SANTIAGO, Chile – To start their 2022 Pan American Cup campaign, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s Field Hockey National Team took on No. 45 Trinidad and Tobago in Pool B at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. USA jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as three different athletes tallied hat tricks on their way to a 16-0 win.
"It’s great to get back out on the pitch and play again, given the circumstance that all teams and organizers have had to go through to get this started we’re very relieved to finally get underway," commented Anthony Farry, USWNT Head Coach. "It was a pretty solid performance today and a good way to start the tournament, plenty of hockey to come but we were able to put a few in the net and that’s always pleasing."
USA wasted no time to open the scoring in the first quarter, tallying four within the first 8 minutes. Just 1 minute in, loose defense inside the circle left Beth Yeager with space as she drilled it into the back of the goal. Two minutes later, Erin Matson put in a rebound following a push on goal by Amanda Magadan. Next, quick passing led to Hope Rose receiving toward goal and setting up Ashley Sessa for the finish. To round out the scoring, a cross from Danielle Grega was finished by Rose to make it 4-0.
The second frame saw USA remain on the front foot but struggle to find the back of the goal in the opening minutes. After an unconverted penalty corner in the 18th minute, USA persisted and earned another in the 24th that sparked another four-goal quarter. Off the chance, Yeager’s drag produced a scramble, but Matson tapped in the rebound. Seconds later, Sessa put a low angle backhand into the net. Two minutes following, Rose tallied again, and on a time expired penalty corner, she tipped in the straight shot from Matson to extend the lead to 8-0 and record a hat trick.
USA added three more in the third quarter. The first came in the 33rd minute when Maddie Zimmer used speed to gets around Trinidad’s defense and place a small cross in front of the goalkeeper to setup Matson for her third of the game. Five minutes later, Sessa drove the left baseline and Sofia Southam collected and scored. Rounding out the frame, great build up down the left side through Zimmer and Matson lead to Yeager finishing off the right post to record her hat trick and make it 11-0.
Thirty-seconds into the fourth quarter, Matson was fouled hard in the circle earning USA a penalty stroke and Yeager calmly stepped up and converted. Nine minutes passed without a score but in the 55th minute, USA tallied two. The first came from Lauren Moyer who finished a penalty corner rebound. Next, Sessa sent a backhand through Trinidad goalkeeper Arresia Sandy that Grega tapped in. The final two goals came in the 58th and 59th minute, where Matson added her fourth and Moyer tallied her second to make it 16-0.
"It’s always good to get a win and be able to execute our principles in gameplay, which will definitely build confidence," said Magadan, USWNT Captain. "Each game is a new opportunity for us to grow as a group."
"We’ve just come out of a four game series against Canada on the back end of last year so both teams will be aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses," said Farry, when asked about their next opponent. "There’s a few changes for each group but it’s going to be a really good match played at a good tempo I would expect. We’re certainly looking forward to it."
Wednesday's match marked career milestones for several USWNT athletes: Alia Marshall, Rose and Southam all captured their first international cap for Team USA.
The USA women will return to the pitch Friday to face No. 13 Canada in their second pool game at 2:15 p.m.
