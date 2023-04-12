LEWISBURG – Sophomore third-baseman Sean Keys earned his second Patriot League Player of the Week honor in the last three weeks on Tuesday. Keys continued to provide a hot bat in the middle of the Bucknell lineup, and last week he provided two more last-at-bat, game-winning hits in wins over Penn State and Lafayette.

In four games last week for Bucknell (15-16, 8-7 PL), Keys slashed .450/.500/.750 and recorded a home run, three doubles, and 13 runs batted in.

