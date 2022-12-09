UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu, sophomore cornerback Kalen King and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were all recognized as second-team All-American selections by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.
Fashanu, King and Porter are Penn State’s 182nd, 183rd and 184th All-America selections among outlets recognized by the NCAA. Penn State has had an All-American in 50 of the last 56 years.
In the James Franklin era, Penn State has 17 All-Americans.
Fashanu (6-6, 308) was selected second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media this past season. He has appeared in 17 career games and made 10 starts at left tackle, including eight this season.
Fashanu has not allowed a sack on 299 pass blocking snaps this season, and he has yet to be penalized on 542 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
On the year, has allowed just seven total pressures on the 299 pass blocking snaps.
King (5-11, 189) was tabbed third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus this season.
King has started eight games at cornerback this season and he ranks second in the nation with 18 pass breakups. King also has two interceptions and has made 27 tackles, including three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 3 graded cover corner in the country and second among Power Five players.
Porter (6-2, 194) was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and he was selected second-team All-America by CBS Sports.
Porter has played in 34 career games with the Nittany Lions and has made 30 starts. He has collected 114 tackles (87 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and 20 pass breakups as a Nittany Lion.
Porter is also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award.
Walter Camp, “The Father of American Football”, first selected an All-America team in 1889. The former Yale University athlete and coach is credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation was established in New Haven in 1967.
No. 11 Penn State is returning to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams.
