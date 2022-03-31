MILTON — Following five years of struggles, first-year coach Taylor Batman will be the team’s next leader who will try her hand at leading Milton’s softball program back to prominence.
The Black Panthers haven’t qualified for the District 4 playoffs since 2017, and after a winless season a year ago Milton will be starting from scratch.
Only a handful of starters return from last year’s program, including seniors Kiersten Stork, Miranda Hess and Jordyn Aunkst, plus juniors Kendall Fedder and Madelyn Nicholas.
Nicholas batted .276 a year ago while Hess, who’s in the mix to be the team’s starting pitcher, batted .250.
Milton will have several pitching options this season as sophomores Adrianna Allabach and Alivia Winder will likely see some time inside the circle for the Black Panthers.
Coach Batman wasn’t available for comment.
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Taylor Batman, 1st season.
Assistant coaches:
Bill Heimbach and Greg Edinger.
Last year’s records:
0-16, 0-10 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses:
Larissa Shearer, Kaylee Beardsley and Alyssa Edison.
Returning starters:
Kiersten Stork, sr., OF; Miranda Hess, sr., P; Jordyn Aunkst, sr., OF; Kendall Fedder, jr., INF/P.
Remaining roster: Lacey Ashton-Mitch, jr.; Addison Ayala, jr., INF; Rachel Gensel, jr., INF; Kylea King, jr., OF; Jillian Latchford, jr., OF; Marlayna Long, jr., OF; Emilie Miller, jr., Madelyn Nicholas, jr., INF; Kylie Wagner, jr., INF; Gabrielle Whitenight, jr., OF/INF; Adrianna Allabach, OF/P; Anastasiya Doyle, so., C; Paige Guffey, so., OF; Maria Painter, so., Alysia Prieto, so., INF; Mackenzie Troutman, so., OF; Alivia Winder, so., OF/P; Autumn Wolfgang, so.; Erin Hess, fr.; Kiera Nickles, fr.; Emily Seward, fr.
