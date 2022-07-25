PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.
Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
Larry Bowa, the starting shortstop on the 1980 team, said during Saturday night’s television broadcast of the Cubs-Phillies game that Rose, 81, would appear at the event. A Phillies spokesperson confirmed Bowa’s statement.
Rose has made appearances for ceremonies in Cincinnati since being banned.
His application for MLB reinstatement was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015. Rose applied again in 2020.
A 17-time All-Star, Rose got 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.
Sunday’s Crosscutters game canceled
WILLIAMSPORT — Sunday’s game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder was canceled due to rain and lightning after two innings of play. The game will not be made up.
All tickets dated July 24 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to any remaining 2022 Cutters home game.
The Cutters next home game is Wednesday when Williamsport hosts the State College Spikes. Tickets are available by visiting crosscutters.com.
Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France
PARIS (AP) — King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees.
Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.
The former fish factory worker from Denmark dethroned defending champion Tadej Pogacar with memorable performances in the mountains in cycling’s biggest race.
The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar in his first Tour last year, excelled in the scorching heat that enveloped France this month and came out on top of a thrilling duel with Pogacar, the big favorite at the start of the race.
Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage — a mainly processional ride around Paris to the Champs-Elysees — in a sprint ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff.
Vingegaard competed last year as a replacement for Tom Dumoulin in the Jumbo-Visma squad. It was a revelation for Vingegaard as he realized that he could fight for the overall title after dropping Pogacar in the famed Mont Ventoux climb, but his Slovenian rival was at the top of his game and largely untouchable.
A year later, Vingegaard stood on top of the podium after building his triumph with two phenomenal rides in the Alps and the Pyrenees.
The official overall margin of victory was 2 minutes, 43 seconds but Vingegaard slowed down toward the end of the stage to celebrate with teammates, crossing well after Pogacar. Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, was 7:22 off the pace in third.
Three weeks ago in Copenhagen, the Jumbo-Visma team started the race with two leaders — Vingegaard and three-time Spanish Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic. But Roglic’s challenge took a blow when he suffered a dislocated shoulder and lost more than two minutes to Pogacar on the cobbled fifth stage of the race, leaving Vingegaard in a sole leader’s role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.