LEWISBURG – Sophomore third-baseman Sean Keys earned his second Patriot League Player of the Week honor in the last three weeks on Tuesday. Keys continued to provide a hot bat in the middle of the Bucknell lineup, and last week he provided two more last-at-bat, game-winning hits in wins over Penn State and Lafayette.
In four games last week for Bucknell (15-16, 8-7 PL), Keys slashed .450/.500/.750 and recorded a home run, three doubles, and 13 runs batted in.
In last week’s wild 17-14 win at Penn State, Keys went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs, including a dramatic three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that snapped a 14-all tie. One game later, Keys piled up five more RBIs, capped by a three-run double off the wall in right-center that erased a one-run deficit in the top of the seventh and final inning at Lafayette.
Keys went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the series finale against the Leopards, making him 9-for-20 for the week and upping his season slash line to .339/.434/.626.
In 31 games this season, Keys now ranks second in the Patriot League in slugging percentage and RBIs (39), third in home runs (7) and OPS (1.060), sixth in hits (39) and batting average, and seventh in on-base percentage.
Zimmerman named MAC Freedom Player of the Week for Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT – Finding the back of the net a career-high seven times for the second straight game in a 12-10 victory over Delaware Valley, senior Owen Zimmerman earned his first MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week nod on Tuesday.
Pacing the scoring run with two goals in the first quarter, Zimmerman posted another three goals in the second, and then hit the back of the cage once in each the third and fourth quarters for his second seven-goal game in a row for Lycoming.
Zimmerman entered the program’s top-10 in career goals on March 8 after scoring six goals in a 14-6 margin over Keuka College and has steadily climbed since. The 13th Warrior to cross the 100 career-goal threshold, Zimmerman’s second goal of the night against the Aggies tied him with Lycoming Athletics Hall of Famer Shawn Rosa ’00 (135) before he scored another five goals to take sole possession of the third all-time spot. He’s six goals shy of Dan Wilcox ’04 (146) for second all-time. The attackman is also ranked seventh all-time with 182 career points.
He is 13 goals shy of the school record of 57 goals in a season set by Michael Bonnes in 2000 and six goals shy of becoming the first Warrior to score 50 goals in a season since Matt McCaffer had 53 in 2014.
With 44 goals, six assists, and 50 points, Zimmerman leads the MAC Freedom with an average of 4.00 goals per game. He ranks second, averaging 4.55 points per game.
Stauffer, Block sweep MAC Freedom Player of the Week honors for Lycoming women's lacrosse
WILLIAMSPORT – Posting a pair of dominant performances in a 2-0 week, the Lycoming women’s lacrosse team swept the MAC Freedom weekly honors for a second time this season as junior goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer and first-year midfielder Riley Block took the Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week awards, respectively, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Block posted a career-high seven goals in an 18-2 victory over Delaware Valley University on Wednesday, April 5, also adding an assist, caused turnover, and two draw controls. On Friday, in a 13-10 comeback victory over Manhattanville College, Block scored another four goals, an assist, two ground balls, and caused two turnovers, scoring the last two goals in the game’s final 2:09 to secure the win.
With 32 goals, nine assists, and 41 points, Block sits second in all three categories for Lycoming (6-4, 2-0 MAC Freedom). Block is third in the MAC Freedom with an average of 3.20 goals per game and fifth with 4.10 points per game.
Earning her second Defensive Player of the Week award of the season, Stauffer earned wins over Delaware Valley and Manhattanville, allowing an average of 6.0 goals per game. Against the Aggies, Stauffer made seven saves on 13 shots and finished off the week making seven saves on 28 shots against the Valiants.
Stauffer also earned the honor on March 20, after the Warriors went 2-0 over Randolph College and Buffalo State, making 20 saves. Her 10.60 saves per game is ranked first in the MAC Freedom while her .455 save percentage is third and 12.70 goals against is second.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski returns for sophomore year
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.
Filipowski announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post, saying: “I'm not done yet, see you next year.”
Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils' claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.
Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Filipowski's return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who announced plans to return.
AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner
The Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected from the conference by the end of the week.
Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Warren's last day on the job was scheduled to be April 17.
Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who worked for the Minnesota Vikings before taking over for Jim Delany and becoming the Big Ten's first Black commissioner in 2019.
The Pac-12 subsequently hired George Kliavkoff, who was an executive for MGM Resorts International. Last year, the Big 12 hired Brett Yormark as commissioner after he had previously run Barclays Center in New York and worked for the Roc Nation talent agency.
Petitti has extensive background in television, working for ABC, CBS and MLB Network. He was also chief operating officer for MLB, taking over the position Rob Manfred held before he became commissioner.
