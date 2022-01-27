National Football League
PlayoffsConference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 29 19 .604 — Philadelphia 28 19 .596 ½ Boston 25 24 .510 4½ Toronto 23 23 .500 5 New York 23 26 .469 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 31 17 .646 — Charlotte 27 22 .551 4½ Washington 23 25 .479 8 Atlanta 22 25 .468 8½ Orlando 9 40 .184 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 30 17 .638 — Cleveland 30 19 .612 1 Milwaukee 30 20 .600 1½ Indiana 17 32 .347 14 Detroit 11 36 .234 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 33 17 .660 — Dallas 28 21 .571 4½ New Orleans 18 29 .383 13½ San Antonio 18 31 .367 14½ Houston 14 34 .292 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 19 .612 — Denver 26 21 .553 3 Minnesota 24 23 .511 5 Portland 20 28 .417 9½ Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 38 9 .809 — Golden State 35 13 .729 3½ L.A. Clippers 25 25 .500 14½ L.A. Lakers 24 24 .500 14½ Sacramento 18 32 .360 21½
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 115, Milwaukee 99 L.A. Clippers 111, Orlando 102 Charlotte 158, Indiana 126 Atlanta 121, Sacramento 104 Miami 110, New York 96 Chicago 111, Toronto 105 Denver 124, Brooklyn 118 Memphis 118, San Antonio 110 Dallas 132, Portland 112 Phoenix 105, Utah 97
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111 Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147 Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125 Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110 Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111 Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94 Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122 Columbus 40 18 21 1 37 121 145 N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94 New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145 Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121 Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120 St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116 Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119 Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142 Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129 Anaheim 45 21 16 8 50 133 130 Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118 Calgary 38 20 12 6 46 126 94 San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128 Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119 Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 4, Washington 1 Calgary 6, Columbus 0 Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO Chicago 8, Detroit 5 Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 64, Mass.-Lowell 62, OT Albertus Magnus 89, Dean 57 Albright 80, Messiah 56 Alfred St. 94, Pitt.-Bradford 86 American 67, Holy Cross 49 Anna Maria 76, Norwich 69 Babson 71, Clark 68, OT Bentley 66, Le Moyne 56 Bloomfield 77, Felician 67 Boston U. 81, Lafayette 62 Bryn Athyn 86, Pratt 61 California (Pa.) 79, Seton Hill 55 Catholic 84, Goucher 40 Centenary (NJ) 80, Cabrini 60 Charleston (WV) 88, Frostburg St. 79 Chatham 80, Thiel 66 Chestnut Hill 63, Holy Family 59 Coast Guard 77, Worcester Tech 55 Concord 80, Notre Dame (Ohio) 66 Dominican (NY) 74, Caldwell 73 Drew 66, Scranton 58 East Stroudsburg 77, Shepherd 61 Eastern 86, Widener 73 Emerson 98, Springfield 77 Emmanuel 81, Rivier 72 Farmingdale St. 63, Manhattanville 62 Gannon 75, Clarion 66 Glenville St. 89, Alderson-Broaddus 81 Goldey-Beacom 68, Georgian Court 65 Grove City 84, Franciscan 81 Gwynedd-Mercy 86, Marywood 83, OT Hartford 72, Binghamton 60 Hood 110, Stevenson 78 Immaculata 76, Marymount 62 Indiana (Pa.) 76, Edinboro 67 Jefferson 87, Wilmington (DC) 82 Juniata 80, Elizabethtown 70 Lebanon Valley 59, York (Pa.) 55 Lehigh 84, Army 71 MIT 90, Wheaton 79 Mansfield 75, Kutztown 71 Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63 Mass.-Dartmouth 71, E. Connecticut 67 Medaille 72, Hilbert 67 Merchant Marine 73, St. Joseph’s (NY) 57 Mercyhurst 90, Pitt.-Johnstown 61 Millersville 77, Slippery Rock 69 Misericordia 82, Kings (Pa.) 72 Montclair St. 76, Ramapo 70 Mount St. Vincent 79, Sarah Lawrence 65 Navy 81, Bucknell 63 New Hampshire 73, Maine 61 Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62 Penn State-Altoona 87, Mount Aloysius 67 Pitt.-Greensburg 68, La Roche 54 Plymouth St. 68, Keene St. 56 Regis College 72, Lasell 68 Rhode Island Coll. 83, S. Maine 73 Roberts Wesleyan 94, Mercy 74 Rutgers-Newark 58, Kean 54 Saint Elizabeth 60, Rosemont 57 Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 94, Colby Sawyer 90, OT Saint Joseph’s 72, Duquesne 61 Shippensburg 90, Bloomsburg 64 St Josephs Bluejays 70, Johnson & Wales (RI) 57 St. Joseph’s (LI) 88, Purchast 52 St. Peter’s 69, Marist 62 St. Thomas Aquinas 109, Bridgeport 92 Stevens Tech 64, Arcadia 55 Stockton 96, Rowan 91 Susquehanna 88, Moravian 53 Tcnj Lions 72, Rutgers-Camden 47 UMBC 73, NJIT 69 UMass 77, La Salle 71 Valley Forge 92, Cairn 89 Vermont 80, Stony Brook 67 W. Connecticut 60, Mass.-Boston 51 W. Virginia St. 95, Fairmont St. 84 Waynesburg 60, St. Vincent 43 West Chester 93, Lock Haven 82 Westfield St. 73, Fitchburg St. 65 Westminster (Pa.) 93, Geneva 92, OT Wilkes 46, DeSales 44 William Paterson 90, College of NJ 82 Worcester St. 77, Framingham St. 59 Yeshiva 89, Mount St. Mary 49
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 82, Montevallo 65 Arkansas 64, Mississippi 55 Augusta 73, SC-Aiken 52 Barry 83, Lynn 68 Barton 88, Mount Olive 82 Campbell 75, Hampton 60 Catawba 88, Limestone 81 Charlotte 71, Old Dominion 67 Chattanooga 71, Wofford 60 Christopher Newport 91, William Peace 69 Flagler 85, Clayton St. 81 Florida Southern 81, Florida Tech 78 Furman 79, VMI 64 George Mason 75, St. Bonaventure 66 Georgia College 69, Lander 46 Georgia Tech 75, Florida St. 61 High Point 63, Radford 58 King (Tenn.) 89, Erskine 72 LSU 70, Texas A&M 64 Lenoir-Rhyne 96, Mars Hill 84 Lincoln Memorial 73, Carson-Newman 57 Longwood 79, NC A&T 71 Lynchburg 88, Randolph 64 Miami 78, Virginia Tech 75 North Carolina 58, Boston College 47 North Georgia 88, Young Harris 70 North Greenville 70, Converse Valkyries 65 Nova Southeastern 96, Palm Beach Atlantic 74 Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 61 Queens (NC) 76, Newberry 61 Roanoke 80, Shenandoah 71, OT SMU 74, South Florida 54 Samford 75, Mercer 61 South Carolina 70, Vanderbilt 61 Southern Wesleyan 86, Lees-Mcrae 67 St. Leo 87, Eckerd 85, OT Tennessee 78, Florida 71 The Citadel 68, W. Carolina 66 Transylvania 85, Manchester 64 Tulane 97, Tulsa 63 UNC-Greensboro 80, ETSU 76 UNC-Pembroke 76, Francis Marion 66 VCU 70, Davidson 68 Washington & Lee 76, Ferrum 72 West Georgia 79, Delta St. 76 West Liberty 90, Davis & Elkins 63 Wingate 84, Coker 68 Winston-Salem 80, Johnson C. Smith 79, OT Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 91, OT
MIDWEST
Albion 66, Alma 59 Anderson (Ind.) 52, Bluffton 42 Ashland 62, Lake Erie 59 Beloit 72, Lawrence 67 Blackburn 76, Westminster (Mo.) 63 Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56 Calvin 89, Olivet 56 Cent. Oklahoma 88, Emporia St. 83 Coe 89, Luther 51 Concordia (Wis.) 87, Marian 80 DePauw 75, Denison 72, OT Defiance 67, Mount St. Joseph 60 Dominican 96, Rockford 87 Drake 89, Illinois St. 88, OT Dubuque 59, Wartburg 42 Edgewood 84, Illinois Tech 79 Elmhurst 74, Illinois Wesleyan 66 Franklin 85, Earlham 77 Grinnell 116, Knox 61 Gustavus Adolphus 96, St. Olaf 90, OT Hanover 55, Rose-Hulman 43 Heidelberg 65, Baldwin Wallace 64 Hiram 89, Allegheny 77 Illinois College 79, Cornell (Iowa) 69 Indiana 74, Penn St. 57 Lake Forest 78, Monmouth (Ill.) 76 Lakeland 77, Wis. Lutheran 75 Loras 81, Simpson 68 Macalester 67, Concordia (Moor.) 65 Marietta 66, Otterbein 57 Michigan 72, Northwestern 70 Milwaukee Engineering 78, Aurora 65 Missouri Southern 84, Rogers St. 63 Missouri Western 79, Cent. Missouri 65 Mount Union 89, John Carroll 80 N. Iowa 64, Evansville 59 Nebraska Wesleyan 90, Buena Vista 88, OT North Central College 73, Augustana (Ill.) 68 Notre Dame 73, NC State 65 Ohio Northern 68, Wilmington (Ohio) 64 Ohio Wesleyan 79, Kenyon 60 Providence 65, Xavier 62 Saint Louis 80, George Washington 67 St. John’s (Minn.) 65, Carleton 50 St. Mary’s (Minn.) 69, Hamline 58 Trine 88, Adrian 63 Wabash 87, Wittenberg 69 Washburn 91, Newman 60 Wichita St. 84, UCF 79 Wis.-Eau Claire 74, Wis.-Oshkosh 72, OT Wis.-Platteville 76, Wisconsin La Crosse Eagles 72 Wis.-Stout 100, Wis.-River Falls 83 Wis.-Whitewater 85, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 79, OT Wooster 69, Oberlin 63
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT Rollins 89, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 82 Tarleton St. 62, Lamar 57
FAR WEST
Abilene Christian 87, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85 Cal Lutheran 88, La Verne 76 Chapman 78, Whittier 65 Claremont Mudd 72, Caltech Beavers 63 Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 68 Seattle 70, Stephen F. Austin 62 Utah St. 75, San Diego St. 57 Washington St. 71, Utah 54
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, Mass.-Lowell 44 Army 70, Lehigh 57 Ball St. 72, Buffalo 70 Boston U. 67, Lafayette 57 Bucknell 53, Navy 43 Columbia 61, Penn 56 Davidson 67, George Washington 37 Duquesne 67, George Mason 55 Fordham 55, Saint Joseph’s 35 Hartford 59, Binghamton 57, OT Holy Cross 55, American 44 Loyola (Md.) 62, Colgate 61 Maine 53, New Hampshire 45 Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 70 Rhode Island 60, UMass 46 St. Bonaventure 61, La Salle 57 Stony Brook 71, Vermont 63 Temple 68, Cincinnati 64
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 66, Coastal Carolina 61 Campbell 58, Presbyterian 55 Charlotte 64, Old Dominion 61 Dayton 80, Richmond 57 Delaware 78, UNC-Wilmington 69 Hampton 80, Winthrop 64 Saint Louis 60, VCU 55 UCF 69, Tulane 67
MIDWEST
Akron 68, E. Michigan 64 Bowling Green 67, W. Michigan 51 Cent. Michigan 70, Miami (Ohio) 59 Iowa St. 77, Kansas 62 Marquette 62, Seton Hall 43 N. Illinois 61, Kent St. 55 Ohio 79, Toledo 72 UConn 80, DePaul 78
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 88, Texas Tech 80 Oklahoma 84, Oklahoma St. 58 South Florida 62, SMU 56 Texas 66, Kansas St. 48 Tulsa 80, Memphis 68 FAR WEST Arizona 74, UCLA 63 Oregon 70, Utah 66 Washington St. 58, Oregon St. 51 Wyoming 61, Boise St. 47
Girls basketballTuesday resultsMifflinburg 41, Midd-West 14At Midd-West
Mifflinburg 8 11 11 11 – 41 Midd-West 2 3 3 6 – 14
Mifflinburg (5-9) 41
Ella Shuck 5 5-7 15; Avery Metzger 4 1-2 9; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 2 1-2 5; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 4-4 6; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 11-15 41.
3-point goals:
None.
Midd-West (0-13) 14
McKenna Voss 1 0-0 2; Sara Walter 0 0-0 0; Sage Phillips 1 4-5 6; Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2; Samantha Zechman 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Deubner 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Lana Kratzer 1 2-3 4. Totals: 4 6-8 14.
3-point goals:
None.
Shamokin 34, Lewisburg 27at Shamokin
Lewisburg 7 6 4 10 — 27 Shamokin 9 10 9 6 — 34
Lewisburg (6-9) 27
Maddie Materne 1 1-3 3; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 1-3 9; Anna Baker 1 2-4 4; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 5-12 27.
3-point goals:
None.
Shamokin (11-2) 34
Carly Nye 4 1-3 9; Des Michaels 1 1-2 3; Madison Lippay 4 1-3 10; Anna Wetzel 0 0-0 0; Peyton Puttman 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 0 0-0 0; Delilah Nazih 4 1-5 10. Totals: 14 4-13 34.
3-point goals:
Lippay, Nazih.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 29-24.
Southern Columbia 55, Warrior Run 35at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 11 8 11 5 — 35 Southern 10 18 16 11 — 55
Warrior Run (3-13) 35
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 6 0-0 16, Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkelberger 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 5 6-8 18, Abby Evans 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 7-10 35.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 4, McKee 2.
Southern Columbia (13-1) 55
Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Palacz 0 1-3 1, Alli Griscavage 1 5-8 7, Summer Tillett 6 8-9 20, Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 4 3-5 11, Ava Novak 2 0-0 6, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 17-25 55.
3-point goals:
Novak 2.
JV score:
WR, 39-16. High scorers: WR, Liana Dion, 12; and Kelsey Hoffman, 10.
Meadowbrook Christian 36, Grace Prep 6At Meadowbrook Christian School
Grace Prep 0 2 2 2 – 6 Meadowbrook 11 16 7 2 — 36
Grace Prep (0-10) 6
Hayden Kingship 0 0-2 0; Eve Munn 0 0-0 0; Sade Stormer 0 0-0 0; Makayla Ley 2 0-2 4; Araelia Summers 0 0-0 0; Monah Smith 1 0-0 2; Abby Ruffner 0 0-0 0; Joel Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 0-4 6.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-9) 36
Kailey Devlin 7 3-4 18; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Emily Baney 4 2-2 10; Madi McNeal 1 2-3 4; Olivia Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-9 36.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
WrestlingMifflinburg 27, Shamokin 27Tuesday at Mifflinburg126:
Dylan Starr (M) pinned Rylan Smith, :00.
132:
Reese Alleman (S) pinned Jeremy Page, :00.
138:
Chase Pensyl (S) won by forfeit.
145:
Chet Honicker (S) won by forfeit.
152:
Brian Long (S) dec. Max Murray, 13-9.
160:
Troy Bingman (M) vs. Tyler Whary, ?.
172:
Jonathan Melendez (M) pinned Chase Thomas, :00.
189:
Corey Adams (S) pinned Michael Keister, :00.
215:
Kaelex Shuck (M) won by forfeit.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Garrett Kitchen, :00.
106:
Double forfeit.
113:
Double forfeit.
120:
Brady Struble (M) dec. Wade Alleman, 7-0.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Joshua Rodrigues development coach, Alan Rail athletic trainer and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Branden Becker hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Billy Facteau development coach, William Kelly athletic trainer and Chandler Geller strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Roberto Mercado manager, Forrest Herrmann pitching coach, Zach Cole hitting coach, Isaiah Paige fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach, Allysse Kramer athletic trainer and Mike Ghomson strength and conditioning coach for Aberdeen (High-A East); Felip Rojas Alou Jr. manager, Joe Haumacher pitching coach, Brink Ambler hitting coach, Daniel Fajardo fundamentals coach, Collin Murray development coach, Julio Ibarra athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Matt Packer and Christian Frias managers, Adam Bleday and Andy Sadoski pitching coaches, Josh Bunselmeyer and Jaylen Ferguson hitting coaches, Troy Marrow and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Chase Sebby development coach, Gary Smith and Sara Padilla athletic trainers and Sam Sauer strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League; Elbis Morel and Chris Madera managers, Jake Witt and Dioni Pascual pitching coaches, Julian Gonzalez and Christian Poulsen hitting coaches, Ramon Lubo and Miguel Jabalera fundamentals coaches, Aliks Lorie and Brian Bolandos athletic trainers and Julio Diaz and Roman Gomez strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Tropeano on a minor league contract. National League SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ryley Westman director of player development, Mike Daly assistant director of player development, Brett Becker manager of player development, Kaitlyn Teske manager of learning/education/life skills, Jason Amoroso professional development advisor, Vicente Cafaro international player development coordinator, Nathan Landau director of sports science, Mario Paciuc baseball research & development analyst, Christian Wonders sports science instructor, Jesus Ramos sports science bio-mechanist, Ethan Dixon manager of player development video operations, Clinton Sewell player development technology and video assistant, Todd Stephenson manager of minor league administration/Peoria operations, Zach Nelson minor league clubhouse & equipment manager, Kyle Ross clubhouse assistant, Moises Alou, Allen Craig, A.J. Ellis, Glenn Hoffman, Trevor Hoffman, and Ian Kinsler development advisors, Mike Shildt player development consultant, Mark Conner special assistant to the general manager/Field Coordinator and instructor of players and coaches throughout the minor league system, Rob Marcello director of pitching development, Oscar Bernard and Mike McCoy minor league hitting coordinators, Ryan Barba minor league infield coordinator, Brian Whatley minor league catching coordinator, Matt Hancock rehab pitching coordinator, Vinny Lopez minor league strength and conditioning/player programming & performance, Paul Porter minor league athletic training coordinator, Whitney Milano performance nutrition and dietician coordinator/overseeing nutrition programs for all teams, JoJo Tarantino medical administration coordinator, Ryo Naito minor league strength & conditioning coordinator, Aaron Wengertsman and Taylor McWilliams minor league physical therapists; Lukas Ray manager, Carlos Chavez and Robert Price pitching coaches, Jed Morris hitting coach, Miguel Del Castillo hitting coach, Jake Mueller bench coach, Edinson Rincon bench coach, Josean Prieto and Lauren Gottschall athletic trainers, Dwayne Peterson strength & conditioning coach, Stephany Soto strength & conditioning coach for the Arizona Complex League; Luis Mendez manager, Nelson Cruz and Jackson Quezada pitching coaches, Yunir Garcia hitting coach, Wilfri De La Cruz, Juan Rojas, Diego Cedeno and Ruddy Giron bench coaches, Jairo Garcia athletic trainer and Maria Cifuentes and Sergio West strength & conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Dallas Mavericks F/C Kristaps Porzingis for kicking the ball into the stands in a game on Jan. 25 against Golden State.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. is retiring. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Rico Gafford and CB Kiondre Thomas to reserve/future contracts. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kwesi Adofo-Mensah general manager. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Jovante Moffat to a reserve/future contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Brandon Brooks is retiring. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Cameron Nizialek to a reserve/future contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Mohamed Sanu from injured reserve. Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad. Signed WR KeeSean Johnson to a reserve/future contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith and WR Travis Jonsen to reserve/future contracts. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Adarius Bowman, Emmanuel Arceneaux and Caleb Holley, DB Matthew Elam and DL Daniel Ross. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Donovan Olumba.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Olle Eriksson Ek and D Brogan Rafferty to San Diego (AHL) from the taxi squad. ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned D Cam Dineen to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Rhett Gardner to Texas (AHL) from the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Named Patrick Allvin general manager.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Mitch Hoelscher from Atlanta (ECHL). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Craig Martin and LW Craig Martin from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned D Daniel Brickley and G Dylan Wells to Norfolk (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Ryan Dmowski to South Carolina (ECHL) on loan. ONTARIO REIGN — Reassigned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Christian Evers to a professional tryout contract (PTO). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned LW Blake Christensen and D Austin Osmanski to Worcester (ECHL) from loan. SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski to a professional tryout contract (PTO). UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius, F Patrick McGrath and G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. Loaned G Brandon Kasel and Ds Trey Phillips and Paul Meyer to Adirondack.
East Coast Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.