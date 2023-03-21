It’s a new year, but the Lewisburg boys tennis team is expected to be tough once again as the 2023 season got underway Monday.
The Green Dragons may have lost the bulk of their lineup from a year ago, but District 4 Class 2A singles champion Eddie Monaco is back.
Monaco returns to his spot atop the lineup for the second year in a row and joining him in the starting seven from last season is sophomore singles player Will Cecchini.
Senior Greyson Azeredo is back, plus junior Sarthak Vishwakarma and sophomore Alexey Rosenberg also return after seeing some time in the starting lineup a year ago.
“We have an extensive list of outstanding student athletes that will contribute to the overall success of this team,” said new Lewisburg coach Evan Lepovetsky, whose team lost five starters from last year.
“The Green Dragons have modest expectations as we prepare for the first match of our season and represent District 4 to the highest degree. The coaches and players have put emphasis on constructing a one team, one unit mentality to foster sportsmanship and leadership, both on and off the courts.”
Lewisburg qualified for the District 4 team tournament a year ago, and with Monaco and Cecchini leading the way the Green Dragons have a good shot at getting back to the postseason.
Cecchini and junior Sarthak Vishwakarma advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 4 doubles tournament a year ago as well.
“Lewisburg will be utilizing data and statistics to properly develop and strengthen a student athlete’s fundamentals and tennis IQ. This is all necessary as we want to build a program that propagates self-discipline, motivation, and citizenship,” said Lepovetsky.
Aside from Cecchini, fellow sophomore Alexey Rosenberg will also be a key contributor for the team.
“The Green Dragons have a long list of ninth and tenth graders who will surely contribute to the aspirations of the 2023 team,” said Lepovetsky. “A couple names that will frequently present themselves due to their positive impact on the courts and in our community will be Cecchini, and Rosenberg.”
Milton Black Panthers
Although the team didn’t win a game last year, Milton returns a senior-laden group, which has heightened the excitement for the season.
“I believe the boys are excited to return this season. They put in time in the offseason and have improved since last year,” said second-year coach Andrew McNeal. “Obviously, they did not enjoy the losses they had last year. I see more fire in their spirits and expect they play to the best of their ability each match.
“We’ve set a few goals across the season and hope to perform and adapt to those goals,” added Milton’s coach.
Senior Trace Witter will lead the singles players this year, while senior Gaven Russell leads the doubles players.
“Hopefully this brings the newer players up faster since they will be mentors to their peers,” said McNeal. “The boys will need to continue the basics and play hard to be successful this year. Some players only have 2-3 years of tennis experience and others even less. Our conditioning is what we are leaning into to stay competitive.”
On paper, Milton seems to be vastly improved, but now the players just have to hit the courts and prove it against the likes of Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Williamsport, among others.
“I believe we will have a better season on paper and in practice. The boys are ready to play and are looking forward to some of the matches on the schedule. By no means are we in contention for the top spots, but I believe we can be a winning team if all of our players execute well together,” said McNeal.
“Lewisburg has a lot of depth to their team. Even though the coach is new, I believe the returning starters already are prepped and ready to be a contender for league champs. Central Columbia is another powerhouse in the district. I believe Hughesville is also a team that may break into the top this year. I have seen those players putting a lot of work in during offseason as well.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
A slew of graduation losses have also welcomed coach Matt Wells as he gets his players ready for the season ahead.
The Wildcats have a modest goal of improving as the year goes on as they try to build off of last season’s competitive season.
“The outlook is positive. We have solid goals of building up our skills and being a better player as we move through the season,” said Wells. “Last season put a lot of momentum behind us, however, we graduated most of those players. We have a fresh varsity squad and so last year’s successes will not play a huge role in our goals this season.”
With just two seniors and three juniors on the team, Mifflinburg will virtually be starting from the ground up this year.
“With a very young team, we have to do a lot of work to lay down a good foundation now for later success,” said Wells, who also said good positioning and serving well will also be key for the team.
Seniors Matthew Blake and Ryan Joseph Sauers, and junior Jacob Post – the team’s three starting singles players – will play a big role in the team’s success this year.
“They have the most experience on the team and are the team captains this year. They will be crucial to pass on their knowledge to the newer players,” said Wells.
“The whole varsity squad is brand new due to graduations/attrition. My top four players are returning players and moved up from JV to varsity. It is a different beast, but I am excited to see them grow.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Evan Lepovetsky, 1st season.
Assistant coach: Edward Monaco III.
Last year’s record: 11-7; District 4 Class 2A qualifier.
Key graduation losses: Matt Rawson, Evan Hopkinson, Andrew Nicholls, Erich Stiner, Ryan Shabahang.
Returning starters: Eddie Monaco, jr.; Will Cecchini, so.
Remaining roster: Greyson Azeredo, sr.; Christian Gaul, sr.; Daniel Ren, sr.; Naafay Bajwa, jr.; Ryan Chen, jr.; Sarthak Vishwakarma, jr.; Kieran Davis, jr.; Grant Rowe, jr.; Alexey Rosenberg, so.; Aidan Gross, so.; James Conner, Carter Featherstone, Tyson Nicholls, Ethan Pilling, Mark Snyder, Canyon Swartzentruber.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches: None.
Last year’s records: 7-8, 7-5 HAC-II.
Key graduation losses: Gabe Greb, Ethan Dreese, Aaron Hackenburg, Kellen Beck, Adam Snayberger, Daytona Walter.
Returning starters: None.
Roster: Matthew Blake, sr.; Ryan Joseph Sauers, sr.; Moses Knepp, jr.; Jacob Post, jr.; Kaleb Sauers, jr.; Andrew Blake, so.; Reese Conklin, fr.; Clayton Groff, fr.; Aleczondria Mitch, fr.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Andrew McNeal Jr., 2nd season.
Assistant coaches: Chip Rearick and Joanna Johnson.
Last year’s record: 0-17.
Key graduation loss: Luke Embeck.
Returning starters: Trace Witter, sr.; Tyler Geiswite, sr.; Gaven Russell, sr.; Talen Hoffer, sr.; Noah Heimbach, jr.
Remaining roster: Deven Shoemaker, sr.; Keegan Gill, jr.; Hagen Hanselman-Reigel, fr.; Luke Mowery, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.