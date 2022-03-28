Men’s lacrosse
Neumann 10, Lycoming 7Saturday at LyconingNotes:
With three goals in the third period, senior Owen Zimmerman led Lycoming and finished with five goals for the second straight game, but a run of six straight goals in the first half helped Neumann take a non-conference decision at UPMC Field. Junior Rory Hines notched a goal, an assist and a groundball and sophomore Evan Unser scored his second goal of the season. Senior Dominick Massaro led the Warriors (4-5) with two assists, a groundball and caused turnover. Junior Joe Corozzo posted five groundballs and three caused turnovers, while junior Brody Balasa had four caused turnovers.
Bucknell 14, Colgate 6Saturday at BucknellNotes:
The Bison cruised past Colgate, 14-6, on Saturday night at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex. The Bison (7-2, 1-2 PL) used a 14-save performance from Rich O’Halloran, and five-point efforts from Connor Davis and Dutch Furlong, to dispatch the Raiders (2-5, 1-3 PL) on a brisk night punctuated by periods of heavy rain late in the contest.
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 19, Saint Vincent 7Sunday at LycomingNotes:
Senior Erika Boyer led Lycoming with a career-best seven goals as the Warriors took control with a nine-goal second quarter in a 19-7 win over Saint Vincent at UPMC Field. Boyer, who also had seven points in Friday’s win over Manhattanville with four goals and three assists, had hat tricks in both the first and second quarters to lead a group of four Warriors (4-4) with at least four points. Junior Tess Arnold had a goal, four assists, three ground balls, three draw controls and two caused turnovers, first-year Kailey Stocker had four goals and first-year Katie Maguire also posted four goals to go with six draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers against Saint Vincent (4-5).
Bucknell 16, Lafayette 9Saturday at BucknellNotes:
Freshman Allie Boyce set career highs with five goals and six points, and classmate Colleen Kazanjian made 10 saves on the way to her first collegiate victory, leading the Bison the victory over Lafayette in Patriot League women’s lacrosse action on Saturday at Graham Field. The Bison (4-5, 1-1 PL) were clicking early, scoring 13 goals in the game’s first 26:10. Bucknell then went scoreless for the next 27:22 as Lafayette (1-7, 0-2) cut a 10-goal deficit down to four, but the Bison finished it off by scoring three times in a span of 2:36 in the fourth quarter while holding the Leopards scoreless in the final period. Bucknell never trailed in the game, as Boyce and Emma Cashwell scored in the game’s opening minutes. While Boyce would go on to score four more goals, Cashwell was also on her way to a huge afternoon. She finished with four goals, an assist, and a team-high six draw controls. The five points were a career high for Cashwell, while the four goals tied her personal best. Sophomore Taylor Kopan and freshman Taylor McLain both made their first career starts and logged four-point games. Kopan recorded her first career hat trick to go along with an assist, while McLain finished with a goal and three assists. Her first collegiate goal was a beauty, an underhand shovel off a feed from Caroline Miller that gave the Bison a commanding 12-3 lead with 4:55 left in the second quarter.
Women’s tennisLycoming 9, Clarks Summit 0Saturday at Clarks SummitNotes:
First-year Rei Saar became the 19th player in the 50-year history of the Lycoming College women’s tennis program to reach 20 combined wins in a season to highlight a 9-0 win over Clarks Summit for the team’s third straight win on Saturday at Birchwood Tennis Complex. Saar, who improved to 13-1 in singles play and a tie for fifth in program history for wins in a season and 7-5 in doubles play, posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Linae Varner at No. 4 singles and added an 8-1 win with sophomore Hannah Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, over Katie Burgess and Melanie Stabler at No. 1 doubles. Seebold added a 6-0, 6-1 win over Stabler at No. 1 singles to win her fifth singles match of the year, as the pair again paced the Warriors, who improved to 5-4 on the season. Sophomore Haley Seebold, also a graduate of Milton, added a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rachael Chastain at No. 5. Emily Wolfgang and Haley Seebold posted an 8-0 decision at No. 2 doubles.
Men’s tennisLycoming 9, Clarks SummitSaturday at Clarks SummitNotes:
Dropping just nine games through nine matches, Lycoming evened its record with a 9-0 win over Clarks Summit at the Birchwood Tennis Club. The Warriors (4-4) posted four 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles play from the No. 3-No. 6 positions, as sophomore Luke Leach, senior Casey Haas, junior Jason Anderson and first year Mohamed Ebeid posted those wins. Junior Nathan Redell dropped a second-set game in a sweep of Evan Michel at No. 1 singles and senior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, dropped two in the second set while defeating Andrew Taft at No. 2 singles. Redell and Greenaway posted an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Haas and Leach picked up an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles and Anderson and Ebeid posted an 8-1 win at No. 3.
Men’s track and fieldLock Haven UniversitySaturday at Susquehanna’s Jim Taylor InvitationalNotes:
Warrior Run graduate Hunter Confair stood out once again for Lock Haven in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as he finished fourth overall with a time of 9:57.70 (#PSAC).
Bloomsburg UniversitySaturday at SU’s Jim Taylor InvitationalNotes:
The Huskies placed two in the top-10 of the 800-meter finals as Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, took second overall with a PSAC mark of 1:56.49. The 4x400-meter relay team of Brady Dowell (Loyalsock Township), Robert Wilson, Andrew Basile and Bailey won their section and took first overall with a time of 3:26.32.
Major League BaseballSpring Training StandingsAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Texas 6 2 .750 Boston 7 4 .636 Kansas City 5 3 .625 Seattle 4 3 .571 Los Angeles 5 4 .556 Baltimore 5 4 .556 Cleveland 5 4 .556 Toronto 5 4 .556 Chicago 6 5 .545 Detroit 4 4 .500 Houston 4 4 .500 Minnesota 4 7 .364 New York 3 6 .333 Oakland 2 6 .250 Tampa Bay 2 6 .250
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Atlanta 5 2 .714 Cincinnati 5 3 .625 Miami 5 3 .625 New York 5 3 .625 Philadelphia 5 3 .625 St. Louis 5 3 .625 Chicago 5 4 .556 Colorado 5 5 .500 Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 Milwaukee 3 4 .429 San Diego 3 4 .429 Arizona 4 6 .400 San Francisco 3 6 .333 Los Angeles 2 4 .333 Washington 1 7 .125 ___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Detroit 4 Houston 4, Miami 3 Minnesota 6, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 10, Toronto 5 N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 13, Kansas City 12 Colorado (ss) 4, Cincinnati 4 Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Dodgers 0 Seattle 7, Oakland 1 Texas 13, Arizona (ss) 0 San Diego 5, Cleveland 1 San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1 Arizona (ss) 5, Colorado (ss) 2
Monday’s Games
Toronto vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
Boston 47 28 .627 — Philadelphia 46 28 .622 ½ Toronto 42 32 .568 4½ Brooklyn 39 35 .527 7½ New York 33 42 .440 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 28 .627 — Charlotte 38 36 .514 8½ Atlanta 37 37 .500 9½ Washington 32 42 .432 14½ Orlando 20 55 .267 27
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 28 .622 — Chicago 43 31 .581 3 Cleveland 41 33 .554 5 Indiana 25 50 .333 21½ Detroit 20 55 .267 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 52 23 .693 — Dallas 45 29 .608 6½ New Orleans 32 43 .427 20 San Antonio 30 44 .405 21½ Houston 20 55 .267 32
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 45 29 .608 — Denver 44 31 .587 1½ Minnesota 43 33 .566 3 Portland 27 47 .365 18 Oklahoma City 21 53 .284 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 61 14 .813 — Golden State 48 27 .640 13 L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 25 L.A. Lakers 31 43 .419 29½ Sacramento 27 48 .360 34 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ___
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103 Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT Brooklyn 110, Miami 95 Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102 Toronto 131, Indiana 91 Chicago 98, Cleveland 94 Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107 Houston 115, Portland 98
Sunday’s Games
New York 104, Detroit 102 Boston 134, Minnesota 112 Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104 Washington 123, Golden State 115 New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108 Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 64 44 14 6 94 262 186 Tampa Bay 65 41 18 6 88 215 182 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 Toronto 64 40 19 5 85 234 195 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 66 23 33 10 56 178 232 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 Montreal 65 18 37 10 46 167 244
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156 Pittsburgh 67 40 17 10 90 225 179 N.Y. Rangers 66 42 19 5 89 203 172 Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 N.Y. Islanders 64 28 27 9 65 174 178 Philadelphia 66 21 34 11 53 171 233 New Jersey 65 23 37 5 51 200 237
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 Minnesota 64 40 20 4 84 237 202 Nashville 66 38 24 4 80 217 194 St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229 Arizona 65 20 40 5 45 167 234
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188 Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2 Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4 Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s soccer2022 World Cup Qualifying GlanceNORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEANFINAL ROUNDTop three teams qualifyFourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winnerGP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Canada 13 8 4 1 23 6 28 United States 13 7 4 2 21 8 25 Mexico 13 7 4 2 15 8 25 Costa Rica 13 6 4 3 11 8 22 Panama 13 5 3 5 16 19 18 El Salvador 13 2 4 7 8 16 10 Jamaica 13 1 5 7 10 21 8 Honduras 13 0 4 9 6 24 4 q-qualified
Thursday, March 24At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1
At Panama City, Panama
Panama 1, Honduras 1
At Mexico City
Mexico 0, United States 0
At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica 1, Canada 0
Sunday, March 27At Toronto
Canada 4, Jamaica 0
At San Salvador, El Salvador
Costa Rica 2, El Salvador 1
At Orlando, Fla.
United States 5, Panama 1
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Mexico 1, Honduras 0
Wednesday, March 30At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.
At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
At Mexico City
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.
At Panama City, Panama
