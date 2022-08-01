MIFFLINBURG — The solid hitting and pitching from Luke Smith helped propel the Mifflinburg Outlaws past the Norry Renegades, 14-4 in six innings, in the North Branch League playoffs on Sunday.
Smith, an assistant baseball coach at Lewisburg High and the manager of Lewisburg’s American Legion team, batted 2-for-3 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored.
On the mound, Smith worked the first four innings to get the win. He struck out one, scattered six hits and gave up two earned runs.
The Outlaws scored at least two runs in every inning but the fifth to end the NBBL’s ladder round final early.
Mifflinburg next plays top-seeded Berwick in a semifinal series next weekend. The other semifinal series has Hughesville facing Watsontown.
North Branch League Playoffs
Ladder round final, at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Outlaws 14, Norry Renegades 4 (6 inn.)
Fuller, Weaver (2) and Steinling. Smith, A. Davis (5), B. Eshelman (6) and Lance.
Top Northumberland hitters: Luden, 1-for-4, run scored; Schlegel, 3-for-4, run; Nickey, walk, run, RBI; Steinling, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Turber, RBI; Weist, 1-for-3, double; Fuller, 1-for-3; Boyer, 1-for-3, double; Malrine, 1-for-3, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: M. Yorty, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs scored; Smith, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; D. Gregory, walk; O. Whitesel, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI, run; B. Eshelman, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Reiffer, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; B. Gregory, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run; L. Hall, 1-for-4, 2 runs; A. Davis, 2-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Lance, 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, run.
