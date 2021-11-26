National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182

New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177

Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269

N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254

Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245

Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271

Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230

Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216

Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226

Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250

L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250

Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260

Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222

Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220

New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214

Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242

Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254

Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227

San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222

Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Thursday's Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 28

No. 3 Nashville vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 25

Portland 1, No. 1 Colorado 0

Sunday, Nov. 28

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

Men's college basketball

EAST

Iona 72, Alabama 68

San Francisco 71, Towson 61

Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84

SOUTH

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67

MIDWEST

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

South Alabama 68, San Diego 67

Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Transactions

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Marquez Stevenson from the injured reseerve list. Elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Jalen Burks, WR James Tyrell to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Kameron Kielly. Activated D Zach Yoder from reserve list. Placed D Greg Campbell on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joshua Owings from reserve list. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Frank Hora and Tommy Besinger from reserve list. Placed F Ben Freeman and F Lincoln Griffin on reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve list. Loaned D Adrien Beraldo to Iowa (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani and F Andrew Ramano from reserve list. Loaned F Nick Master to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Marty Quince.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINRAYS — Released F Conor Landrigan. Added F Nicholas Blachman.

TROI-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo and F Danick Paquette. Added G Kevin Poulin. Activated D Guillaume Beaudoin from reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed G Jake Thuet from Norfolk.

