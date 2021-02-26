Warrior Run 55
South Williamsport 46
TURBOTVILLE — With one game left in the regular season, Warrior Run’s boys are in prime position to grab a District 4 playoff berth after the Defenders took a 55-46 Heartland-II win over South Williamsport on Thursday.
Three players scored in double figures to help get the win for Warrior Run (9-7 overall), which moved into the No. 8 spot in the Class 3A standings by a half game over Southern Columbia.
Mason Sheesley paced the Defenders with 16 points, while Ethan Hartman scored 14 and Gabe Hogan tallied 11. Hartman scored 10 of his points in the third period as Warrior Run outscored South 24-6 to take control of the game. Sheesley and Hogan added six points in the third as well.
Warrior Run wraps up the regular season by hosting Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Southern also has one game remaining — an away game at Shamokin on Saturday.
Warrior Run 55, South Williamsport 46at Warrior RunScore by quarters
So. Williamsport 7 21 6 12 — 46 Warrior Run 9 10 24 12 — 55
South Williamsport (16-4) 46
Grant Bachman 1 0-0 2; Secoy Roberts 10 3-3 23; Ben Manning 0 0-0 0; Evan Laudenslager 2 1-1 5; Lee Habalar 3 2-2 8; Trent Hampton 3 0-0 8; Aaron Akers 0 0-0 0; Landon Sanford 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 6-6 46.
3-point goals:
Hampton 2.
Warrior Run (9-7) 55
Logan Confer 3 0-0 6; Gabe Hogan 3 4-5 11; Mason Sheesley 6 0-2 16; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-0 4; Ethan Hartman 6 2-4 14; A.J. Bieber 2 0-1 4.
Totals:
22 6-12 55.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Hogan.
JV score:
SW, 57-32. High scorers: SW, Aaron Akers, 18; WR, Ryan Newton, 11.
Mount Carmel 64
Milton 54
MILTON — Trailing by one at the half, the Black Panthers were held to 20 points in the second half to fall to the Red Tornadoes in the HAC-II matchup.
Four players scored in double for Milton (5-16), including Jace Brandt (14), Xavier Minium (12), Dillan Guinn-Bailey (11) and Austin Gainer (10).
Milton has one more game in the regular season. The Black Panthers host Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Mount Carmel 64, Milton 54at MiltonScore by quarters
Mt. Carmel 21 14 16 13 — 64 Milton 13 21 13 7 — 54
Mount Carmel (11-5) 64
Mike Balichik 8 4-5 20; Garrett Timko 4 1-1 11; Nate Long 3 0-0 8; Garrett Varano 1 0-0 2; Pedro Feliciano 4 8-8 17; Mike Farronato 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 0 0-0 0; Damen Milewski 3 0-1 6; Nick Nestico 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 13-15 64.
3-point goals:
Timko 2, Long 2, Feliciano.
Milton (5-16) 54
Austin Gainer 4 0-0 10; Xavier Minium 4 2-3 12; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 1 0-1 2; Jose Oyola 1 3-4 5; Jace Brandt 5 2-4 14; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 5 1-2 11.
Totals:
21 8-14 54.
3-point goals:
Gainer 2, Minium 2, Brandt 2.
Other scores:
Montoursville 60, Hughesville 29 Sullivan County 51, Benton 14 Muncy 82, Bucktail 19 Hollidaysburg 69, Jersey Shore 55 Shikellamy 63, Minersville 34 Lourdes 58, Millville 42
Girls basketball
Northumberland Chr. 63
Warrior Run 55
NORTHUMBERLAND — Jordan Hartman scored a game-high 28 points, but Warrior Run could not overcome an early deficit on the road at Northumberland Christian.
Sydney Hoffman added 15 for the Defenders (6-9).
The Warriors (16-3) were paced by Emily Garvin’s 19. Emma Ulmer added 18 and Kaitlyn Bookwalker scored 10.
Northumberland Christian 63, Warrior Run 55 Thursday at Northumberland Christian
Score by quarters Warrior Run 5 19 16 15 — 55 Northumberland Christian14 18 22 9 — 63
Warrior Run (6-9) 55
Sydney Hoffman 6 0-0 15, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5, Jordan Hartman 9 2-2 28, Emily McKee 2 0-0 4, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Sierra Dunkleberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-2 55.
3-point goals:
Hartman 8, Hoffman 3, Beachel, Wilkins.
Northumberland Christian (16-3) 63
Rebekah Hayner 3 1-2 8, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 5 0-0 10, Emily Garvin 8 1-3 19, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 6, Emma Ulmer 9 0-0 18, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Eden Daku-Treas 0 0-0 0; Emily McCahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 2-5 63.
3-point goals:
A. Ulmer 2, Garvin 2, Hayner.
Other scores:
