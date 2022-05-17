Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 26 9 .743 — Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 5½ Toronto 19 17 .528 7½ Boston 14 21 .400 12 Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 15 .583 — Chicago 17 17 .500 3 Cleveland 16 17 .485 3½ Kansas City 12 21 .364 7½ Detroit 13 23 .361 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 23 13 .639 — Los Angeles 24 14 .632 — Seattle 16 20 .444 7 Texas 15 19 .441 7 Oakland 15 23 .395 9 ———
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639 — Philadelphia 17 18 .486 5½ Miami 16 19 .457 6½ Atlanta 16 20 .444 7 Washington 12 25 .324 11½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 — St. Louis 19 15 .559 3 Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½ Chicago 14 20 .412 8 Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 12 .647 — San Diego 22 13 .629 ½ San Francisco 21 14 .600 1½ Arizona 18 18 .500 5 Colorado 17 18 .486 5½ ———
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0 Detroit 5, Baltimore 1 Houston 8, Washington 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1 Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Texas 7, Boston 1 Kansas City 8, Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2 Boston 6, Houston 3 Toronto 6, Seattle 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m. Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. ———
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0 Houston 8, Washington 0 Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Milwaukee 7, Miami 3 Kansas City 8, Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6
Monday’s Games
Miami 8, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0 Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0 San Francisco 7, Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4 St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m. Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBoston 4, Milwaukee 3
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101 Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108 Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107 Friday, May 13: Boston 108, Milwaukee 95 Sunday, May 15: Boston 109, Milwaukee 81
Miami 4, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79 Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108 Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85 Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90
Western ConferenceDallas 4, Phoenix 3
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94 Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101 Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80 Thursday, May 12: Dallas 113, Phoenix 86 Sunday, May 15: Dallas 123, Phoenix 90
Golden State 4, Memphis 2
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112 Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98 Wednesday, May 11: Memphis 134, Golden State 95 Friday, May 13: Golden State 110, Memphis 96
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryMiami vs. Boston
Tuesday, May 17: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday, May 19: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC x-Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN ———
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryGolden State vs. Dallas
Wednesday, May 18: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT Friday, May 20: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT Sunday, May 22: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8:00PM TNT
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3 Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 4, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1 Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina vs. N.Y. Rangers
Wednesday, May 18: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA x-Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Florida vs. Tampa Bay
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 23: Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 25: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Friday, May 27: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Sunday, May 29: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary vs. Edmonton
Wednesday, May 18: Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 20: Edmonton at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Calgary at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. x-Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado vs. St. Louis
Tuesday, May 17: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Monday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Johnny Cueto from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OFs Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Alec Zumwalt senior director for player development and hitting performance. Released hitting coach Terry Bradshaw. MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Kyle Garlick from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list. Traded RHP Yohan Ramirez to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the IL. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from Durham (IL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Jale Hager from RReno (PCL). Placed INF Nick Ahmed on the IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson. Optioned RHP Michael Grove. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Tyler Heineman off waivers from Toronto.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Christian Blake, S Tae Daley, QB Jarrett Guarantano, OL Greg Long, RB T.J. Pledger and WR Jared Smart. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison, TE Tucker Fisk and DB Tre Webb to contracts. Signed ILB Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract. Released WR Chad Hansen, TE Daniel Helm and CB Luther Kirk. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Vince Biegel. BUFFALO BILLS — Singed DTs Prince Emili and C.J. Brewer, T Will Ulmer and CB Ja’Marcus Ingram. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived CB Troy Pride. Signed TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed G Zack Johnson. Waived CB Cortez Davis. DETROIT LIONS — Signed OLB Natrez Patrick. Waived OLB Jessie Lemonier. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Kenyon Green and WR John Metchie Ill to contracts. Claimed DB Kendall Sheffield and WR Connor Wedington off waivers. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Alec Pierce to a four-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WRs Terry Goodwin and Josh Hammond, S Sean Mahone and OL Marcus Tatum. Signed TE Naz Bohannon, WRs Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel to contracts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brian Dunn to vice president of accounting and controller, Jayne Martin to vice president of fan experience, Michael Ragsdale to vice president of finance, strategy and analytics and Dr. Shaun Tyrance to vice president of player services and assessment. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations. Signed LB William Kwenkeu. Released LB Tuf Borland. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Chasen Hines, LS Ross Reiter and G Andrew Steuber. Released DB Devin Hafford and QB D’Eriq King. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Keric Wheatfall to a contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Trevon Mason, CB Carlins Platel, K Nick Sciba and WR Tyler Snead. Waived WR Rico Bussey and K Sam Sloman. Waived/injured DB Bryce Watts. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker and CB Kenneth George to contracts. Placed S Jamal Carter on injured reserve.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Lane Lambert head coach. NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Adam Edstrom and Ryder Korczack on three-year, entry-level contracts. Agreed to terms with G Olof Lindbom on a two-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
