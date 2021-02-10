TURBOTVILLE — Jeremy Betz would rather have been home eating a late supper Tuesday evening after putting his Warrior Run wrestling team through a tough pre-sectional tournament practice. He certainly didn’t want to have his team face Mt. Carmel in a league mandated dual meet that meant very little in the big picture.
So while there was plenty of effort in the Defenders inconsequential 45-27 loss to the Red Tornadoes, Betz really would have preferred more time in the wrestling room with Saturday’s Central Sectional tournament at Montgomery looming.
“There are certain restrictions and rules that have been put on us by the league that don’t make sense at a point in time where our season is crazy enough as it is where our league mandates where you have to wrestle matches,” Betz said. “We’ve got to comeback (next) Tuesday and wrestle Bloomsburg because it’s a league competition, but for what? On a week like this, I can’t imagine that (Mount Carmel) wanted to compete (either).
One guy who didn’t mind stepping on the mat was Colton Kirkner who carried a winless 0-4 mark into the meeting. Bouncing between 145 and 138 in his first year of varsity wrestling, the sophomore has faced a state qualifier, a district qualifier, and a regional placewinner, getting pinned in the first period of each bout. In his last match a couple of weeks ago, he managed to last the entire six minutes though he lost, 11-3.
Against Mount Carmel’s Jonny Slovic, a senior with a modest 3-4 record, Kirkner finally collected his first career victory. Kirkner was taken down to his back for a five-point move early in the first period but managed to fight off his back and cut the Slovic’s lead to 5-2 entering the second period. With an edge on his feet, Kirkner converted a pair of second period takedowns and was deadlocked with Slovic going into the third period.
He clinched the win with another takedown and a penalty point against Slovic for stalling handed Kirkner the 9-6 decision at 138.
“He doesn’t get a ton of mat time (but) he was ready,” Betz said. “We say when he graduates he’ll be undefeated back to the center of the mat. He’s got a ton of energy and he’ll give you everything he has every match and I think it was a grind-it-out win with him heavy on the hands and scoring a takedown late and staying in control.”
The Defenders only other winner on the mat was Ethan Litchard whose second-period fall over Justin Weidner at 189 evened his record at 5-5 for the season.
The match began with a pair of forfeits and ended with a parade of four straight forfeits with the teams splitting them 3-3.
“With (Mount Carmel) coming off (a COVID-related) quarantine, we gave our kids the option (of not wrestling),” Betz said. “Some of them just didn’t feel comfortable potentially risking their post-season. When you put a match late, like this one, it’s going to have a different feel.”
Mount Carmel 45, Warrior Run 27at Warrior Run126:
Kaden Majcher, WR, won by forfeit
132:
Trevor McDonald,MC, won by forfeit
138:
Colton Kirkner, WR, dec. Jonny Slovic, 9-6
145:
Kody Figard, MC, pinned Landon Kurtz, 1:24
152:
Maddox Reed, MC, pinned Hunter Rovenolt, 3:27
160:
Gavin Lasko, MC won by disqualification Tanner Confair
172:
Thomas Davitt, MC, dec. Taylor Wise, 15-11
189:
Ethan Litchard, WR, pinned Justin Weidner, 2:28
215:
Ryan Weidner, MC, pinned Ryan Foura, :45
285:
Damon Backes, MC, won by forfeit
106:
Kristopher Kalbarchick, MC, won by forfeit
113:
Kaden Milheim, WR, won by forfeit
120: Anson Rouch, WR, won by forfeit
