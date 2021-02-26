Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.