MILL HALL — Another big, all-around game from Sophie Kilbride helped lead Lewisburg’s girls basketball team to a 48-38 Heartland-I victory Tuesday.
Kilbride led all scorers with 19 points to go along with seven steals, six rebounds and an assist. Ten of Kilbride’s points came in the second half as Lewisburg (6-4, 1-2 HAC-I) pull away.
Keeley Baker added nine points and eight rebounds, plus Maddie Still chipped in four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Teagan Osunde also had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 38
At Central Mountain
Lewisburg 13 12 9 14 — 48
Cen. Mtn. 13 6 11 8 — 38
Lewisburg (6-4) 48
Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-3 7; Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 2-4 2; Sophie Kilbride 8 3-4 19; Teagen Osunde 4 1-2 9; Keeley Baker 3 3-4 9. Totals: 18 12-19 48.
3-point goals: None.
Central Mountain 38
Plowman 3 0-0 6; Mader 2 0-2 5; T. Doyle 3 2-2 8; Jones 7 2-2 16; A. Doyle 0 0-0 0; Temple 0 0-0 0; Rohrbach 0 3-4 3; Kehoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-10 38.
3-point goals: Mader.
Meadowbrook Chr. 36,
Juniata Christian 27
MCALISTERVILLE — A well-rounded scoring game by the Lions led to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory over Juniata Christian.
Kailey Devlin and Madalyn Fasnacht scored nine points apiece to lead Meadowbrook (9-1 overall). Devlin added eight rebounds to her day and Fasnacht also had three steals.
In addition for the Lions, Audrey Millett had eight points and eight rebounds and Alayna Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.
Meadowbrook next plays at Canton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 36, Juniata Christian 27
At Juniata Christian
Meadowbrook 6 6 12 12 – 36
Juniata Chr. 5 9 3 10 – 27
Meadowbrook (9-1) 36
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 4 1-4 9; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Madalyn Fasnacht 3 2-3 9; Audrey Millett 3 2-2 8; Alayna Smith 3 2-3 8; M. Eager 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-12 36.
3-point goals: Fasnacht.
Juniata Christian 27
P. Burd 1 0-0 2; E. Sheaffer 2 1-2 5; R. Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; O. Tusing 2 2-4 6; E. Sheaffer 1 0-0 3; A. Warner 1 2-5 4; M. Warner 3 1-4 7. Totals: 10 6-15 27.
3-point goals: E. Sheaffer.
Shamokin 54,
Milton 29
MILTON — The Indians rode a fast start all the way to a nonleague win over the Black Panthers.
Brianna Gordner tallied nine points and Kiley Long scored seven to lead Milton (2-9), which next plays at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Shamokin 54, Milton 29
at Milton
Shamokin 18 9 11 16 — 54
Milton 6 5 8 10 — 29
Shamokin (10-3) 54
Carly Nye 5 0-0 13; Des Michaels 7 0-0 14; Madi Lippay 2 0-2 4; Anastasia Wetzel 2 3-4 8; Ally Waugh 1 0-0 3; Delilah Nazih 3 1-1 7; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 3; Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-0 2; Abby Carpenter 0 0-0 0; Gianna Venna 0 0-0 0; Gabby Venna 0 0-0 0; Payten Puttmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 54.
3-point goals: Nye 3, Rapp, Waugh, Wetzel.
Milton (2-9) 29
Kiley Long 3 0-0 7; Calyn Stork 0 1-2 1; Maddie Zieber 1 0-1 2; Brianna Gordner 3 3-6 9; Camryn Hoover 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-2 6; Tori Gordner 1 0-0 2; Emma King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-11 29.
3-point goals: Long.
Wrestling
Southern Columbia 43,
Mifflinburg 19
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got just two actual wins over the Tigers to fall in the nonleague matchup on Monday. For Mifflinburg, Ben Straub got a 17-7 major decision at 121, and Jack Gramly got a 5-4 decision at 107.
Southern Columbia 43, Mifflinburg 19
Monday at Mifflinburg
114: Tyler Williams (M) won by forfeit.
121: Ben Straub (M) maj. dec. Caiden Gray, 17-7.
127: Edward Zuber (SC) dec. Lane Kenamond, 3-2.
133: Brayden Andrews (SC) pinned Wesley Smith, :42.
139: Double forfeit.
145: Caden Hopper (SC) pinned Bryan Reeder, :54.
152: Jaymen Golden (SC) maj. dec. Oliver Patte, 10-2.
160: Louden Miurphy (SC) won by forfeit.
172: Greg Fulmer (SC) won by forfeit.
189: Jude Bremigen (SC) won by forfeit.
215: John Quinton (SC) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit.
107: Jack Gramly (M) dec. Rowen Humphrey, 5-4.
