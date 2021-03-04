WILLIAMSPORT— Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon surprised more than a few swimmers competing in Thursday’s District 4 Girls Championship Meet as she posted personal best times in the 200 IM and the 500 free.
“I knew I would be a little nervous,” Shannon said. “I thought now was a really good time to push myself against all these wonderful girls. They are just so fun to race against.”
Shannon pushed herself against the district’s top competition, but she might have pushed some other swimmers too. She shaved significant time off both of her seeds to claim two victories as a freshman.
Shannon was outstanding in the 200 IM. She knocked off more than 10 seconds off her time as she won the event with a 2:05.79.
Shannon defeated Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck and Alivia Shen for the top spot in the event.
“I came into the race not looking for a best time or anything,” Shannon said. “I came just looking to push myself and have fun. Warmups felt rough and I didn’t have any expectations going into the races.”
She followed the win up with a victory in the 500 free. Shannon against posted a season best time. She finished the race in 5:02.15.
“I shocked myself a lot actually,” Shannon said. “They both felt like really good swims.”
Humphrey provided another spark for Lewisburg, which finished second to Danville in the team standings with a total of 327 points. The Ironmen posted 414 points.
Humphrey topped out in the first individual event of the meet as she posted a 1:57.78 to win the 200 free. Humphrey entered as the No. 2 seed, but edged out Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew, who finished with a 1:59.07.
“I was really nervous, because even before the relay we didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” Humphrey said. “Not winning the relay was a little stressful, but I knew what I was up against in the 200 free. I trusted my training.”
It paid off for Humphrey as she remained with Bartholomew throughout the entire race. In the final 25 meters she gained an advantage and stretched to the wall for the top spot in the district.
“I have a mantra, ‘this is the last one’,” Humphrey said. “Hearing myself say that was super helpful. It just flipped a switch.”
Only the champions advance to states this season.
District 4 Girls Swimming Championshipsat Williamsport Area High SchoolTeam standings: 1. Danville, 414; 2. Lewisburg, 327; 3. Central Columbia, 279; 4. Bloomsburg, 258; 5. Athens, 205; 6. Shamokin, 181; 7. Jersey Shore, 130; 8. Towanda, 100; 9. Milton, 51
; T—11. Hughesville, 22; Shikellamy, 22; 13. Mount Carmel, 10.
200 medley relay:
1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:51.14.
200 free:
1. Delany Humphrey (LEW), 1:57.78; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:59.07; 3. Taegan Williams (ATH), 2:04.39.
200 IM:
1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 2:05.79; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 2:17.48; 3. Alivia Shen (DAN), 2:18.16.
50 free:
1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 24.64; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 25.50; 3. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 25.59.
100 fly:
1. Gabrielle Doss (SHA), 58.96; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 1:00.10; 3. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:00.69.
100 free:
1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 54.72; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 55.86; 3. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 57.15.
500 free:
1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 5:02.15; 2. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 5:24.06; 3. Riley Noss (CC), 5:32.68.
200 free relay:
1. Central Columbia (Emma Welsh, Riley Noss, Emma Morgan, Sarah McHenry), 1:45.61.
100 back:
1. Sarah McHenry (CC), 1:00.33; 2. Reck Campbell (BLOOM), 1:02.30; 3. Emma Welsh (CC), 1:02.62.
100 breast:
1. Gabby Doss (SHA), 1:07.48; 2. Meaghan Keegan (JS), 1:08.72; 3. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:11.20.
400 free relay: 1. Danville (Brenna Ross, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr, Coyla Bartholomew), 3:40.24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.