High school football
Heartland Athletic ConferenceLeague-overallDivision I
Jersey Shore 4-0 8-0 Central Mountain 3-1 5-3 Selinsgrove 3-1 6-2 Shamokin 2-3 5-3 Milton 0-3 5-3 Shikellamy 0-4 1-7
Division II
Danville 4-0 5-3 Mifflinburg 3-1 5-3 Lewisburg 2-1 3-3 Montoursville 2-2 4-4 Central Columbia 1-3 2-6 Midd-West 0-5 0-8
Division III
Southern Columbia 4-0 7-1 Mount Carmel 3-1 6-2 Bloomsburg 2-3 3-5 Loyalsock 1-2 3-4 Hughesville 1-2 1-6 Warrior Run 0-2 0-7
Friday’s games
Northwest at Bloomsburg Montoursville at Central Columbia Midd-West at Central Mountain Shamokin at Danville Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle Lewisburg at Milton (Williamsport) Loyalsock at Hughesville Shikellamy at Miflfinburg Warrior Run at Mount Carmel Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
Youth footballHeartland Youth Football League North Division A Varsity Jersey Shore 7-0 Montoursville 6-1 South Williamsport 4-3 Montgomery 4-3 Williamsport 2-5 Loyalsock 1-6 Muncy 0-8
A JV
Montoursville 6-0 Muncy 6-2 South Williamsport 5-2 Jersey Shore 3-4 Montgomery 2-5 Loyalsock 2-5 Williamsport 0-8
B Varsity
South Williamsport 7-0 Loyalsock 5-2 Montoursville 5-2 Muncy 4-4 Jersey Shore 2-5 Montgomery 1-6 Williamsport 1-6
B JV
Montoursville 7-0 Loyalsock 6-1 South Williamsport 4-3 Jersey Shore 2-4 Montgomery 2-4 Williamsport 0-6
Central DivisionA Varsity
Danville 7-0 Mifflinburg 5-2 Milton 4-3 Lewisburg 4-3 Hughesville 3-4 Warrior Run 1-6 Midd-West 0-7
A JV
Milton 4-0-1 Mifflinburg 2-2-1 Hughesville 2-2-1 Danville 1-4
B Varsity
Milton 7-0 Warrior Run 6-1 Hughesville 3-4 Danville 3-4 Lewisburg 1-6 Midd-West 0-7
B JV
Milton 5-0-1 Mifflinburg 4-1 Hughesville 2-2-1 Warrior Run 0-4
South DivisionA Varsity
Southern Columbia 7-0 Selinsgrove 6-1 Shikellamy 5-2 Central Columbia 3-4 Bloomsburg 3-4 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-7
A JV
Southern Columbia 5-1 Selinsgrove 3-3 Bloomsburg 2-3 Central Columbia 4-3 Shikellamy 1-5
B Varsity
Central Columbia 7-0 Selinsgrove 6-1 Shikellamy 5-2 Bloomsburg 3-4 Southern Columbia 2-5 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-7
B JV
Selinsgrove 5-0-1 Central Columbia 3-2-1 Shikellamy 1-3-2 Shamokin 1-2 Bloomsburg 0-5
Week 8 scoresA Varsity
Williamsport 32, Muncy 13 Jersey Shore 12, South Williamsport 6 Montgomery 40, Loyalsock 0 Hughesville 19, Warrior Run 0 Danville 39, Midd-West 0 Southern Columbia 22, Selinsgrove 19 Shikellamy 48, Shamokin 0 Bloomsburg 28, Central Columbia 19 Mifflinburg 19, Lewisburg 0
A JV
Muncy 12, Williamsport 6 South Williamsport 7, Jersey Shore 0 Montgomery 20, Loyalsock 13 Warrior Run 0, Hughesville 0 Shikellamy 6, Danville 0 Southern Columbia 7, Selinsgrove 0 Central Columbia 27, Bloomsburg 7 Milton 20, Mifflinburg 13
B Varsity
Muncy 30, Williamsport - South Williamsport 35, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 19, Montgomery 0 Warrior Run 7, Hughesville 0 Danville 28, Midd-West 0 Selinsgrove 25, Southern Columbia 0 Shikellamy 24, Shamokin 0 Central Columbia 30, Bloomsburg 0 Mifflinburg 25, Lewisburg 6
B JV
South Williamsport 19, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 32, Montgomery 0 Hughesville 12, Warrior Run 0 Shikellamy 0, Danville 0 Central Columbia 14, Bloomsburg 7
Quarterfinal schedule
Lewisburg at Montoursville Hugehsville at South Williamsport Jersey Shore at Milton Williamsport at Warrior Run
Flag FootballVarsityNorth
Montoursville 6-0 South Williamsport 5-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Williamsport 3-3 Loyalsock 3-3 Muncy 1-5 Montgomery 0-6
South
Milton 5-1 Warrior Run 5-1 Hughesville 4-2 Lewisburg 4-2 Shikellamy 2-4 Southern Columbia 1-5 Shamokin 0-6
Junior VarsityNorth
Montoursville 5-1 South Williamsport 5-1 Williamsport 5-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Muncy 1-4 Loyalsock 1-4 Montgomery 0-6
South
Milton 4-0-1 Hughesville 4-1-1 Lewisburg 3-1-2 Warrior Run 2-3 Southern Columbia 1-4 Shikellamy 1-5 Shamokin 0-1
Week 7 scoresVarsity
Montoursville 14, Williamsport 6 South Williamsport 22, Montgomery 0 Loyalsock 14, Muncy 13 (2OT) Hughesville 18, Lewisburg 0 Milton 6, Shamokin 0 (forfeit) Shikellamy 24, Southern Columbia 0
Junior Varsity
Williamsport 13, Montoursville 12 South Williamsport 14, Montgomery 6 Loyalsock 13, Muncy 13 Lewisburg 25, Hughesville 25 Shikellamy 13, Southern Columbia 12
College men’s golfBucknell wins team title at Howard Bison Invitational
Junior Jackson Bussell won his second career individual title and the Bison claimed the team crown – both by one-stroke margins – at the Howard Bison Invitational at Woodmont Country Club, Md. Scoring conditions were difficult throughout the 54-hole tournament, and Bucknell won it with a 922 total after posting a final-round 312 on Monday. The Bison shot 306 and 304 on Sunday, and the closing 312 was good enough to hold off runner-up William & Mary by a single shot. The Tribe also closed with a 312 for a 923 total. Princeton (926), Towson (927) and Howard (930) rounded out a closely contested top five. Bussell was medalist at the Battle at Rum Pointe last spring, and now he is a two-time winner after edging William & Mary’s Ethan Mangum on Monday. Both players closed with a 4-over-par 76 – there were only three scores better than that in the entire field – and Bussell finished with an 8-over 224. He birdies his first hole of the day and was even at the turn. A big moment for him came at the par-5 15th hole, where he made a birdie coming off a double-bogey at 14. Blake Wisdom shot 76 on Monday to secure a top-10 finish. Wisdom, who eagled the par-5 fifth hole, finished T-9th with a 231 total. Bucknell also counted a pair of 80s from Michael Rudnick and Jack Gardner. Bucknell’s team victory was its first since winning the Battle at Rum Pointe last March 27-28. It is the 41st tournament title in program history and the sixth in the last six years under head coach Mike Binney. Bussell joins Mike Chutz, Scott Spangenberg, Charlie Waddell, Andrew Cohen, Brian Bartow and Chris Tanabe as multiple individual winners at Bucknell. Bucknell has one more fall tournament remaining, coming up Friday and Saturday at the Lehigh Invitational.
College football
Associated Press Top 25
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (6-0) 3 American Athletic 1,483 3 Oklahoma (7-0) 4 Big 12 1,434 4 Alabama (6-1) 5 SEC 1,393 5 Ohio State (5-1) 6 Big Ten 1,252 6 Michigan (6-0) 8 Big Ten 1,214 7 Penn State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,116 8 Oklahoma State (6-0) 12 Big 12 1,082 9 Michigan State (7-0) 10 Big Ten 1,076 10 Oregon (5-1) 9 Pac-12 1,054 11 Iowa (6-1) 2 Big Ten 1,048 12 Ole Miss (5-1) 13 SEC 879 13 Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 763 14 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 736 15 Kentucky (6-1) 11 SEC 723 16 Wake Forest (6-0) 16 ACC 629 17 Texas A&M (5-2) 21 SEC 536 18 North Carolina State (5-1) 22 ACC 485 19 Auburn (5-2) SEC 397 20 Baylor (6-1) Big 12 378 21 SMU (6-0) 23 American Athletic 358 22 San Diego State (6-0) 24 Mountain West 284 23 Pittsburgh (5-1) ACC 177 24 UTSA (7-0) Conference USA 104 25 Purdue (4-2) Big Ten 68 Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149
Monday’s Games
Tennessee 34, Buffalo 31
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. Major League Baseball
Playoffs
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Boston 2, Houston 1
Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 5:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
National League
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4), 5:08 p.m. (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
