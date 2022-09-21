MILTON — The first three finishers in the boys nonleague quad meet at Milton all wore the black and orange as the Black Panthers rolled to a sweep Tuesday over Warrior Run, Central Columbia and Central Mountain.
Ryan Bickhart claimed another first-place finish for Milton in 17 minutes and 25 seconds. Rex Farr was second (17:49) and Jude Sterling was third (18:57) for the Black Panthers.
Warrior Run went 2-1 on the day, and the Defenders’ top finisher was Aiden Hoffman (7th, 20:29), plus Spencer Fogelman was 9th in 21:29.
On the girls side, Warrior Run earned the sweep while Milton lost all three races on the day.
Emma East was the runner-up for the Black Panthers in 21:48, plus teammate Jayden Mather was third in 22:22.
For the Defenders, Sage Dunkelberger was fourth in 22:31, plus Sienna Dunkelberger was sixth (22:50) and Keiara Shaffer added a seventh-place finish (23:05).
Boys
Milton 21, Warrior Run 35
Milton 21, Central Mountain 34
Milton 19, Central Columbia 37
Warrior Run 27, Central Mtn. 30
Warrior Run 26, Central Col. 31
At Milton, 3.1-mile course
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:25; 2. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:49; 3. Jude Sterling, Milt, 18:57; 4. Luke Saracoglu, CC, 20:10; 5. Samuel Wible, CM, 20:14; 6. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 20:16; 7. Aiden Hoffman, WR, 20:29; 8. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 20:55; 9. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 21:29; 10. Colby Heverly, CM, 21:51; 11. David Royles, WR, 22:00; 17. Zach Guffey, Milt, 23:16; 19. Chance Benshoff, Milt, 24:00; 29. Landen Ryder, WR, 27:52; 32. Wyett Heintzelman, Milt, 28:25.
Girls
Warrior Run 25, Milton 35
Central Mountain 26, Milton 30
Central Columbia 26, Milton 31
Warrior Run 25, Central Col. 32
Warrior Run 20, Central Mtn. 42
At Milton, 3.1-mile course
1. Abbey Wolfe, CM, 21:01; 2. Emma East, Milt, 21:48; 3. Jayden Mather, Milt, 22:22; 4. Sage Dunkelberger, WR, 22:31; 5. Erin Prezioso, CC, 22:43; 6. Sienna Dunkelberger, WR, 22:50; 7. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 23:05; 8. Lillian Bennett, CC, 23:09; 9. Bethany Martin, CC, 23:21; 10. Esha Patel, CC, 23:29; 11. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 23:38; 12. Lillian Wertz, WR, 24:04; 13. Brenna Pick, WR, 24:05; 15. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 24:36; 16. Helen Wertz, WR, 24:47; 17. Peyton Ranck, WR, 24:47; 20. Sarah Miller, WR, 25:12; 23. Ali Ayala, Milt, 26:33; 27. Camryn Hoover, Milt, 30:50; 30. Maleah Vining, Milt, 42:31; 31. Bianca Heimbach, Milt, 42:35.
Lewisburg boys/girls sweep tri-meet
LEWISBURG — Kieran Murray ran to a first-place finish in 17 minutes, 11 seconds as the Green Dragons swept a tri-meet against Montoursville and Williamsport at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Lewisburg (8-0) had the top three finishers in the boys race as brothers Thomas (17:12) and Jonathan (17:30) Hess followed close behind Murray across the finish line.
In the girls race, Baylee Espinosa won the race for Lewisburg (8-0) in 20:13. Also finishing in the top 5 for the Green Dragons were Alanna Jacob (2nd, 20:57), Jenna Binney (3rd, 21:51) and Maya Sak (4th, 22:20).
Lewisburg next runs at the PIAA Foundation Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Boys
Lewisburg 17, Montoursville 46
Lewisburg 21, Williamsport 36
At Lewisburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Kieran Murray, Lew, 17:11; 2. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:12; 3. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 17:30; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 17:31; 5. Weston Fry, Mont, 17:42; 6. Nardi Patrick, Will, 18:08; 7. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 18:30; 8. Holden Furey, Will, 18:40; 9. Pence Kieser, Will, 18:48; 10. Jonah Carney, Lew, 18:53.; 11. Ben Bailey, Lew, 18:57; 12. Micah Zook, Lew, 19:03; 13. Owen VanKirk, Lew, 19:32; 15. Paul Tranquillo, Lew, 20:04; 16. Brady Ryder, Lew, 20:06; 18. Luca Kuhn, Lew, 20:37; 19. Gabriel Newlin, Lew, 20:59; 20. Brady Coughlin, Lew, 21:04.
Girls
Lewisburg 17, Montoursville 44
Lewisburg 16, Williamsport 43
At Lewisburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 20:13; 2. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 20:57; 3. Jenna Binney, Lew, 21:51; 4. Maya Sak, Lew, 22:20; 5. Gabby Shearer, Mont, 24:36; 6. Linah Van Emrik, Will, 24:51; 7. Maizy Havens, Mont, 25:06; 8. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 25:18; 9. Chloe Spielyk, Lew, 25:40; 10. Anna Hartstead, Will, 25:47; 14. Nia Young, Lew, 26:51; 16. Olivia Morgan, Lew, 27:29; 17. Sofia Wilkinson, Lew, 27:30; 19. Laura Tranquillo, Lew, 28:16; 22. Kaitlyn Doran, Lew, 29:38.
