MILTON — Evan Yoder recorded a hat trick in the first half to get Milton off to a good start and on to a 4-0 nonleague win over Southern Columbia Monday night at Alumni Stadium.
Ethan Rhodes scored the first goal for Milton (2-0) 13:29 into the game off an assist by Dominic Ballo, who finished with a pair of assists on the night.
Tobin Strous assisted on Yoder’s third goal, which came with just 1:10 left in the opening half.
On defense for the Black Panthers, Jonah Strobel made four saves to get the shutout.
Milton, which also led in corner kicks 11-1, next plays at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 2, Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – Judah Kennel and Gideon Kennel scored in the first and second halves, respectively, to lead the Defenders to a season-opening win over the Lancers in HAC-II action.
Gavin Comley added an assist for Warrior Run (1-0), which led in corner kicks (7-2) and got seven saves from Braego Cieslukowski.
Warrior Run next plays in the Millville Tournament. The Defenders’ first game is against Shenandoah Valley at 5 p.m. Friday.
Girls soccer
Warrior Run 3, Williamsport 2
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders scored all three of their goals in the second half to take the nonleague victory over the Millionaires.
Katie Zaktansky had two goals and Alexa Swartchick scored the other for Warrior Run (1-0). In addition, Raygan Lust had an assist for the Defenders, who scored their final goal with 4:46 left in the game.
Addy Ohnmeiss made four saves for Warrior Run, which also led in corner kicks (3-2) and shots (9-6).
The Defenders next host the Danville Ironmen at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Shikellamy 6,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats were shutout in the nonleague contest by the Braves.
“It was a tough game tonight. It was a very similar outcome to last year’s first game, also against Shikellamy (a 3-1 loss),” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “Our girls fought hard for about 22 minutes — until we let the first goal in.”
Defensively, goalkeeper Laura Darrup did her best to keep the game close for Mifflinburg (0-1). She made three saves against Shikellamy, which led in shots (13-5) and corner kicks (6-4).
“Darrup had some great saves on a lot of really great shots from Shikellamy, which kept Laura on her toes,” said Dando. “Shikellamy played very well with their connections, pressing, and combinations to shoot.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg 5,
Mifflinburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers didn’t take it easy on the Wildcats in their HAC-II contest as they took the shutout victory. Mifflinburg (0-3). Mifflinburg next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bloomsburg 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Erin Lee (B) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lauren Baker (B) def. Holly Swartz, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Hope Lapinski-Rose Leh (B) def. Kaylee Swartz-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Erika Traupman-Braylin Evans (B) def. Chloe Albright-Emily McAullife, 6-0, 6-0.
Shikellamy 3,
Milton 2
SUNBURY — Lydia Crawford pulled out a three-set win at No. 1 singles, and the Black Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team pulled out a tough win, but Milton fell short of the Braves in the HAC-I match.
Crawford beat Allie Minnier, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; and the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Waltman and Emma King took a 6-3, 7-5 win.
Milton (0-2) next plays at Central Mountain today at 4 p.m.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
At Shikellamy
Singles
1. Lydia Crawford (M) def. Allie Minnier, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Megan Strohecker (S) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Maggie Johnson-Shannon Sprenkel (S) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Emily Waltman-Emma King (M) def. Makenna Kauffman-McKenzie Boyer, 6-3, 7-5.
Coed golf
Loyalsock 183,
Warrior Run 197
WILLIAMSPORT — Despite a low score of 37 from Hannah Rabb, the Defenders fell to the Lancers in the HAC-II match held at Williamsport Country Club.
Max Wirnsberger added a 46 for Warrior Run (1-2), plus Dylan Laubach shot a 55 and Alec Frey had a 59.
Warrior Run next competes against Milton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Loyalsock 183, Warrior Run 197
at Williamsport Country Club
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb 37, Max Wirnsberger 46, Dylan Laubach 55, Alec Frey 59.
Loyalsock: Drake Dupont 45, Ronnie Emery 45, Chase Cowden 46, Khyler Allis 47, Davyn Allis 47.
