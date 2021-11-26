National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209
Thursday's Games
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 28
No. 3 Nashville vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 25
Portland 1, No. 1 Colorado 0
Sunday, Nov. 28
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
Men's college basketball
EAST
Iona 72, Alabama 68
San Francisco 71, Towson 61
Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84
SOUTH
Baylor 69, VCU 61
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58
Maryland 86, Richmond 80
Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66
Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55
VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67
MIDWEST
Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53
Belmont 74, Drake 69
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56
South Alabama 68, San Diego 67
Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55
UAB 86, New Mexico 73
Transactions
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Marquez Stevenson from the injured reseerve list. Elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Jalen Burks, WR James Tyrell to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.
|East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Kameron Kielly. Activated D Zach Yoder from reserve list. Placed D Greg Campbell on the reserve list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joshua Owings from reserve list. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on reserve list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Frank Hora and Tommy Besinger from reserve list. Placed F Ben Freeman and F Lincoln Griffin on reserve list.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve list. Loaned D Adrien Beraldo to Iowa (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani and F Andrew Ramano from reserve list. Loaned F Nick Master to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Marty Quince.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINRAYS — Released F Conor Landrigan. Added F Nicholas Blachman.
TROI-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo and F Danick Paquette. Added G Kevin Poulin. Activated D Guillaume Beaudoin from reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed G Jake Thuet from Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.