UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State wrestling sent a dozen current Nittany Lions or members of its Olympic Regional Training Center, as well as a couple all-time great alumni, to the 2023 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nev., this weekend. Three Penn Staters, including current Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks, won titles at the event and advanced to Final X on June 10.

Aaron Brooks went 5-0 to win the U.S. Open title at 86 kg. He posted wins of 10-0, 9-0, 11-0 and 6-1 to advance to the title bout where he met Zahid Valencia. Brooks came back from a 6-0 lead after the opening period to score 10 unanswered points with a furious second period pace. Brooks posted a 10-6 win to claim the crown.

