at his first Big Ten tournament on Sunday. He is 19-4 overall and 4-4 vs. the field.
The six-session title tournament features sessions at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16; 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 17; and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 18. The NCAA tournament will be broadcast national on the ESPN and ESPNU.
Penn State has won nine of the last 11 contested NCAA Championships (all since Sanderson’s arrival at Penn State, he is in his 14th season). The Nittany Lions have won ten NCAA crowns overall, owning a championship from 1953. Penn State won four-straight team titles in 2011, ’12, ’13 and ’14 and then again in 2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19. Sanderson’s crew won the title last season, 2022, in Detroit.
