WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters had to stave off a furious rally, but hung on to take a 5-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Sunday, taking the series in the process, 2 games to 1.
Will Fuenning raised his batting average to .405, going 1-for-1 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk for three RBI.
Adam Becker went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles, raising his average to .318. Becker reclaimed the clubhouse lead with his 10th RBI.
Crosscutters starter Zac Shoemaker (1-2) earned the win, allowing one run on a solo homer in five innings of work.
Connor Langrell earned his second save of the season in as many as in as many nights, working two-thirds of an inning, striking out the final two batters of the game.
The series win is the first of the second half for Williamsport (5-8). It also marks the first time they have won back-to-back games in the second half of the MLB Draft League campaign.
Williamsport now heads to State College to play the Spikes at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
