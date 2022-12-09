UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu, sophomore cornerback Kalen King and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were all recognized as second-team All-American selections by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.

Fashanu, King and Porter are Penn State’s 182nd, 183rd and 184th All-America selections among outlets recognized by the NCAA. Penn State has had an All-American in 50 of the last 56 years.

