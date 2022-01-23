JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Milton graduate Deanna Betzer shattered a Lees-McRae College indoor track record during the final day of the ETSU Indoor Invitational.
Betzer broke a school record for the second consecutive day as she broke 15-year-old record in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:05.98. Her time was 1.02 seconds faster than the previous record and was good enough for 10th place overall.
A day prior, Betzer finished in 18:49.58 in the 5,000-meter run, which was good enough for fifth overall (second highest finish by a NCAA Division II runner in that event) and broke the previous record by 34 seconds that was set in 2007.
