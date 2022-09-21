MILTON — The first three finishers in the boys nonleague quad meet at Milton all wore the black and orange as the Black Panthers rolled to a sweep Tuesday over Warrior Run, Central Columbia and Central Mountain.

Ryan Bickhart claimed another first-place finish for Milton in 17 minutes and 25 seconds. Rex Farr was second (17:49) and Jude Sterling was third (18:57) for the Black Panthers.

