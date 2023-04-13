MIFFLINBURG — A combination of solid starting pitching from Zeb Hufnagle and some timely hitting lifted Mifflinburg to a 12-2, five-inning win over Southern Columbia in Wednesday’s nonleague matchup.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Mifflinburg (5-2).
“Yes, we’re happy with the win. We played pretty well tonight, except for our baserunning, but we’ll clean that up,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “We hit the ball really well and our pitching was really good; and Zeb did a nice job.
Andrew Diehl and Troy Dressler both hit RBI doubles in the third to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
Southern (3-5) got a run back in the top of the fourth, but Mifflinburg’s lead ballooned to 10 runs when the Wildcats batted around in the bottom of the inning.
Diehl batted in another RBI in the fourth on a single, and Dressler followed with a two-run single to center to make the lead 6-1.
An error and a balk plated two more runs before Zach Kerstetter lined a two-run single to left. Diehl later finished the rally with a bases-loaded walk.
“That just put it away. We hit the ball and we did the things we needed to do,” said Church. “We were smart on the bases and (Southern’s) pitching got in trouble and we took advantage of that, and that’s what you should do.”
Lucas Kurtz would then end the game in the fifth by driving an RBI single to center to bring home Dressler.
Dressler finished the game 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, plus Diehl batted 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
“They had big games for us tonight. Andrew was really strong, and Troy was really strong, and if that continues and we can carry that into the (Central Columbia) tournament this weekend, we’ll see what happens,” said Church.
Hufnagle got the win after he struck out seven and gave up one earned run off one hit in just 55 pitches.
Kurtz entered in the fifth and nailed down the win. Although he gave up a run on three hits as well as a walk, Kurtz struck out two batters.
“Zeb wanted to make sure he was available for Monday, because he didn’t know if Troy would be ready for Monday, so we put Lucas in and he did a great job,” said Church. “Zeb got ahead in the count and he got people out and he made sure they made contact, and they did, and he did a great job today.
“Kurtz then came in the fifth and he also threw well,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
The only fault coach Church saw with the win was his team’s baserunning miscues. The Wildcats had a runner thrown out at home and on a stolen base attempt, plus some runners didn’t take a base they should have taken.
“We were just being more over aggressive than anything. We haven’t played in a long time (since last Wednesday’s 9-8 loss to Montoursville), and I think that just came into play tonight. Usually, the guys are pretty good on the bases.
“Honestly, I think Southern’s pitcher (Conner Dunkelberger) did a nice job holding us and making sure we weren’t going,” Church added. “We need to go back to the drawing board, and make sure we hit and we’re ready to go on Saturday.”
Mifflinburg opens play in the Central Columbia Tournament with South Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats will then play either Central or Wyalusing in the day’s second game at 2 p.m.
And Church thinks a commanding win like Wednesday’s is a step back in the right direction.
“It was a good win after the last two games we played. We played well (in our last two games), but we didn’t finish. Today we finished. We were ahead 3-1, and then we had a big inning, which is the way we have to respond each time. I think our kids responded well and they did the things they have to do.”
Mifflinburg 12, Southern Columbia 2 (5 innings)
At Mifflinburg
Southern 000 11 – 2-5-4
Mifflinburg 102 81 – 12-11-0
Conner Dunkelberger, Hunter Sharrow (4), Logan Sharrow (4), Louden Murphy (5) and Charles Hopper. Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Kurtz (5) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Dunkelberger.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Murphy, 1-for-3, RBI; Dunkelberger, 2-for-3, run scored; Hunter Sharrow, 1-for-1, walk; Caden Hopper, RBI; Brayden Andrews, 1-for-2, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 3-for-3, double, walk, stolen base, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Zach Wertman, 3 walks, stolen base, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 4-for-4, double, stolen base, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Whittaker, 2 stolen bases, run; Hufnagle, walk, stolen base, run; Kurtz, 1-for-1, stolen base, RBI; Luke Rokavec, run; Derek Hackenberg, walk, run; Zach Kerstetter, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, stolen base, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, walk, run.
